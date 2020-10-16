Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Lunch & Learn – Oct. 16, noon. Head online for this discussion between Maestro William Intriligator and CSP principal solo harpist Tonya Jilling, which will include musical insights about the symphony’s upcoming “Stunning Strings” concert Oct. 17. Livestreamed on CSO’s Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CheyenneSymphonyOrchestra?fref=ts
Mountain Duo Concert – Oct. 16, 6 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy an evening of live vinyl hits and hot guitars with Colorado’s Mountain Duo. Sanford’s Grub & Pub, 115 E. 17th St. 307-634-3381
Street Railway Ghost Tours – Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. $15 (or $150 for a private group tour). Celebrate the peak of spooky season with this tour of some of Cheyenne’s most haunted buildings (featuring actual paranormal investigators). The 1.5-hour-long tour is based upon actual paranormal experiences locals have had in these spaces. This event is for those aged 10 and up, and though they do not include profanity, some themes might frighten children. The trolleys are heated. Meet at Dillinger’s inside the Array building, 106 E. Lincolnway, Suite 420. 307-778-3133
Free! Nef the Pharaoh – Oct. 16, doors at 7-11 p.m. Pete’s Builders and The Presidential Barbershop present this free performance by Vallejo, California rapper Tonee Hayes, aka Nef the Pharaoh. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Dueling Pianos – Oct. 16, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $25. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. Pre-show dinner reservations are available at the attached restaurant but will fill up quickly, so make them ASAP. There will also be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21- and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Free! “If These Walls Could Talk “ Magic Show – Oct. 16, 8:30 p.m. Magician Daniel Jaspersen presents this magic and mentalism show for adults in one of Cheyenne’s many spooky historic buildings. Guests will learn the answer to the question: what if these walls could talk? This is a 21-and-up event that requires masks, and seating will be socially distanced. Shows will be limited to 20 people, and reservations are required. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Pine Bluff’s Fall Fest – Oct. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy the perfect fall day with a pumpkin patch, hay ride, petting zoo, face painting, bounce house, vendors, food and more. Free pumpkins will be given to the first 100 kids. Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson St. 307-245-3746
Cancer Challenge Course – Oct. 17, noon. $30-$40. Honor the survivors and remember the loved ones lost to cancer at this challenge course, which will include a full-body workout and a walk, run or bike lap. This course will be modifiable for all fitness and ages levels thanks to host Arena Training Institute/Pink Gloves Boxing Cheyenne. All proceeds will be donated towards the Cancer Center at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Cancer and the hospital’s oncology floor. Holliday Park, 19th and Morrie Avenue. https://bit.ly/ 3iMCWkI
Free! Veterans Legal Clinic – Oct. 17, 1-4 p.m. The Veterans Service Committee of Legal Aid of Wyoming will be conducting a legal clinic to include Wills, Powers of Attorney and Advance Health Care Directives for veterans. An attorney will be present to answer other veteran-related questions. Veterans Rock, 605 S. Greeley Highway.
Daddy of the Malt Weekend – Oct. 17, 1-5 p.m. Free admission. Download the free Daddy of the Malt Craft Beverage Trail Pass to enjoy this safe, socially distant brew fest. Running in conjunction with Cheyenne Restaurant Week’s fall event OctoberFeast, guests can enjoy some food trucks bites and live entertainment at several local breweries that weekend. When anyone completes their pass, they can pick up their free pint glass. Various bars/breweries. Runs through Oct. 18. www.cheyenne.org/ restaurants/malt-weekend/
“Stunning Strings” Concert – Oct. 17, 2 and 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is opening its 2020-2021 season with a concert featuring strings and solo harpist Tonya Jilling. Enjoy an evening of classical pieces including Price’s “Five Folksongs in Counterpoint” and Debussy’s “Dances sacree et profane. Livestream tickets to the 7:30 p.m. concert are also available to purchase. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
’80s Fest – Oct. 17, 2-10 p.m. $120-$150 (per car, entrance for four people). Come celebrate one of the best generations of music at this music festival featuring Van Cruelen (Van Halen/Motley Crue tribute band), Those Crazy Nights (Journey tribute band), Still The Same (Bob Seger tribute band), Material Girl (Madonna tribute band) and more. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I25 Service Road. 307-634-4171
Street Railway Ghost Tours – Oct. 17, 6:30 p.m and 8 p.m. $15 (or $150 for a private group tour). Celebrate the peak of spooky season with this tour of some of Cheyenne’s most haunted buildings (featuring actual paranormal investigators). The 1.5-hour-long tour is based upon actual paranormal experiences locals have had in these spaces. This event is for those aged 10 and up, and though they do not include profanity, some themes might frighten children. The trolleys are heated. Meet at Dillinger’s inside the Array building, 106 East Lincolnway, Suite 420. 307-778-3133
FireHouse Concert – Oct. 17, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Price TBD. Enjoy an evening of live music by this Richmond, Virginia-born rock band. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Mountain Duo Concert – Oct. 17, 7 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy an evening of live vinyl hits and hot guitars with Colorado’s Mountain Duo. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Float Like a Buffalo Concert – Oct. 17, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10-$15. Head downtown to hear this seven-piece, Denver-based Funk Rock band. The Great Salmon Famine will open the show. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincoln cheyenne.com
