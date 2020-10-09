Cheyenne and Laramie County
Brandt Tobler and Josh Blue Comedy Show – Oct. 9, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. then a second show with doors opening at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. $27. Co-Headliners Josh Blue of “Last Comic Standing” and Cheyenne’s own Brandt Tobler will be the first two comedians to present a stand-up show at the new refurbished Lincoln theater. Due to reduced capacity, ticket minimums and a maximum of 12 per order is in place. You will be required to select adjacent seats in order to check out. Masks are required to enter venue. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Oct. 9, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Comedy Night – Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. $30-$90 per table (depends on number of guests). World got you down lately? Laugh off the pandemic blues at this fun-filled event. Enjoy an evening performance of two stand-up comedians – best served with alcohol. Seating begins at 7 p.m., and the first comic hits the stage 7:30 p.m. This is a 21 and over event, and there will be limited menu items available during the show. Tables are offered for parties of two, four or six guests per table, spaced graciously for social distancing. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com
Manhattan Film Festival – Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. $5-$8. Film lovers around the world will unite to view and vote on the nine finalists’ films in this 23rd annual short film festival. This year’s final nine selections span the genres of drama, comedy and animation and cover topics from identity to parenthood. There are no virtual screenings. The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. www.go chinook.com
Free! 9th Africa MAAFA Remembrance Day Conference – Oct. 10, 9 a.m.-noon. Sankofa African Heritage, Inc. presents this conference with the theme Educating the Whole Child – Schools Without Borders. Dr. Boyd Brown, superintendent of Laramie County School District 1 and Jillian Balow, state superintendent of public instructions, will be the principal speakers. The conference is designed to illustrate the productive developments and progresses in LCSD1, and to address projections in statewide curricula trends, social needs and changing community values and responsibilities. Masks will be provided. The event will include refreshments and is sponsored in part by the LCCC Department of Student Engagement and Diversity, CARES Act, THINK WY, and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Laramie County Community College, Union Pacific Rooms for Institutes and Conferences, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-635-7094
Craft Fair – Oct. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items including everything from jewelry to crocheting items. Lunch will be available. Vendor tables are still available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus Presents “HOPE” – Oct. 10, 4 p.m. ACCC will begin its 45th season, “BlesSings,” with this opening concert. In-person attendance will only be offered to parents of participants due to COVID-19 concerns. Everyone else can watch the live-streamed concert on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cheyenne-All-City-Childrens-Chorus-32933019537.
Operation Happy Christmas – Oct. 10, 6 p.m. During the Saturday Night Cruise, Classic Chevys of Cheyenne wants you to support its efforts to collect toys for the Salvation Army by bringing a new, unwrapped child’s toy or monetary donation. Drop off your donation at the box on Central Avenue between 24th and 25th Street while you cruise. 307-632-9779
SOLD OUT! Brandt Tobler and Josh Blue Comedy Show – Oct. 10, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. then a second show with doors opening at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. $27. Co-Headliners Josh Blue of “Last Comic Standing” and Cheyenne’s own Brandt Tobler will be the first two comedians to present a stand-up show at the new refurbished Lincoln theater. Due to reduced capacity, ticket minimums and a maximum of 12 per order is in place. You will be required to select adjacent seats in order to check out. Masks are required to enter venue. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincoln cheyenne.com
Sunsquabi Concert – Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m. $169-$340. Come get funky at a drive-in concert with this three-piece hydro funk trio from Boulder, Colorado. The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. www.bluepigpresents.com
LynchMob Concert – Oct. 10, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $15. Enjoy an evening of live music by this iconic hard rock band. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Oct. 10, 7:30-10 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” – Oct. 11, 2-4:30 p.m. $22, $18 for military members and seniors, $16 for students (13 and up) and $12 for children aged 12 and under. Where else can you experience all 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes? Three Cheyenne Little Theatre Players actors will weave their way through Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in this one-of-a-kind show that will leave you both exhausted and in stitches. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Cowgirls of the West October Luncheon – Oct. 12, 11:30 a.m. $25 with reservation, $30 at the door. The Cowgirls of the West invite the public to the latest installment of its monthly luncheons. Tom Hirsig, Cheyenne Frontier Days chairman, will be the guest speaker at the event. All proper social distancing (and mask wearing) will be observed. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-2814
Free! Will Read for Beer – Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m. Attention beer-loving bibliophiles: this book club is for you. The club’s next book is “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn. If you decide to read along, message the club on Facebook so members know to expect you at the discussion and add you to the group message. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. www.facebook.com/freedomsedgebrewing
We Drink & We Know Things – Oct. 13, 6 p.m. Put on your smarty pants and grab a beer at this weekly trivia night. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. www.facebook.com/freedomsedgebrewing
