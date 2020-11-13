Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! World Kindness Day – Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It’s World Kindness Day and we could all use a little more kindness! Come into the library to pick up an activity pack to create a Family Kindness Jar, “random acts of kindness” cards to share and more. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Live Classic Conversations – Nov., 13, noon–1 p.m. Join Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s Maestro William Intrilligator for an informal and entertaining discussion, including musical insights about the Nov. 14 concert that will be live-streamed on the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s Facebook page. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! World Kindness Day – Nov. 13, 1-5 p.m. Pick up materials to create a kindness jar and a kindness bookmark. Spread the kindness worldwide on social media and use the hashtag #LCLS! Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E, Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Jars o’ Jam Concert – Nov. 13, 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Cheyenne’s own Jars o’ Jam band will perform live rock, blues, oldies and original music in a somewhat “unplugged” manner. Sanford’s Grub & Pub, 115 E. 17th St. 307-634-3381
“Love Letters” – Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Dueling Pianos – Nov. 13, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21- and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Free! Wheelchair Getaway Drivers Concert – Nov. 13, 8 p.m. Come hear local rock band Wheelchair Getaway Drivers perform songs from its brand-new album, “Doc Brown Dojo.” Alf’s Pub and Package, 1622 E. 19th St. 307-635-3171
Craft Fair – Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items, including everything from jewelry to crocheting items. Lunch will be available. Vendor tables are still available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Fall Speaker Series-DIY Crevice Gardening – Nov. 14, 10 a.m. $15-$40. For the final talk of the season, Kenton Seth will show virtual participants how to make a DIY Crevice Garden. Seth is an aimless plant worshipper who works as a grower and garden designer based in Fruita, Colorado. He is currently co-authoring a book on Crevice Gardens, and he documents novel horticulture news and travels at kentonjseth.blogspot.com. Reserve your spot at www.botanic.org/classes/
Pets Photos with Santa – Nov. 14, 10:30 a.m. $25. Join the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for an afternoon photo session with St. Nicholas. The entry fee will get you a professional photo of your pet with Santa as well as a polaroid to cherish as a keepsake or give away as a Christmas gift. Due to COVID-19, participating pet owners are required to wear a mask. Cheyenne Animal Shelter, 800 Southwest Drive. 307-632-6655. https://app.donor view.com/V14X4
Hands of Hope Poker Tournament – Nov. 14, 11 a.m. $100 per player. Try your hand at this game of poker for a good cause. Enjoy an evening of card games, a silent auction, live music and a food truck to raise money for Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault on the Wind River Reservation. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway
Free! Virtual Live Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Nov. 14, 1-4 p.m. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. Teen Dungeons & Dragons is an adventure for new and experienced players of the game. Have your character sheet when you log in or create a new character. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
“Love Letters” – Nov. 14, 2 and 7:30 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
“Witty Winds and Boisterous Brass” Concert – Nov. 14, 2 and 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Enjoy an evening of live music celebrating brass and woodwind instruments. The program will feature works by Copland, Mendelssohn, Gabrieli, Gounod, Holst, Loggins-Hull and Handel. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyennesymphony.org or 307-778-8561
“Seven Deadly Sins” Ballet – Nov. 14, doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $40. Reformation Dance Company presents this original full-length ballet based on temptation – the angelic and devilish sides of the human brain battling it out. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincoln cheyenne.com
POSTPONED! John Fullbright Concert – Nov. 14, 7 p.m. $20-$160. Grammy-nominated singer John Fullbright will provide an evening of Americana music with Shawn Hess, The Country Skillet and Hunter Hicks. Limited VIP seating is available. Physical distancing protocols will be followed so there is a limit of six people per VIP table and four per car. The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. www.bluepig presents.com
90s Country Party with Double Wide – Nov. 14, 7 p.m. Cover price TBD. Bust out your mullets and fringe jackets to step back into the 1990s for this evening of live music with 90s country band Double Wide. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 South Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Dueling Pianos – Nov. 14, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21- and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Curt Gowdy Trail Run – Nov. 15, 8 a.m. Free admission. Head outside and join the Cheyenne Running Club for a group trail run. There is no set distance or pace, so enjoy however you prefer. All levels of runners are welcome. Curt Gowdy State Park, Granite Dam Parking, 1264 Granite Springs Road. www.facebook.com/Cheyenne RunningClub
“Love Letters” – Nov. 15, 2 p.m. $10-$22. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is “Love Letters,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows two characters who sit side-by-side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss such topics as their hopes and ambitions – that have passed between them. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Free! Will Read for Beer – Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m. Attention beer-loving bibliophiles: this book club is for you. The club’s next book is “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides. If you decide to read along, message the club on Facebook so members know to expect you at the discussion and add you to the group message. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. www.facebook.com/freedomsedge brewing
Free! Virtual Live Tales Together – Nov. 17, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor to pick up a weekly craft packet and free rhythm kit to go along with the class. For ages 18 months-5 years. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link for the live event.
Free! Virtual Live Dinner and a Book Club – Nov. 17, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The book this month is “One Day in December” by Josie Silver. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link. 307-547-2249
Free! Noon Meditation Series – Nov. 18, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace with a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Wine’n Down Wednesday – Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m. $35. Unwind at Cheyenne’s newest cocktail bar/delivery service. Start the evening with an hour-long yoga practice led by Theresa Hansen, owner of Little Lotus Yoga. Then, end your evening with your choice of a bottle of red or white wine. This Wednesday’s offering will be the Z Alexander label, and guests can choose between a cabernet or a chardonnay. This event is limited to 40 participants, and all should bring their own yoga mat. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Virtual Live Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club – Nov. 18, 6-7 p.m. Ready for adventure? Join this club meeting! This month, participants will be reading from “The Magic Unicorn” by Deborah Lerme Goodman. Participants don’t need their own book. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor of the Laramie County Library to pick up your interactive club activity bag. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
“Loneliness Was a Pandemic” – Nov. 13. Virtual. $15. Laramie-based Relative Theatrics presents this play by Olivia Haller, which follows a plot about robots who are advanced enough to realize they can do everything better than humans – except make art. When one human is tasked with teaching a robot how to paint, they grapple with the question of whether such a thing is possible, and whether they would want to do it at all. Ticket buyers will receive a private viewing link for at-home streaming on Nov. 6 that can be viewed at any time through Nov. 22. www.relativetheatrics.com
The Front Range
105.5 The Colorado Sound Presents An Evening with Musketeer Gripweed – Nov. 13, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $100 for a four-person table. Enjoy a live performance by this Colorado based, blues-fusion band Musketeer Gripweed. The Aggie Theatre has reopened with a socially-distant setting and each show is limited to 100 guests. Tickets may be purchased in tables of four or eight and Tony’s Pizza will be available for purchase. All events are 21+. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.theaggie theatre.com