Dueling Pianos – Oct. 17, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $25. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. Pre-show dinner reservations are available at the attached restaurant but will fill up quickly, so make them ASAP. There will also be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21- and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Free! “If These Walls Could Talk “ Magic Show – Oct. 17, 8:30 p.m. Magician Daniel Jaspersen presents this magic and mentalism show for adults in one of Cheyenne’s many spooky historic buildings. Guests will learn the answer to the question: what if these walls could talk? This is a 21-and-up event that requires masks, and seating will be socially distanced. Shows will be limited to 20 people, and reservations are required. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Daddy of the Malt Weekend – Oct. 18, 1-5 p.m. Free admission. Download the free Daddy of the Malt Craft Beverage Trail Pass to enjoy this safe, socially distant brew fest. Running in conjunction with Cheyenne Restaurant Week’s fall event OctoberFeast, guests can enjoy some food trucks bites and live entertainment at several local breweries that weekend. When anyone completes their pass, they can pick up their free pint glass. Various bars/breweries. www.cheyenne.org/restaurants/malt-weekend/
Fall for Y’all! – Oct. 19, 10 a.m. Usher in the changing seasons with various take-home activities and treats! There will be additional activities in the library for you to enjoy all week long. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. https://lclsonline.org
Free! Cheyenne Audubon Virtual Talk – Oct. 20, 7 p.m. The Cheyenne Audubon’s free virtual public program “What the #$%@ is that Silhouette? Raptor ID,” will be led by Zach Hutchinson, the Audubon Rockies’ community naturalist in Casper, who will guide guests through a raptor ID session. Learn how to tell those raptor silhouettes apart and get other helpful tips on some of the diurnal raptors of the Rocky Mountain region. https://cheyenneaudubon.wordpress.com/ (look for the Zoom link on the homepage).
Free! Meditation Series – Oct. 21, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace with a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc. and head to the gardens for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Wine’n Down Wednesday – Oct. 21, 5:30 p.m. $35. Unwind at Cheyenne’s newest cocktail bar/delivery service. Start the evening with an hour-long yoga practice led by Theresa Hansen, owner of Little Lotus Yoga. Then end your evening with your choice of a bottle of red or white wine. This Wednesday’s offering will be the Z Alexander label, and guests can choose between a cabernet or a chardonnay. This event is limited to 40 participants, and all should bring their own yoga mat. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Battle of the Bands – Oct. 22, doors at 6 p.m. $5 per show or series pass for $20. Enjoy this battle of Cheyenne’s top up-and-coming (unsigned) bands and solo artists of varying genres. The winner will receive the use of The Lincoln for a night to host their own event/concert. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.comFree! 2nd Annual Cheyenne Small Businesses Trunk or Treat – Oct. 23, 4-7 p.m. Get your (family-friendly) fright on at this event, which will feature candy, refreshments, music, a haunted house and much more. Small businesses can participate for free but cannot sell products/services at this event unless they are a food truck. Small businesses can hand out any promotional items and can decorate space(s). Dusty Road Graphics, 519 W. Wallick Road. 307-220-7406
Street Railway Ghost Tours – Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m and 8 p.m. $15 (or $150 for a private group tour). Celebrate the peak of spooky season with this tour of some of Cheyenne’s most haunted buildings (featuring actual paranormal investigators). The 1.5-hour-long tour is based upon actual paranormal experiences locals have had in these spaces. This event is for those aged 10 and up, and though they do not include profanity, some themes might frighten children. The trolleys are heated. Meet at Dillinger’s inside the Array building, 106 East Lincolnway, Suite 420. 307-778-3133
In the Whale Concert – Oct. 23, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $15. Head downtown to hear this Denver-based rock/heavy punk duo. The Trujillo Company and Spangler will also perform. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Fright Night Film Fest: “The Exorcist”
– Oct. 23, 7:45-10:30 p.m. $8. Enjoy a safe alternative to traditional Halloween festivities while supporting the local arts scene and watch this horror classic on the big screen. Your ticket purchase helps keep a local venue open during the pandemic. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Free! “If These Walls Could Talk “ Magic Show
– Oct. 23, 8:30 p.m. Magician Daniel Jaspersen presents this magic and mentalism show for adults in one of Cheyenne’s many spooky historic buildings. Guests will learn the answer to the question: what if these walls could talk? This is a 21-and-up event that requires masks, and seating will be socially distanced. Shows will be limited to 20 people, and reservations are required. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Halloween Harvest
– Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Celebrate the season with a day of shopping and refreshment. Want to get your holiday shopping started early? Peruse this wide array of crafters and vendors. Cheyenne Shrine Club, 224 E. Iowa St. 307-638-9416
Great Pumpkin Giveaway
– Oct. 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Fall festivities abound at this event, where participants can come pick up a pumpkin to decorate at home. Eventgoers can also take part in the Business Park Trick-or-Treating experience that will provide trick-or-treat bags for all the kids. There will also be a corn maze and games. Kids’ Costume Runway will start at 11:30 a.m. Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange, 255 Storey Blvd.
