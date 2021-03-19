Cheyenne and Laramie County
“Rhythm of the Dance” (Virtual) – Now through March 21. $20. Celebrate 22 years of The National Dance Company of Ireland’s “Rhythm of the Dance” this St. Patrick’s Day! Now that it’s gone virtual, fans everywhere can enjoy more than 2,000 years of dance, music, songs and culture from pre-Celtic times right from their own home. Recorded at the Odessa National Theatre, this popular concert/Irish step dance show features award-winning dancers and skilled musicians. This show is made possible through a partnership with the Cheyenne Civic Center.
Free! Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence – A Smithsonian Poster Exhibit – Now through March 31. Drop by the Burns Branch Library to view this dynamic poster exhibition, which explores the complexity of the women’s suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to Americans’ lives today. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Paper Quilling Art 4 Teens – Now through March 31, or while supplies last. Pick up your paper quilling kit, complete with designs, from the Teen Desk this month. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Sláinte! Celebrating Irish American Heritage – Now through March 31. Cheers! Peruse the library’s display of books celebrating Irish American heritage in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Find books available for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Read Across America Literacy Links – Now through March 31. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday by visiting the Pine Bluffs Branch Library and checking out some books! Every book you borrow will add a link in the colorful library literary chain and enter you in a drawing at the end of the month. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Elementary School Art Show – Now through April 5. Enjoy colorful art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale – Now through April 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (daily). Free with $10 museum admission. This annual show features more than 300 original pieces of Western art by creators all over the country. The exhibit runs through April 18. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
CANCELED Knights of Columbus Fish Dinner – March 19, 5:30 p.m. $12, $6 for children or half-order. The Cheyenne Knights of Columbus invite all to its Lenten Fish Dinner. This meal benefits the St. Joseph Food Pantry. Menu includes fried fish, salmon patty, baked potato, coleslaw and clam chowder. Limited indoor seating is available or call to arrange for curbside pickup. Casey’s Club, 507 W. 28th St. 307-638-6727
Free! Virtual Jeopardy! – March 19, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Join this Jeopardy battle for prizes and bragging rights! RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Dueling Pianos – March 19, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20 (tickets are sold in even quantities up to 10 seats per table). Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of dueling piano entertainment directed by your requests. There will also be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Free! Spring Spectacular – March 20, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Spring is here! We’re welcoming this spectacular season at the library with crafts and activities for you to take home. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor of the Laramie County Library to pick up your spring kits or request one using our curbside pick-up service. This activity is great for students in grades K–6.
Free! Virtual Kindermusik – March 20, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laura Sutton from Rhythm & You for a fun time with books, music and movement. Come to the second floor of the library to pick up your free rhythm kit, or request one utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Pine Bluffs Book Club – March 20, 11 a.m.-noon. Join library staff for virtual book club to discuss “The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict. You can also stop by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to pick up the title for April’s discussion, “The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James Brown. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club – March 20, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Ready for adventure? Join this book club meeting! This month, participants will be reading from “The Magic of the Unicorn” by Deborah Lerme Goodman. You won’t need your own copy because everyone will be reading together. Drop in at the Burns or Pine Bluffs branch library to pick up your interactive club activity bag before the Zoom. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – March 20, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/.
Sean Curtis Concert – March 20, 6 p.m. $10. Local country favorite Sean Curtis & The Divide will offer an evening of live music. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Comedy Night – March 20, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $18 reserved table seating (tickets are sold in even quantities of up to 10 guests per table). World got you down lately? Laugh off the pandemic blues at this fun-filled evening featuring two stand-up comedians, with a side of alcohol. This is a 21-and-over event, and there will be a full bar and limited menu items available during the show. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com
An Evening With Paul Cauthen – March 20, 7 p.m. $30-$400. Enjoy an evening of live acoustic music with this larger-than-life Texas troubadour, nicknamed Big Velvet. You’ll experience his unique baritone voice and hear songs from his latest album, “Room 41,” written during a roughly two-year stint spent living out of a suitcase in Dallas’ Belmont Hotel. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-634-4171
Free! Virtual Prerecorded Early Literacy Class – March 22, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week). Join library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class with the theme “Seasons.” Kids can practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! March Madness for Teens – March 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Calling all teens! Visit the Pine Bluffs Branch Library and check out a classic mystery book, try your hand at Name that Emoticon Tune and much more! Runs through March 27 for those 12 and older. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Book Discussion Group – March 23, 6-7 p.m. Spring into reading and join Laramie County Library for a Virtual Book Discussion Group! This month’s read will be “The Whole Town’s Talking” by Fannie Flagg. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link, and come to the third floor Ask Here desk to sign out a copy of the book.
Free! Comedy Open Mic – March 23, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Noon Meditation Series – March 24, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Arranged Marriage (Virtual) Presentation by Alex Goyette – March 24, 7-8:30 p.m. The Zonta Club of Cheyenne will sponsor Alex Goyette as a part of its Awareness Wednesdays event series. As a public policy associate with Tahirih’s Forced Marriage Initiative, Goyette’s work focuses on the campaign to end child marriage in the U.S. This work involves tracking legislation across the country, as well as drafting and delivering legislative testimony supporting bills to end child marriage. Goyette ensures legislators and allied advocates have the information and materials they need to push for strong reforms that will protect children from forced marriage. Participants are welcome to join the Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3ebeKJZ. info@cheyennezonta.org. 307-509-0473
Virtual Exploring Botanic Themed Watercolor Painting – March 25, 6-8 p.m. $30. Learn and explore watercolor painting in this Zoom class for beginner and intermediate-level aspiring artists! Instructor Wanda Sanders-Miller will guide you through the process and teach you techniques for any kind of watercolor painting. Kits with a palette, watercolor paint, one brush, paper and reference photo will be provided and will be available for pick-up between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 18-20 at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. You will need to provide a pencil, eraser, paper towels, painter’s tape, an old clean rag, a backing board and a container with water to rinse your brush. Registrants will receive a Zoom link on March 16 with instructions on how and what to prepare. If you wish to purchase additional brushes that might be helpful for detail work in the class, the instructor suggests soft (watercolor) brushes for large washes such as a ’mop’ or a flat, 1/2” or larger, or a larger round. She recommends any round brush smaller than #8 for any details. www.botanic.org/classes
Free! Virtual Yoga Together – March 26, 10-10:30 a.m. Experience stories, stretching and fun with this special early literacy class! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link for the live event.
Free! Virtual STEAM Connections at Home – March 26, 1-2 p.m. Have fun with a STEAM challenge each month that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. The March challenge is to build a family robot helper. You are encouraged to finish the challenge and then join Laramie County Library staff for virtual presentations of completed projects and participate in a discussion. You can also send a photo of your completed challenge to Burns@lclsonline.org for display in the library. STEAM kits can be picked up at the Burns Branch or Pine Bluffs Branch. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Wyoming Brewers Festival Homebrew Competition 2021 – March 27, 9 a.m. $8 per entry. Think you’ve got the best homebrew? Put it to the test at the Wyoming Brewers Festival’s 2021 competition. Brewers 21 and older who live in Wyoming are eligible to enter, and two bottles per entry are required. 12-ounce brown glass bottles are preferred, and bottles will not be returned to entrants. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. https://brewfest.highplainsdrafters.org.