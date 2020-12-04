Cheyenne and Laramie County
CANCELED Mountain Duo at Black Tooth Cheyenne – Dec. 4, 6 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy an evening of live vinyl hits and hot guitars with Colorado’s Mountain Duo. Sanford’s Grub & Pub, 115 E. 17th St. 307-634-3381
“The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” – Dec. 4, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $16 for students (13 and older), $12 for children (12 and younger). The latest Cheyenne Little Theatre Players show opens on the following setting: Christmas 1977 is only three weeks away, and the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for Second Trinity Church’s annual Christmas Spectacular – but there’s a criminal on the loose. Someone has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in Second Trinity’s nativity scene, and these women are set on finding the culprit. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market – Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Get some holiday shopping done early at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided and everyone is required to maintain a six-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Holiday Arts and Crafts Pop-Up Festival – Dec. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Support local artists when making your shopping list this holiday season. From paintings and ceramics to photography and jewelry, you can find all sorts of gifts for your loved ones at this two-day arts and crafts festival. Runs through Dec. 6. 1900 Converse Ave.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Dec. 5, 1-3 p.m. This role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join this Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus’s “Peace” Concert – Dec. 5, 4 p.m. $10 per in-person concert ticket, $5 per livestream ticket (contact Mary Ann Fritz directly to purchase livestream access). Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus will perform its holiday concert “Peace,” which will feature everything from Michael W. Smith’s “Christmastime” to John Rutter’s “Candlelight Carol.” Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the audience size is limited and the concert will also be live-streamed. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. maryann.fritz@laramie1.org. www.cheyenneaccc.com
FACE Vocal Band Concert – Dec. 5, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $25-$35. This Colorado-based vocal band – the first to ever headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre – is returning to Cheyenne for its annual holiday concert. Enjoy an evening of family-friendly fun to get in the Christmas spirit. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.the lincolncheyenne.com
"The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular" – Dec. 5, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $16 for students (13 and older), $12 for children (12 and younger). Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Holiday Arts and Crafts Pop-Up Festival – Dec. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Support local artists when making your shopping list this holiday season. From paintings and ceramics to photography and jewelry, you can find all sorts of gifts for your loved ones at this two-day arts and crafts festival. Runs through Dec. 6. 1900 Converse Ave.
"The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular" – Dec. 6, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $16 for students (13 and older), $12 for children (12 and younger). Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Free! Take It and Make It Monday Mondays – Dec. 7, library hours. Get crafty this Monday! Visit the library to pick up a packet to take home and create a beaded candy cane or wreath ornament. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns.
Free! Winter Fest – Dec. 7, library hours. Winter weather got you down? Lift your spirits by picking up an activity kit on the second floor of the library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service. There will be three projects for ages Pre-K and up starting Dec. 7, with a second set of projects debuting on Dec. 14. While supplies last. Runs through Dec. 19. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class – Dec. 7, 10–10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. Visit the following link to participate: https://lclsonline.org/early- literacy-programming/
Free! The Twelve Days of Christmas Crafts – Dec. 8, library Hours. Stop by to pick up a Christmas craft kit featuring everything you need to make festive handmade cards and holiday ornaments today through Dec. 23. There will be a new craft each day the library is open! Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs.
Trim the Tree – Dec. 8, library Hours. Help make Christmas merry and bright! Bring your craft kit ornaments to display or leave a holiday message on the Post-It® tree. Runs through Dec. 23. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs.
Free! Virtual Live Tales Together – Dec. 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor to pick up a weekly craft packet and free rhythm kit to go along with the class. For ages 18 months-5 years. RSVP for this live Zoom class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Noon Meditation Series – Dec. 9, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Santa Sips The Brew – Dec. 9, 4 p.m. Enjoy this holiday art show featuring work by several regional artists and local artist Steve Knox, who will do a live painting demonstration at this opening event. Powder River Art Gallery, 1906 Thomes Ave. 307-286-8573
Free! Virtual Teen Trivia and Tee K.O. – Dec. 9, 5-6 p.m. Join library staff for a Trivia Murder Party and t-shirt battles in this online gamer community. Don’t have a Discord account yet? Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Virtual Live Tales Together – Dec. 10, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor to pick up a weekly craft packet and free rhythm kit to go along with the class. For ages 18 months-5 years. RSVP for this live Zoom class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Virtual Ladies Night (Out) In: Ornament Workshop – Dec. 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Pick up your supply packet at the Burns Branch Library, get cozy with a drink, and join library staff live via Zoom to create some great holiday ornaments such as a tea light snowman and a yarn mini hat. RSVP at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
"The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular" – Dec. 10, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $10 (for everyone, tonight only). Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
"The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular" – Dec. 11, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $16 for students (13 and older), $12 for children (12 and younger). Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Free! Virtual Jeopardy: 1980s – Dec. 11, 7-8:30 p.m. Who else is feeling nostalgic these days? Grab your Garbage Pail Kid cards, peg your pants, put on your high tops and tease out your bangs because we are taking it back to the ‘80s. Come play the classic game of Jeopardy, during which you could win a prize for first, second or third place as well as a prize for best ‘80s garb! RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Free! Touchstone Laramie 2020 Online Exhibition– Dec. 4, all day. The seventh biennial art exhibition and sale by the Laramie Artists Project will look a little different this year, but the show must go on. Enjoy Laramie’s most intimate art experience from the comfort of your home at this virtual exhibit featuring new work from more than 20 of Albany County’s top professional artists. Runs through Dec. 5. https://laramie-artists-project square.site
The Front Range
NoCo Winter Wonderland – Dec. 4, 5-9 p.m. $20 per car. Enjoy the holidays social distancing style at this pandemic-friendly, drive-through light display. This year, many nonprofits have been unable to hold fundraising events, so the goal of Winter Wonderland is to bring people together as a community, have a shared experience and celebrate the season by supporting one other. Runs through Dec. 31. Colorado Youth Outdoors, 4927 E. County Road 36, Fort Collins, Colorado.