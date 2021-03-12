Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! 2021 Glass Art Show – Now through March 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (weekly Tuesday-Saturday). Take a journey through the Orangerie and enjoy the collection of original glass art pieces in this year’s show. The show is free to enjoy, there are pieces available to purchase, and everyone is welcome to come and look as often as they like. Masks are required for the duration of every visit, and everything will be spread out along a one-way path to keep everyone safe. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
“Rhythm of the Dance” (Virtual) – Now through March 21. $20. Celebrate 22 years of The National Dance Company of Ireland’s “Rhythm of the Dance” this St. Patrick’s Day! Now that it’s gone virtual, fans everywhere can enjoy more than 2,000 years of dance, music, songs and culture from pre-Celtic times right from their own home. Recorded at the Odessa National Theatre, this popular concert/Irish step dance show features award-winning dancers and skilled musicians. This show is made possible through a partnership with the Cheyenne Civic Center.
Free! Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence – A Smithsonian Poster Exhibit – Now through March 31. Drop by the Burns Branch Library to view this dynamic poster exhibition, which explores the complexity of the women’s suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to Americans’ lives today. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Paper Quilling Art 4 Teens – Now through March 31, or while supplies last. Pick up your paper quilling kit, complete with designs, from the Teen Desk this month. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Sláinte! Celebrating Irish American Heritage – Now through March 31. Cheers! Peruse the library’s display of books celebrating Irish American heritage in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Find books available for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Read Across America Literacy Links – Now through March 31. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday by visiting the Pine Bluffs Branch Library and checking out some books! Every book you borrow will add a link in the colorful library literary chain and enter you in a drawing at the end of the month. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Elementary School Art Show – Now through April 5. Enjoy colorful art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale – Now through April 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (daily). Free with $10 museum admission. This annual show features more than 300 original pieces of Western art by creators all over the country. The exhibit runs through April 18. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
The Writers Round Acoustic Show – March 12, 6 p.m. $20. Enjoy a live performance by Micheal Ray, Trent Tomlinson, and Love and Theft. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 South Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Craft Fair – March 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market, where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items, including jewelry, crocheted items and more. Lunch will be available. Vendor tables are still available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Virtual St. Patrick’s Day Activity – March 13, 10 a.m. $5 per child. Join your favorite Paul Smith Children’s Village staff for a special St. Patrick’s Day celebration! You will learn all about leprechauns and how to make a lucky windsock, and the Children’s Village will provide a windsock kit for pick-up between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 2-6. Parents will be emailed the Zoom link on March 11. This activity is suitable for children of all ages, but those under 8 might need adult assistance. www.botanic.org/classes
Flying B Series Finals – March 13, check-in at noon, round one starts at 1 p.m. $5 entry for everyone 12 and up (kids under 12 get in free). $5 per plate for awards banquet meal. Enjoy an afternoon of family fun with this youth bull riding competition for participants between the ages of 7 and 18. This is the finals, so kids will be riding for series prizes. Riata Ranch, 826 Arena Lane. 307-421-1390
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – March 13, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/.
“Toy Story” Screening – March 13, 2:30 p.m. $5. Celebrate curiosity, creativity and imagination with this kickoff to to a six-part Pixar film series. Some of these animated favorites started as nothing more than sketches on a napkin at a lunch meeting in 1994 and have since made Pixar one of the world’s favorite storytellers. This week’s movie is the 1995 classic “Toy Story,” following a cowboy doll who’s profoundly threatened when a new spaceman becomes the top toy in their owner’s room. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
62nd Annual Symphony Gala (Virtual) – March 13, 7 p.m. Free admission. Join the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra for this fundraiser supporting its 2020-21 season. The online-only event will be hosted by Maestro William Intriligator, will feature musical performances by Synesthesia and will culminate with a live auction. The online-only silent auction runs from March 8-13. RSVP required, https://cheyennesymphony.org/contribute/62nd-annual- gala/
Comedy Night – March 13, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $18 reserved table seating (tickets are sold in even quantities of up to 10 guests per table). World got you down lately? Laugh off the pandemic blues at this fun-filled evening featuring two stand-up comedians with a side of alcohol. This is a 21-and-over event, and there will be a full bar and limited menu items available during the show. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com
Free! Virtual Prerecorded Early Literacy Class – March 15, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Strike Up The Band.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lcls online.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Plant-A-Palooza Take and Make – March 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Stop by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library the week of March 16 to pick up an activity pack with everything you’ll need to kick off spring with a green thumb! Head to the library’s website for some gardening tips and tricks, as well as instructions on how to decorate your pots and make garden stakes for your indoor shamrocks. Runs through March 20. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Comedy Open Mic – March 16, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Dinner and a Book Club – March 16, 5:30-7 p.m. Go virtual with us! This month’s book is “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club – March 16, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of March. Review the first half of the graphic novel on March 16 and the second half on March 30. Participants can get their graphic novel on the second floor of the library or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. The graphic novel for the month is “The Giver” by Lois Lowry and adapted by P. Craig Russell. Books will be available to pick up beginning Feb. 23. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Cheyenne Audubon Virtual Program: Nathan Pieplow, “The Language of Birds” – March 16, 7 p.m. The Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society invites the public to a free, virtual presentation on “The Language of Birds” given by Nathan Pieplow, author of the Peterson Field Guide to the Bird Sounds of Western North America. In this presentation, Pieplow will unlock the secrets of bird language. You’ll listen in on the pillow talk of a pair of Red-winged Blackbirds and learn the secret signals that Cliff Swallows use when they have found food. You’ll learn how one bird sound can have many meanings, and how one meaning can have many sounds – and how, sometimes, the meaning isn’t in the sounds at all. Pieplow lives in Boulder, Colorado, where he teaches writing and rhetoric at the University of Colorado. https://cheyenneaudubon.wordpress.com.
Free! Noon Meditation Series– March 17, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime – March 17, 5-6 p.m. Head to Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss in the chat, then discover more fun activities by joining the library’s Teens Talk Manga community. Laramie County Library is now offering Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cards Against Humanity – March 17, 6 p.m. Free to play. Attention nerds: game nights are still a go in downtown Cheyenne. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. is hosting Cards Against Humanity game night every Wednesday. Bring your smarty pants (and/or sense of humor) and grab a brew to enjoy an evening of socially-distant fun. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club – March 17, 6-7 p.m. Calling all adventurers! Join the club! This month, participants will be reading “The Secret of the Ninja” by Jay Leibold. No need to read the book ahead of time; everyone will be reading and choosing the adventure together. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor of the library to pick up your interactive club activity bag (available beginning March 10). RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Knights of Columbus Fish Dinner – March 19, 5:30 p.m. $12, $6 for children or half-order. The Cheyenne Knights of Columbus invite all to its Lenten Fish Dinner. This meal benefits the St. Joseph Food Pantry. Menu includes fried fish, salmon patty, baked potato, coleslaw and clam chowder. Limited indoor seating is available or call to arrange for curbside pickup. Casey’s Club, 507 W. 28th St. 307-638-6727
Free! Virtual Jeopardy! – March 19, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Join this Jeopardy battle for prizes and bragging rights! RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.