Stretch & Sip Health Series
– Oct. 24, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $38. Start your weekend the best way possible: with a brunch-fitness combo. This event will kick off with an hour-long yoga class led by Misty Peterson, with brunch and breakfast cocktails to follow. Registration includes class, one brunch item, and bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys or one beer. Participants will be required to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another and provide their own yoga mat, and it will be limited to 25 people. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themet downtown.com
The Arc of Laramie County Trunk or Treat
– Oct. 24, 1-4 p.m. Free admission. Expect a spooktacular time at the nonprofit’s first-ever Trunk or Treat. Due to COVID-19 The Arc can’t host its regular Halloween party, but this socially distanced event will have games, a pumpkin carving contest, a best costume contest and candy. The Arc of Laramie County, 4515 E. Pershing Blvd. Suite F. 307-632-1209
Boo Ball 2020: Beaches of Cheyenne
– Oct. 24, 6-11 p.m. Price TBD. Get your spooky on at this annual Halloween party fundraiser for the Leadership Cheyenne class project. This year’s event is raising funds to upgrade and beautify the Lions Park beach area, which will include new sand, benches and picnic tables. Dress code: This is a western-themed party, but any costume (or no costume) is welcome! Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center, 1230 W. Eighth Ave. www.cheyennebooball.com
Street Railway Ghost Tours
– Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m and 8 p.m. $15 (or $150 for a private group tour). Celebrate the peak of spooky season with this tour of some of Cheyenne’s most haunted buildings (featuring actual paranormal investigators). The 1.5-hour-long tour is based upon actual paranormal experiences locals have had in these spaces. This event is for those aged 10 and up, and though they do not include profanity, some themes might frighten children. The trolleys are heated. Meet at Dillinger’s inside the Array building, 106 East Lincolnway, Suite 420. 307-778-3133
Halloween Party and Cosplay Contest
– Oct. 24, 7-11 p.m. Free, but RSVP. Anyone looking for a spooktacular night can join the Titan Real Estate Team for a night of music, raffles, drinks, food and tarot card readings. The Asher Upstairs, 500 W. 15th St. www.facebook.com/TitanTeamRealEstate
Fright Night Film Fest: “The Addams Family (1991)”
– Oct. 24, 7:45-10:30 p.m. $8. Enjoy a safe alternative to traditional Halloween festivities while supporting the local arts scene and watch this spooky classic on the big screen. Your ticket purchase helps keep a local venue open during the pandemic. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Free! “If These Walls Could Talk “ Magic Show
– Oct. 24, 8:30 p.m. Magician Daniel Jaspersen presents this magic and mentalism show for adults in one of Cheyenne’s many spooky historic buildings. Guests will learn the answer to the question: what if these walls could talk? This is a 21-and-up event that requires masks, and seating will be socially distanced. Shows will be limited to 20 people, and reservations are required. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
“Suffrage Wyoming”
– Now-Oct. 31, all day. The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling exhibit is in Laramie this month. The exhibit traces the history and impact of women’s suffrage in Wyoming from 1869 to now, and as Wyoming celebrates its 150th anniversary of universal suffrage in 2019, and the 100th anniversary of national women’s suffrage this year, this exhibit examines both the major successes and long road ahead for women in politics. Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie. 307-745-3733
The Front Range
Free! 5th Annual Fort Collins Book Fest – Various times. This annual bookworm event has gone virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can still participate in online writing workshops, author talks and more. Runs through Oct. 18. www.focobookfest.org