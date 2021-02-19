Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Virtual Goofball Dance – Weekly, on-demand. Enjoy an interactive dance with Paul Smith Children’s Village Manager Aaron Sommers. A favorite for local pre-school-aged children. Used with permis-sion of the artist Danna Banana, the weekly Storytime dance “The Goof-ball” is 2 minutes and 20 seconds of smile-inducing, repetitive, fast-paced dance that focuses young minds for learning and listening. New videos posted every Friday and accessible on-demand whenever you prefer. www.botanic.org/videos
Free! Virtual Storytime – Weekly, on-demand. Enjoy an inter-active story time with Paul Smith Children’s Village Manager Aaron Sommers. Every week Aaron and his friend Diane provide a weekly narration and prominent video presentation of book illustrations and simple, at-home projects based on a theme. New videos posted every Friday and accessible on-demand whenever you prefer. www.botanic.org/videos
Free! 2021 Glass Art Show – Now through March 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (weekly Tuesday-Saturday). Take a journey through the Orangerie and enjoy the collection of original glass art pieces in this years’ show. The gardens have modified the space of the show this year for social distancing purposes, but some things remain the same: the show is free to enjoy, there are pieces available to purchase and everyone is welcome to come and look as often as they like. Masks are required for the duration of every visit, and everything will be spread out along a one-way path to keep everyone safe. Runs through March 13. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Laramie County Farm & Ranch Show – Feb. 19, 9 a.m. This inaugural show will bring local and nationwide businesses together to showcase their products and services to Laramie County and surrounding areas. Browse busine-sses that cater to every need of local farmers and ranchers, all in one conven-ient location. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Free! Virtual Jeopardy! – Feb. 19, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Join in the fun for Jeopardy and battle for prizes and bragging rights. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Knights of Columbus Fish Dinner – Feb. 19, 5:30 p.m. $12, $6 for children or 1/2 order. The Cheyenne Kni-ghts of Columbus invite all to its Lenten Fish Dinner. This meal benefits the St Joseph Priest Retirement Fund. Menu includes fried fish, salmon patty, baked potato, coleslaw and clam chowder. Limited indoor seating is available or call to arrange for curbside pickup. Casey’s Club, 507 W. 28th St. 307-638-6727
“Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” – Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and Casper Theater Company joined forces for this traveling production of the one-woman play about famed humor columnist Erma Bombeck. Runs through Feb. 21. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Free! End of Winter Reading Celebration – Feb. 19, library hours. Stop by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to pick up your Winter Reading prizes! Pine Bluffs Branch Library), 110 E, Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Vinyasa Yoga and Beer – Feb. 20, 9 a.m. $20 (for a one-hour flow class and one beer). Join in the fun at Black Tooth Cheyenne’s first Yoga Series, which kicks off with a vinyasa-style flow class. Masks are required when entering and walking around. Bring your own mat (sanitizing liquid will be required). Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Virtual Crafting Wild Cocktails Class: Botanical Infusions, Mixers & Bitters – Feb. 20, 10 a.m. $25. Crave something new in classy cocktails? Go wild. This class is an exploration into the world of botanically infused cocktails from the wild and the garden. Herb lovers, learn how to add muddled flowers and herbal sprigs to your concoctions. Gardeners, try something new in your Bloody Mary like pickled onions. You’ll also learn how to make your own limoncello and rose grenadine (without all the dye and corn syrup). Cocktail kits included with ticket price and available for pick-up from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb.18 and 19. By Feb. 18 you’ll receive a Zoom link, instructions on how and what to prepare before the class, as well as basic kitchen supplies to participate. https://bit.ly/3j4BuMq
Free! Virtual Pine Bluffs Book Club – Feb. 20, 11 a.m.-noon. This month, the library will be handing out copies of “The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict. Sign up for the club and read the book, then join on Zoom to discuss the novel. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club – Feb. 20, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Ready for adventure? This month, the book blub will be reading from “Lost on the Amazon” by R.A. Montgomery. You won’t need your own copy – you’ll be reading and choosing our adventure together as a group. Drop in at the Burns or Pine Bluffs branch libraries to pick up your interactive club activity bag. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Feb. 20, 1–3 p.m. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online comm-unity and get started on creating a char-acter today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! End of Winter Reading Celebration – Feb. 20, library hours. Stop by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to pick up your Winter Reading prizes! Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E, Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Family Valentine Dance Party – Feb. 20, 5-6:30 p.m. $10 per person. With support from RE/MAX Capitol Properties and Blue Federal Credit Union, the YMCA has re- invented this annual event so families can enjoy a fun and safe celebration together during COVID-19 times. Families can sign up for a 15-minute time slot to arrive, take a family picture, dance their way through the gym, pick up their picture, flowers and a Chick-fil-A dinner to take home along with a music playlist so they can continue the dance at home. Tickets will be available Feb 1-14. Space will be limited. Cheyenne Family YMCA, 1426 E. Lincolnway. 307-634-9622 x22. www.cheyenneymca.org
Comedy Night – Feb. 20, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $18. Get your giggles on at this comedy show featuring two talented comedians. This is a 21-and-over event. A limited food menu and full bar are available. All seating complies with local guidelines for social distancing (tickets sold in quantities of two, four or six guests per table. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com
“Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” – Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and Casper Theater Company joined forces for this traveling production of the one-woman play about famed humor columnist Erma Bombeck. Runs through Feb. 21. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Jeremy Salazar Art Expo – Feb. 21, noon. Free admission. Enjoy this show featuring original contemporary paintings by Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Native American artist Jeremy Salazar. Runs through March 7. Dilling-er’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
“Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” – Feb. 21, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and Casper Theater Company joined forces for this traveling production of the one-woman play about famed humor columnist Erma Bombeck. Runs through Feb. 21. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class – Feb. 22, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Getting Dressed.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy- programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – Feb. 22, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create your choice of a Mardi Gras mask or a candy hearts wreath. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together – Feb. 23, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive Early Literacy Class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Virtual Scavenger Hunt Game Day – Feb. 23, 4-5 p.m. Join library staff for a virtual scavenger hunt, trivia and fun games! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Comedy Open Mic – Feb. 23, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those aged 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Music Open Mic – Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Free admission. Budding musicians wanted! Whether you’re a rapper, singer-songwriter or emerging rock artist, all kinds of musicians are welcome at this weekly open mic night. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Virtual Yoga Together – Feb. 26, 10-10:30 a.m. Experience stories, stretching and fun with this live early literacy class! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Lunch & Learn – Feb. 26, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and CSO principal clarinet Anton Ristor for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming CSO concert “Capricious Classics.” Live-streamed on CSO’s Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CheyenneSymphonyOrchestra
Free! Virtual STEAM Connections at Home – Feb. 26, 1-2 p.m. Have fun with a STEAM challenge each month that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. You are encouraged to finish the challenge and then join for virtual presentations of completed projects and participate in a discussion. You can also send a photo of your completed challenge to Burns@lclsonline.org for display in the library. This month’s challenge is sugar cube architecture. STEAM kits can be picked up at the Burns Branch or Pine Bluffs Branch libraries. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Knights of Columbus Fish Dinner – Feb. 26, 5:30 p.m. $12, $6 for children or 1/2 order. The Cheyenne Knights of Columbus invite all to its Lenten Fish Dinner. This meal benefits the Knights of Columbus Wyoming District 1 Adopt-A-Parish initiative for the Catholic Church of the Virgin Mary in Kirkuk, Iraq. Menu includes fried fish, salmon patty, baked potato, coleslaw and clam chow-der. Limited indoor seating is available or call to arrange for pickup. Casey’s Club, 507 W. 28th St. 307-638-6727
Bugs, Beer, & Bob – Feb. 27, 9 a.m. $30 (which includes bug packets and two beers, and cash, CC, or Venmo accepted at the time of event). It’s fly tying season, folks. Join Bob Reece, Wyoming’s Thin Air Angler and fly fishing guide at Horse Creek Ranch, for a fly-tying class paired with your favorite Black Tooth brew. All you’ll need to bring is your fly tying vise. From 9 a.m. to-10:30 a.m.(ish), Bob will tie various bug patterns while you follow along by watching the TVs around the bar. He’ll also answer questions and add tips as you go. Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362