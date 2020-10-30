Cheyenne and Laramie County
40th Anniversary Reunion World Tour: “Flash Gordon” – Oct. 30, 10 a.m. $30 and free for those under the age of 8. Come meet stars from this 1980 sci-fi classic Sam Jones and Kaius Harrison along with artist Chad Blakely. Costume contest will start at noon. American Legion Post 6, 2001 E. Lincolnway. https://bit.ly/ 3dKcOGd
Free! Trick-or-Treat at the Library – Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit the Burns Branch Library in costume to receive a treat and pick up a Halloween-themed craft kit to complete at home. This event is for pre-K–grade 12. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Trick-or-Treat at the Library – Oct. 30, 1-5 p.m. Stop by the Pine Bluffs Library to show off your costume and pick up a Halloween treat! This event is for all ages. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! The Nightmare on Arapaho Street – Oct. 30, 4-10 p.m. Spend spooky season the authentic way: at a free haunted house. Runs through Oct. 31. 707 Arapaho St.
Kids Movie Night – Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m. Free with food purchase. Par-ents can drop the kids off for an evening of dinner and a screening of “Monsters Inc.” in the banquet space while the parents get a much-needed night to themselves next door at the restaurant. This event is for elementary children only, and space is limited to comply with social distancing. Make a reservation ahead of time and include child’s name. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themet downtown.com/reservations.
Haunted Halloween Maze Hunt – Oct. 30, 6-10 p.m. $7 to play, $3 to just walk the maze. Splitting Hares wants to keep the spooky season spirit alive with this physically distant event. Head to this Halloween maze to walk and shoot some GellyBalls. Warm up by plinking some targets, take back the Bee Yard from the zombie beekeeper, put down the 7-foot Grizzly that is on the loose, and more. This maze is for those age 5 and older. Groups of 1-5 are allowed at one time. No food or drink is allowed in the maze, and there are no public restrooms). Rules must be followed and a waiver must be signed. Washington and 19th Street. splitting haresllc@gmail.com
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” – Oct. 30, 7 and 11 p.m. $15. Let’s do the time-warp again! Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ annual fall fundraiser comes in the form of the most interactive film experience the city has to offer. Grab your fishnets (or don’t, your call) and head to a high-energy shadow cast version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Local actors will lip-sync and dance along to the songs while the movie plays behind them. Prop bag included with every ticket. For guests aged 18 and up. The Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638–6543 or www.cheyenne littletheatre.org
Fright Night Film Fest: “An American Werewolf in London” – Oct. 30, doors at 7:45 p.m., show at 8:30 p.m. $8. Enjoy a safe alternative to traditional Halloween festivities while supporting the local arts scene by watching this classic spooky movie. Your ticket purchase helps keep a local venue open during the pandemic. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Free! “If These Walls Could Talk “ Magic Show – Oct. 30, 8:30 p.m. Magician Daniel Jaspersen presents this magic and mentalism show for adults in one of Cheyenne’s many spooky historic buildings. Guests will learn the answer to the question: what if these walls could talk? This is a 21-and-up event that requires masks, and seating will be socially distanced. Shows will be limited to 20 people, and reservations are required. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Meadowlark Market – Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission, but will accept donations of non-perishable foods for St. Joseph’s Food Pantry and others. Kick off Halloween the crafty way by perusing art and other goods from vendors such as Sunflower Designs, Altitude Soaps, Zachary Imagez and Rattle Snake Woods. Tumbleweed Tacos food truck will also be on-site. Masks are required for entry. Cheyenne Frontier Days Headquarter Building, 1230 W. 8th Ave. 307-630-3003
Free! Trick-or-Treat at the Library – Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-noon. Stop by the Pine Bluffs Library to show off your costume and pick up a Halloween treat! This event is for all ages. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Trick or Treat at the Library – Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-noon. Visit the Burns Branch Library in costume to receive a treat and pick up a Halloween-themed craft kit to complete at home. This event is for pre-K–grade 12. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Dia de Los Muertos 2020 – Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Celebrate your loved ones who have passed and learn about the traditions and history of the holiday Dia de Los Muertos at this cultural event. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with a walk-through indoor floral and alter display, and authentic food will be available to purchase from La Pina Loca, and Best Tacos y Burritos La Paz outside. At 1 p.m., Las Angelitas Unidas y Los Rayos del Sol will perform in front of the building to allow for social distancing and safety. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. www.botanic.org
Trunk or Treat at the Museum – Oct. 31, 1-3 p.m. Free, with a suggested donation of $5. Join several local groups such as the Alliance for Historic Wyoming, Blue Federal Credit Union and K9s for Mobility as representatives hand out candy at this family-friendly Halloween celebration. Cheyenne Frontier Days’ C-Lot, the large lot south of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. 307-778-7202.
