Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence – A Smithsonian Poster Exhibit – Now through March 31. Drop by the Burns Branch Library to view this dynamic poster exhibition, which explores the complexity of the women’s suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to Americans’ lives today. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Paper Quilling Art 4 Teens – Now through March 31, or while supplies last. Pick up your paper quilling kit, complete with designs, from the Teen Desk this month. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Sláinte! Celebrating Irish American Heritage – Now through March 31. Cheers! Peruse the library’s display of books celebrating Irish American heritage in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Find books available for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Read Across America Literacy Links – Now through March 31. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday by visiting the Pine Bluffs Branch Library and checking out some books! Every book you borrow will add a link in the colorful library literary chain and enter you in a drawing at the end of the month. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Elementary School Art Show – Now through April 5. Enjoy colorful art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale – Now through April 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (daily). Free with $12 museum admission. This annual show features more than 300 original pieces of Western art by creators all over the country. The exhibit runs through April 18. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Free! Virtual Yoga Together – March 26, 10-10:30 a.m. Experience stories, stretching and fun with this special early literacy class! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive an email with a Zoom link for the live event.
Free! Virtual STEAM Connections at Home – March 26, 1-2 p.m. Have fun with a STEAM challenge each month that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. The March challenge is to build a family robot helper. You are encouraged to finish the challenge and then join Laramie County Library staff for virtual presentations of completed projects and participate in a discussion. You can also send a photo of your completed challenge to Burns@lclsonline.org for display in the library. STEAM kits can be picked up at the Burns Branch or Pine Bluffs Branch. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Opening of Danielle Kirby Fine Art Exhibit – March 26, 5 p.m. Free admission. The next featured artist at Dillinger’s is Danielle Kirby, a Wyoming-based contemporary landscape artist with work in the permanent collection of the Wyoming State Museum and private collections across the U.S. Come see her work, munch on free catered appetizers by Micro Pup-Up Concepts and a grab a sip at the cash bar. Exhibit runs through April 24. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Jim Wilkinson Concert – March 26, 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Throw back a cold brew crafted on site while enjoying some live music. Black Tooth Brewing Company, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362. www.blacktooth brewingcompany.com
POSTPONED! Shen Yun – March 26, 7:30 p.m. $80-$150. In 2006, a group of Chinese artists with the shared dream of preserving the best of China’s cultural heritage came together in New York to share their artistry with the world. The result is Shen Yun, the world’s most recognized classical Chinese dance company. See them perform live at this show, which was rescheduled from 2020. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenne events.org
Wyoming Brewers Festival Homebrew Competition 2021 – March 27, 9 a.m. $8 per entry. Think you’ve got the best homebrew? Put it to the test at the Wyoming Brewers Festival’s 2021 competition. Brewers 21 and older who live in Wyoming are eligible to enter, and two bottles per entry are required. 12-ounce brown glass bottles are preferred, and bottles will not be returned to entrants. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. https://brewfest.highplainsdrafters.org.
Craft Fair – March 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market, where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items, including jewelry, crocheted items and more. Lunch will be available. Vendor tables are still available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Vinyasa Yoga and Beer – March 27, 9:30 a.m. $20 (for a one-hour flow class and one beer). Join in the fun at Black Tooth Cheyenne’s first Yoga Series, which kicks off with a vinyasa-style flow class. Masks are required when entering and walking around. Bring your mat (sanitizing liquid will be required). Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Flying B Series Finals – March 27, check-in at noon, round one starts at 1 p.m. $5 entry for everyone 12 and up (kids under 12 get in free). $5 per plate for awards banquet meal. Enjoy an afternoon of family fun with this youth bull riding competition for participants between the ages of 7 and 18. This is the finals, so kids will be riding for series prizes. Riata Ranch, 826 Arena Lane. 307-421-1390
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – March 27, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
“A Bug’s Life” Screening – March 27, 2:30 p.m. $5. Celebrate curiosity, creativity and imagination with this kickoff to to a six-part Pixar film series. Some of these animated favorites started as nothing more than sketches on a napkin at a lunch meeting in 1994 and have since made Pixar one of the world’s favorite storytellers. This week’s movie is the 1998 classic “A Bug’s Life,” following a misfit ant looking for “warriors” to save his colony from greedy grasshoppers. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenne events.org
Sparta Wyoming 6 – March 27, 7 p.m. Price TBA. Sparta returns to Cheyenne for an evening of the best up-and-coming martial artists facing off in MMA, Kickboxing, Muay Thai and more. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Two Guys Thawing Out The Legion – March 27, 7 p.m. Come enjoy Cheyenne’s only lounge act as they sing great American standards and tell not-so-great jokes! Francis E. Self American Legion Post 6, 2001 E Lincolnway. 307-635-3696
Free! Eggstravaganza – March 29, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The annual Eggstravaganza is back! Pick up some crafts at the second-floor Ask Here desk or request them using the curbside pick-up service. You provide the eggs, and the library will put just about everything else in the kits, which are for children in pre-K–grade 6. Runs through April 3, or while supplies last. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Kite Kits – March 29, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Time to take advantage of the Wyoming wind with kites! Laramie County Library staff will be handing out kite kits, with three different levels of difficulty to choose from. Kits will be available on the second floor and via curbside pick-up through April 3, or while supplies last. https://lcls online.org/calendar/
Virtual Spring “Break the Boredom” Series – March 29-April 2. $10 each day or $30 for five days. Help your kids beat the indoor blues this spring break with a new offering from the Paul Smith Children’s Village. Each day, staff will have a Zoom class designed for children 8-12, which will include a short lesson on the science behind the activity and time to create the day’s project. Some children might need adult assistance. All materials will be provided and must be picked up from the Children’s Village between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. the week of March 23. Zoom links will be emailed March 26. www.botanic.org/classes
Free! Virtual Balloon Twisting Workshop – March 30, 1-2 p.m. then 2:30-3:30 p.m. Learn how to make a balloon masterpiece by signing up for this workshop. Participants will get their own twisting kit, then join an hour-long virtual workshop to learn how to use it. There are two workshops at different times for different ages; Workshop A is for grades K-3, and Workshop B is for grades 4-6. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email. Once you receive your confirmation, head to the second floor Ask Here desk beginning March 27 to pick up your balloon twisting kit. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Comedy Open Mic – March 30, bar doors open at 4 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Wannabe comedians, the wait is over. Cheyenne finally has a weekly comedy open mic to try out your new material. This event is for those 21 and older. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. https://dillingerswyo.com
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club – March 30, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of March. Review the first half of the graphic novel on March 16 and the second half on March 30. Participants can get their graphic novel on the second floor of the library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. The graphic novel for the month is “The Giver” by Lois Lowry and adapted by P. Craig Russell. Books will be available to pick up beginning Feb. 23. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ and receive the Zoom link via email.
Jim Breuer – March 30, doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m., and another with doors at 9 p.m., show at 9:30 p.m. $35. Comic storyteller Jim Breuer came to national attention after his appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and in the cult classic film “Half Baked.” Now he’s coming to Cheyenne to help you through this odd year with a laugh-out-loud show. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Virtual Wimmelbilder Wednesday – March 31, 11 a.m.–noon. Come and create your own Wimmelbilder illustration! A Wimmel-bilder is a richly detailed picture full of characters, animals, objects and buildings. Think of “Where’s Waldo?,” but with your own personal style. Supplies available upon request. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Noon Meditation Series – March 31, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Knights of the Turntable – April 1, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs with a different theme every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market – April 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Shop local at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided, and everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542