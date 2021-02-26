Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! 2021 Glass Art Show – Now through March 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (weekly Tuesday-Saturday). Take a journey through the Orangerie and enjoy the collection of original glass art pieces in this year’s show. The gardens have modified the space of the show this year for social distancing purposes, but some things remain the same: the show is free to enjoy, there are pieces available to purchase, and everyone is welcome to come and look as often as they like. Masks are required for the duration of every visit, and everything will be spread out along a one-way path to keep everyone safe. Runs through March 13. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Yoga Together – Feb. 26, 10-10:30 a.m. Experience stories, stretching and fun with this live early literacy class! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Lunch & Learn – Feb. 26, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and CSO principal clarinet Anton Ristor for an informal and entertaining discussion, including musical insights about the upcoming CSO concert “Capricious Classics.” Livestreamed on CSO’s Facebook page. www.facebook .com/CheyenneSymphonyOrchestra
Free! Virtual STEAM Connections at Home – Feb. 26, 1-2 p.m. Have fun with a STEAM challenge each month that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. You are encouraged to finish the challenge and then join for virtual presentations of completed projects and participate in a discussion. You can also send a photo of your completed challenge to Burns@lclsonline.org for display in the library. This month’s challenge is sugar cube architecture. STEAM kits can be picked up at the Burns Branch or Pine Bluffs Branch libraries. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Knights of Columbus Fish Dinner – Feb. 26, 5:30 p.m. $12, $6 for children or half-order. The Cheyenne Knights of Columbus invite all to its Lenten Fish Dinner. This meal benefits the Knights of Columbus Wyoming District 1 Adopt-A-Parish initiative for the Catholic Church of the Virgin Mary in Kirkuk, Iraq. Menu includes fried fish, salmon patty, baked potato, coleslaw and clam chowder. Limited indoor seating is available, or call to arrange for curbside pickup. Casey’s Club, 507 W. 28th St. 307-638-6727
Bugs, Beer & Bob – Feb. 27, 9 a.m. $30 (which includes bug packets and two beers, and cash, CC or Venmo accepted at the time of event). It’s fly-tying season, folks. Join Bob Reece, Wyoming’s Thin Air Angler and fly-fishing guide at Horse Creek Ranch, for a fly-tying class paired with your favorite Black Tooth brew. All you’ll need to bring is your fly-tying vise. From 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.(ish), Bob will tie various bug patterns while you follow along by watching the TVs around the bar. He’ll also answer questions and add tips as you go. Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – Feb. 27, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
CSO’s “Capricious Classics” Concert – Feb. 27, 2 and 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra presents this Masterpiece series performance featuring Anton Rist and Kellan Toohey, clarinets and Mozart’s Symphony No. 4. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyennesymphony.org
Gratitude and Raditude Fundraiser – Feb. 27, 7-9 p.m. $45. Enjoy live entertainment for a good cause at this fundraiser for Grace for 2 Brothers. The event will take place in three hour-and-a-half increments for social distancing purposes. Performers include musician Bobby Phillips, magician Dan Jaspersen and actor/comedian Steven Michael Quezada of “Breaking Bad.” Tickets will include entertainment, along with dinner by Graffiti Cuisine and two free drinks. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-256-3344
Free! Virtual Pre-recorded Early Literacy Class – March 1, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Creepy Crawly Critters.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy- programming/
Free! Elementary School Art Show – March 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy colorful art created by K–6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders through April 5. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Paper Quilling Art 4 Teens – March 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Pick up your paper quilling kit, complete with designs, from the Teen Desk this month. Supplies are limited, so this will be offered through March 31 or while supplies last. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence – A Smithsonian Poster Exhibit – March 1, 1-5 p.m. Drop by the Burns Branch Library to view this dynamic poster exhibition, which explores the complexity of the women’s suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to Americans’ lives today. Don’t forget to check out a great book or two about women who made history. Runs through March 31. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Sláinte! Celebrating Irish American Heritage – March 1, 1-5 p.m. Sláinte! Cheers! Peruse the library’s display of books celebrating Irish American heritage to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Find books available for all ages. Runs through March 31. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – March 1,1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create paper strip shamrocks. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Dr. Seuss’s Birthday – March 2, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. It’s Dr. Seuss’s 117th birthday! To celebrate, library staff will be handing out activities. Come and grab them at the second floor Ask Here desk or request them via the library’s curbside pick-up service. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Tales Together – March 2, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, as well as incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Read Across America Literacy Links – March 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday by visiting the Pine Bluffs Branch Library and checking out some books! Every book you borrow will add a link in the colorful library literary chain and enter you in a drawing at the end of the month. Runs through March 31. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Comedy Open Mic – March 2, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Café Anime – March 3, 5-6 p.m. Head to Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss in the chat, then discover more fun activities by joining the library’s Teens Talk Manga community. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Tales Together – March 4, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom. During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, as well as incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link.
Free! Knights of the Turntable – March 4, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs with a different theme every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Free! Virtual Brown Bag Book Club – March 4, 6-7 p.m. This is the first meeting of the Virtual Brown Bag Book Club during March. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the Cheyenne library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service, along with a “brown bag” full of desserts, drinks and an interactive activity! This month, participants will be reading “The Indian in the Cupboard” by Lynn Reid Banks. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Knights of Columbus Fish Dinner – March 5, 5:30 p.m. $12, $6 for children or half-order. The Cheyenne Knights of Columbus invite all to its Lenten Fish Dinner. This meal benefits the LifeChoice Pregnancy Care Center. Menu includes fried fish, salmon patty, baked potato, coleslaw and clam chowder. Limited indoor seating is available or call to arrange for curbside pickup. Casey’s Club, 507 W. 28th St. 307-638-6727
Whitey Morgan Concert – March 5, 8 p.m. $25-$300. Enjoy an evening of live acoustic music headlined by Flint, Michigan-based honky tonk country artist Whitey Morgan. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 307-634-4171
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market – March 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Shop local at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided, and everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale – March 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 museum admission. This annual show features more than 200 original pieces of Western art by creators all over the country. The exhibit runs through April 18. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Free! Virtual Plants of the Wyoming Urban Frontier – March 6, 10 a.m. Join instructor Ross Shrigley, executive director at Plant Select (a nonprofit collaboration of Colorado State University, Denver Botanic Gardens and professional horticulturists) for a discussion of tough, sustainable plants for Wyoming that invoke different feelings for landscapes to live in. Shrigley is a seasoned gardener with a breadth and depth of experience in the world of horticulture. This is a perfect class for all gardening levels. A Zoom link will be sent out to those registered after 3 p.m. March 5. www.botanic.org/classes
Free! Virtual Paper Bag Princess (and Prince) Day – March 6, 11–11:45 a.m. Help library staff celebrate the 40th anniversary of Robert Munsch’s classic story “The Paper Bag Princess” with crafts, activities and stories for kids of all ages. Pick up an activity bag at the Pine Bluffs Branch Library before the event, then join the fun via Zoom on March 6. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.