Fright Film Fest: “Hocus Pocus” – Oct. 31, doors at 1:30 p.m., show at 2:30 p.m. $8. Enjoy a safe alternative to traditional Halloween festivities while supporting the local arts scene by watching this classic family-friendly movie. Your ticket purchase helps keep a local venue open during the pandemic. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Free! Downtown Trick-Or-Treating – Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m. The Downtown Development Authority is getting its spooky on with this community trick-or-treating event. There will be 25 businesses offering candy and 25 businesses offering toys instead of candy as an alternative for children with food allergies, autoimmune diseases, feeding tubes, or other disorders that prevent them from partaking in the traditional Halloween candy. Various locations downtown. https://bit.ly/ 35aQ12E
Boos & Booze Downtown Halloween Pub Crawl – Oct. 31, 3-10 p.m. $35 per armband ahead of time. $40 day-of. Get freaky this Halloween with a pub crawl for the spookiest ghosts and ghouls. Bounce from watering hole to watering hole (or cauldron to cauldron) to enjoy drink specials at Accomplice Brewing, The Metropolitan, Chronicles Distilling, Dillinger’s Bar, Crown Bar and more (participating locations Danielmark’s Brewing and Freedom’s Edge Brewing are also hosting their own Halloween parties that day). Various locations. https://freedoms- edge-brewing-co.square.site
Free! The Nightmare on Arapaho Street – Oct. 31, 4-10 p.m. Spend spooky season the authentic way: at a free haunted house. Runs through Oct. 31. 707 Arapaho St.
Free! Boo Bash – Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m. Escape the cold and enjoy this indoor trick-or-treating event. Free for local businesses to set up a booth. Event Center at Archer, 3967 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Free! Live, Virtual Not-So-Scary Halloween Bingo – Oct. 31, 5-6 p.m. Looking for a fun virtual activity for the family this Halloween? Join library staff for a safe bingo night with friends. Every participant can pick up a “Bingo Bag” at the library and then log on dressed in their spooky/silly/fun costume. Bags will be available for pick-up Oct. 26–31 on the second floor or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. RSVP required at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive a Zoom link.
Halloween Party with Third Rail – Oct. 31, doors at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m. Throw on your spookiest (or funniest) outfit and head to Black Tooth for a brew, costume contest and concert by Third Rail. Micro Pop-up Con-cepts food truck will also be cooking up a Halloween-inspired menu starting at 2 p.m. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Kids Movie Night – Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. Free with food purchase. Par-ents can drop the kids off for an evening of dinner and a screening of “The Incredibles” in the banquet space while the parents get a much-needed night to themselves next door at the restaurant. This event is for elementary children only, and space is limited to comply with social distancing. Make a reservation ahead of time and include child’s name. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themet downtown.com/reservations.
Free! Paranormal investigation of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum – Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. This live investigation is hosted by “Haunting Across America.” (@hauntingacrossamerica on Facebook). The public can join the group virtually as they investigate the stories of staff and volunteers who have had spooky experiences in the building. Access is through the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum Facebook page. www.facebook.com/cfdoldwestmuseum
Haunted Halloween Maze Hunt – Oct. 31, 6-10 p.m. $7 to play, $3 to just walk the maze. Splitting Hares wants to keep the spooky season spirit alive with this physically distant event. Head to this Halloween maze to walk and shoot some GellyBalls. Warm up by plinking some targets, take back the Bee Yard from the zombie beekeeper, put down the 7-foot Grizzly that is on the loose, and more. This maze is for those age 5 and older. Groups of 1-5 are allowed at one time. No food or drink is allowed in the maze, and there are no public restrooms). Rules must be followed and a waiver must be signed. Washington and 19th Street. splittingharesllc@gmail.com
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” – Oct. 31, 7 and 11 p.m. $15. Let’s do the time-warp again! Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ annual fall fundraiser comes in the form of the most interactive film experience the city has to offer. Grab your fishnets (or don’t, your call) and head to a high-energy shadow cast version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Local actors will lip-sync and dance along to the songs while the movie plays behind them. Prop bag included with every ticket. For guests aged 18 and up. The Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638–6543 or www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Halloween with Randy Burghardt – Oct. 31, 8:30 p.m. Price TBD. Get your fright on and enjoy the spookiest night of the year while listening to live music by this Cheyenne-born country artist. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
“Suffrage Wyoming” – Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, all day. The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling exhibit is in Laramie this month. The exhibit traces the history and impact of women’s suffrage in Wyoming from 1869 to now, and as Wyoming celebrates its 150th anniversary of universal suffrage in 2019, and the 100th anniversary of national women’s suffrage this year, this exhibit examines both the major successes and long road ahead for women in politics. Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie. 307-745-3733
The Front Range
An Evening with From Within the Trench – Oct. 30, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $100 for a four-person table. Enjoy a live performance by this five-piece melodic deathcore/death metal band from northern Colorado. The Aggie Theatre has reopened with a socially-distant setting and each show is limited to 100 guests. Tickets may be purchased in tables of four or eight and Tony’s Pizza will be available for purchase. All events are 21+. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.the aggietheatre.com