Free! Meditation Series – Oct. 14, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace with a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc. and head to the gardens for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Battle of the Bands – Oct. 15, doors at 6 p.m. $5 per show or series pass for $20. Enjoy this battle of Cheyenne’s top up-and-coming (unsigned) bands and solo artists of varying genres. The winner will receive the use of The Lincoln for a night to host their own event/concert. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Nef the Pharaoh – Oct. 16, doors at 7-11 p.m. Pete’s Builders and The Presidential Barbershop present this free performance by Vallejo, California rapper Tonee Hayes, aka Nef the Pharaoh. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Street Railway Ghost Tours – Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m and 8 p.m. $15 (or $150 for a private group tour). Celebrate the peak of spooky season with this tour of some of Cheyenne’s most haunted buildings (featuring actual paranormal investigators). The 1.5-hour-long tour is based upon actual paranormal experiences locals have had in these spaces. This event is for those aged 10 and up, and though they do not include profanity, some themes might frighten children. The trolleys are heated. Meet at Dillinger’s inside the Array building, 106 East Lincolnway, Suite 420. 307-778-3133
“Stunning Strings” Concert – Oct. 17, 2 and 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is opening its 2020-2021 season with a concert featuring strings and solo harpist Tonya Jilling. Enjoy an evening of classical pieces including Price’s “Five Folksongs in Counterpoint” and Debussy’s “Dances sacree et profane. Livestream tickets to the 7:30 p.m. concert are also available to purchase. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Street Railway Ghost Tours – Oct. 17, 6:30 p.m and 8 p.m. $15 (or $150 for a private group tour). Celebrate the peak of spooky season with this tour of some of Cheyenne’s most haunted buildings (featuring actual paranormal investigators). The 1.5-hour-long tour is based upon actual paranormal experiences locals have had in these spaces. This event is for those aged 10 and up, and though they do not include profanity, some themes might frighten children. The trolleys are heated. Meet at Dillinger’s inside the Array building, 106 East Lincolnway, Suite 420. 307-778-3133
FireHouse Concert – Oct. 17, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Price TBD. Enjoy an evening of live music by this Richmond, Virginia-born rock band. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Mountain Duo at Black Tooth Cheyenne – Oct. 17, 7 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy an evening of live vinyl hits and hot guitars with Colorado’s Mountain Duo. Sanford’s Grub & Pub, 115 E. 17th St. 307-634-3381
Float Like a Buffalo Concert – Oct. 17, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10-$15. Head downtown to hear this seven-piece, Denver-based Funk Rock band. The Great Salmon Famine will open the show. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Battle of the Bands – Oct. 22, doors at 6 p.m. $5 per show or series pass for $20. Enjoy this battle of Cheyenne’s top up-and-coming (unsigned) bands and solo artists of varying genres. The winner will receive the use of The Lincoln for a night to host their own event/concert. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! 2nd Annual Cheyenne Small Businesses Trunk or Treat – Oct. 23, 4-7 p.m. Get your (family-friendly) fright on at this event, which will feature candy, refreshments, music, a haunted house and much more. Small businesses can participate for free but cannot sell products/services at this event unless they are a food truck. Small businesses can hand out any promotional items and can decorate space(s). Dusty Road Graphics, 519 W. Wallick Road. 307-220-7406
Street Railway Ghost Tours – Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m and 8 p.m. $15 (or $150 for a private group tour). Celebrate the peak of spooky season with this tour of some of Cheyenne’s most haunted buildings (featuring actual paranormal investigators). The 1.5-hour-long tour is based upon actual paranormal experiences locals have had in these spaces. This event is for those aged 10 and up, and though they do not include profanity, some themes might frighten children. The trolleys are heated. Meet at Dillinger’s inside the Array building, 106 East Lincolnway, Suite 420. 307-778-3133
In the Whale Concert – Oct. 23, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $15. Head downtown to hear this Denver-based rock/heavy punk duo. The Trujillo Company and Spangler will also perform. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Halloween Harvest – Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Celebrate the season with a day of shopping and refreshment. Want to get your holiday shopping started early? Peruse this array of crafters and vendors. Cheyenne Shrine Club, 224 E. Iowa St. 307-638-9416
Great Pumpkin Giveaway – Oct. 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Fall festivities abound at this event, where participants can come pick up a pumpkin to decorate at home. Eventgoers can also take part in the Business Park Trick-or-Treating experience that will provide trick-or-treat bags for all the kids. There will also be a corn maze and games. Kids’ Costume Runway will start at 11:30 a.m. Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange, 255 Storey Blvd.
The Arc of Laramie County Trunk or Treat – Oct. 24, 1-4 p.m. Free admission. Expect a spooktacular time at the nonprofit’s first-ever Trunk or Treat. Due to COVID-19 The Arc can’t host its regular Halloween party, but this socially distanced event will have games, a pumpkin carving contest, a best costume contest and candy. The Arc of Laramie County, 4515 E. Pershing Blvd. Suite F. 307-632-1209
Boo Ball 2020: Beaches of Cheyenne – Oct. 24, 6-11 p.m. Price TBD. Get your spooky on at this annual Halloween party fundraiser for the Leadership Cheyenne class project. This year’s event is raising funds to upgrade and beautify the Lions Park beach area, which will include new sand, benches and picnic tables. Dress code: This is a western-themed party, but any costume (or no costume) is welcome! Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center, 1230 W. Eighth Ave. www.cheyennebooball.com
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
“Suffrage Wyoming” – Now-Oct. 31, all day. The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling exhibit is in Laramie this month. The exhibit traces the history and impact of women’s suffrage in Wyoming from 1869 to now, and as Wyoming celebrates its 150th anniversary of universal suffrage in 2019, and the 100th anniversary of national women’s suffrage this year, this exhibit examines both the major successes and long road ahead for women in politics. Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie. 307-745-3733
The Front Range
Free! 5th Annual Fort Collins Book Fest – Oct. 9, various times. This annual bookworm event has gone virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can still participate in online writing workshops, author talks and more. Runs through Oct. 18. www.focobookfest.org