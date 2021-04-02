Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Elementary School Art Show – Now through April 5. Enjoy colorful art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale – Now through April 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (daily). Free with $12 museum admission. This annual show features more than 300 original pieces of Western art by creators all over the country. The exhibit runs through April 18. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Free! A Poem a Day – Now through April 30, daily library hours. It’s National Poetry Month! Anytime you visit the Burns Branch Library in April, use a prompt to write a poem and receive a free DVD rental certificate or you can pick up a “poem in your pocket” to share with others. You can also check out one of the many poetry books you’ll find on display. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! StoryWalk – Now through April 30, daily library hours. Come experience the library’s first-ever StoryWalk at the Burns Branch Library! A StoryWalk is a different way to experience a book. Exercise your mind and your imagination as you read “Mae Among the Stars” by Roda Ahmed while walking through the library. This programs is best for families with children ages 3 to 5, but all are welcome. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Random Acts of Reading – Now through April 30, daily library hours. Looking for a new book to read? Use the Pine Bluffs Branch Library’s randomizer to introduce you to your next text! Don’t forget to turn in a book review in exchange for a video rental to see how the movie compares. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Eggstravaganza – April 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The Laramie County Library’s annual Eggstravaganza is back! Pick up some egg-citing crafts and egg-speriments at the second-floor Ask Here desk or request them using the curbside pick-up service. You provide the eggs, and staff put just about everything else in the kit. Available through April 3, or while supplies last. https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Kite Kits – April 2, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Time to take advantage of the Wyoming wind! Laramie County Library staff will be handing out kite kits with three different levels of difficulty to choose from. Kits will be available on the second floor and via curbside pick-up through April 3 or while supplies last. https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Virtual Watch Party – April 2, 3-5 p.m. The Laramie County Library is having a watch party with popcorn, drinks and snacks! RSVP and join to watch the movie “Onward” together. Once you have RSVP’d online and received your confirmation email, you can pick up your watch party packet on the second floor of the library. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market – April 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Shop local at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided, and everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Free! Annual Egg Hunt – April 3, 9 a.m. Hop into the Easter holiday with this event for children 2-4 and their families. Event, staff and volunteers will place more than 1,000 eggs on the lawn for participants to find, all of which will be filled with candy and other goodies. Staff encourages participants to bring their own baskets. Front lawn of the Historic Governors’ Mansion, 300 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Free! Tree and Shrub Pruning 101 – April 3, 10 a.m. Join Cheyenne Botanic Gardens exterior horticulturist and ISA-certified arborist Jacob Mares as he demonstrates proper pruning techniques for the trees and shrubs in our landscapes. Topics will include basic tree identification, when/how to prune, structure, safety and a bonus list of Jacob’s top 10 trees for Cheyenne! This class will be outdoors, weather permitting, so bring sturdy footwear and dress in layers. You will also need to be able to stand/walk for an hour. Registration required. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive (meet in the Grand Conservatory gathering rooms). https://tinyurl.com/pruning-class
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – April 3, 1-3 p.m. This roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cars and Coffee – April 4, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Free! Don’t Judge a Book by Its Cover – April 5, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. It’s National Library Week. Your challenge: stop by the second floor and check out a mystery book! For the week of April 5-10, staff will have youth chapter books and different genres of teen books wrapped up to hide their covers and titles. Check one out, unwrap it and discover your surprising new read. Don’t worry – we’ll include clues on the front that will help you pick the right one. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561 (additional library week events taking place at the Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns)
Free! Virtual Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class – April 5, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched on demand). Join Laramie County Library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Virtual Bookface Contest – April 5, 1-5 p.m. Use a book cover of your own, or choose one from the library’s unique displays at the Burns and Pine Bluffs branch libraries and stage a photo that incorporates yourself into the image. Need examples? Google “bookface” for inspiration. Send in your pictures to pbab@lclsonline.org to enter the bookface contest. Pictures will be displayed online and in the Burns and Pine Bluffs branch libraries, so don’t forget to check them out and vote for your favorites! Runs through April 10. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns, and Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs.
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – April 5, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a folded paper bunny that can be used as a decoration or a magnet. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together – April 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laramie County Library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lcls online.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Bookface Contest – April 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Use a book cover of your own, or choose one from the unique display at the Pine Bluffs Branch Library and stage a photo that incorporates yourself into the image. Need examples? Google “bookface” for inspiration. Send in your pictures to pbab@lclsonline.org to enter the bookface contest. Pictures will be displayed online and in the Burns and Pine Bluffs branch libraries, so don’t forget to check them out and vote for your favorites! Runs through April 10. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Take and Make Crafts – April 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Visit the Pine Bluffs Branch Library during National Library Week to pick up a new craft kit each day! Runs through April 10. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Bingo Night Fundraiser – April 6, 6-8:30 p.m. $10. Join museum staff for an evening of bingo, drinks and snacks. Come earn prizes provided by Bit-O-Wyo Ranch. Admission includes your first game and snacks (drinks can be purchased separately). Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7202 or jean.krause@oldwest museum.org
Free! Noon Meditation Series – April 7, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! CFD Art Show Public After-Hours Event – April 7, 5-7 p.m. Enjoy the 40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show and Sale, as well as the Vandewark Miniature Show, both of which have artwork available for purchase online and in person. Thirty-five percent of each purchase is tax-deductible and will go toward the museum’s general operations budget. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7289
Free! Virtual Café Anime – April 7, 5-6 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. This Café community is growing, and so are the activities. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/.
Free! Virtual Tales Together – April 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laramie County Library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorpor-ate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Managing COVID-Related Stress – April 8, 3-4 p.m. Join Laramie County Library staff for a session led by Angela Vaughn and Brittany Wardle from Cheyenne Regional Behavioral Health to learn more about coping strategies. After the session, you will be able to describe the eight dimensions of wellness, define stress and the impact of COVID-19, and describe strategies for coping and resilience. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Cheyenne Artwalk – April 8, 5-8 p.m. Come enjoy original artwork at Cheyenne Artwalk. During this monthly event, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants play host to a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. www.cheyenneartwalk.com
Art Uncork’d with Joy Keown – April 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Join museum staff for an evening of instructed painting, hors d’oeuvres, libations and socializing. No experience required. Just come, have fun and try something new! Fees cover supplies, hors d’oeuvres and libations. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7202 or jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org
Free! Virtual Healthy Eating on a Budget – April 8, 6-7 p.m. Attendees will learn simple ways to save money on food and eat healthfully at the same time. The event will cover ways to stretch your food dollar to eat better for less. RSVP at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Brown Bag Book Club– April 8, 6-7 p.m. Virtual Brown Bag Book Club will meet twice during the month of April. Participants will review the first half of the book April 8 and the second half of the book on April 22. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the Laramie County Library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service, along with a “brown bag” with a dessert, drink and an interactive activity! This month, everyone will be reading “The Girl who Drank the Moon” by Kelly Barnhill. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.