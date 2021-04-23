Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! A Poem a Day – Now through April 30, daily library hours. It’s National Poetry Month! Anytime you visit the Burns Branch Library in April, use a prompt to write a poem and receive a free DVD rental certificate or you can pick up a “poem in your pocket” to share with others. You can also check out one of the many poetry books you’ll find on display. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! StoryWalk – Now through April 30, daily library hours. Come experience the library’s first-ever StoryWalk at the Burns Branch Library! A StoryWalk is a different way to experience a book. Exercise your mind and your imagination as you read “Mae Among the Stars” by Roda Ahmed while walking through the library. This programs is best for families with children ages 3 to 5, but all are welcome. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Random Acts of Reading – Now through April 30, daily library hours. Looking for a new book to read? Use the Pine Bluffs Branch Library’s randomizer to introduce you to your next text! Don’t forget to turn in a book review in exchange for a video rental to see how the movie compares. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Yoga Together – April 23, 10-10:30 a.m. You don’t need a yoga mat to join in on this fun and different way of interacting with stories and books! Experience stretching and fun with this special early literacy class! RSVP for this class at https://lcls online.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Jeopardy! – April 23, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Join Laramie County Library for Jeopardy! Battle for prizes and bragging rights! RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Friday Night Dueling Pianos – April 23, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. Pre-show dinner reservations are available at the attached restaurant but will fill up quickly, so make them ASAP. There will also be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
The Runaway Grooms Concert – April 23, 8 p.m. $10 (as part of the Music Discovery Series). Enjoy this live performance by five-piece Americana rock band The Runaway Grooms of Vail Valley, Colorado. Pipin’ Hot will open. Masks and social distancing still required. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Craft Fair – April 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market, where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items, including jewelry, crocheted items and more. Lunch will be available. Vendor tables are still available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – April 24, 1-3 p.m. This roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
“WALL-E” Screening – April 24, 2:30 p.m. $5. Celebrate curiosity, creativity and imagination with the latest installment of this Pixar film series. Some of these animated favorites started as nothing more than sketches on a napkin at a lunch meeting in 1994 and have since made Pixar one of the world’s favorite storytellers. This week’s movie is the 2008 classic “WALL-E,” following a small waste-collecting robot who inadvertently embarks on a space journey that will ultimately decide the fate of mankind. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Minutes Notice Concert – April 24, 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Come enjoy Wyoming’s own premier classic rock band perform live. Senators Steakhouse at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 307-634-4171
Saturday Night Dueling Pianos – April 24, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. Pre-show dinner reservations are available at the attached restaurant but will fill up quickly, so make them ASAP. There will also be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Free! Citizen Science Month – April 26, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Did you know that April is Citizen Science Month? What is citizen science? “Citizen science is an invitation to everyone to participate in real science.” You can find many citizen science projects online, but library staff would like to celebrate citizen science this week by providing take-home STEM projects. Projects will be available for children in grades pre-K through 6 through April 30 (or while supplies last). Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Prerecorded Early Literacy Class – April 26, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched on demand). Join Laramie County Library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. https://lclsonline.org/early- literacy-programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – April 26, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a folded paper bunny that can be used as a decoration or a magnet. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together – April 27, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laramie County Library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Book Discussion Group – April 27, 6-7 p.m. Spring into reading and join Laramie County Library for a Virtual Book Discussion Group! April’s read will be “The Book of Unknown Americans” by Cristina Henríquez. Come to the third-floor Ask Here desk to sign out a copy of the book. RSVP for the event at https://lcls online.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club – April 27, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of April. Participants will review the second half on April 27. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the Laramie County Library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. The graphic novel for the month is “Superman Smashes the Klan” by Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Tuesday Night Comedy – April 27, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series – April 28, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Genealogy Wednesday: Genealogy Beyond the Basics – April 28, 3-4:30 p.m. The Laramie County Library continues its virtual exploration of genealogy resources available on the internet such as those at FamilySearch.org and FindAGrave.com. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Next Level: Gaming – April 28, 5-6 p.m. Been itching for some Minecraft, Jackbox or Twitch Plays: Pokémon? Join this Next Level community and help decide what to play together next. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Tales Together – April 29, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laramie County Library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros – April 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Celebrate the love of books, family and languages from your own home! Pick up a celebratory activity pack at the library (while supplies last) and tune into the library’s special, prerecorded bilingual Spanish-English story time at https://lclsonline.org/early- literacy-programming/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual STEAM Connections at Home – April 30, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Have fun with a STEAM challenge each month that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. The April challenge is to build an insect home. You are encouraged to finish the challenge and then join us for virtual presentations of completed projects and participate in a discussion. You can also send a photo of your completed challenge to Burns@lclsonline.org for display in the library. STEAM kits can be picked up at the Burns Branch or Pine Bluffs Branch. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Jazz Night with The Delbert Anderson Trio – April 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $50 (includes the performance, heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar). The Delbert Anderson Trio consists of Delbert Anderson on trumpet, Nicholas Lucero on drums and Mike McCluhan on bass. The trio is inspired by early Indigenous music from the Diné tribe, and fuses jazz, funk and improvisation with Diné melodies to create an entirely new sound. The group will perform at Jazz Night before its two May 1 workshops. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. www.cfdrodeo.com
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market – May 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Shop local at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided, and everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Free! Spring Wellness with the Delbert Anderson Trio – May 1, 10-11:30 a.m. Enjoy this hour-and-a-half wellness session lead by the Delbert Anderson Trio (recently featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series). Coffee and doughnuts will be provided by community partner CASA of Laramie County. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. www.cfdrodeo.com
Jazz, Hip-hop and Rap Music Workshop with the Delbert Anderson Trio – May 1, 1-3 p.m. $10. The Delbert Anderson Trio will lead this hands-on educational experience for junior high and high schools students to learn about contemporary jazz, hip-hop and rap music, along with Diné/Navajo culture. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Cars and Coffee – May 2, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055