Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! A Poem a Day
– Ending today, library hours. It’s National Poetry Month! Anytime you visit the Burns Branch Library in April, use a prompt to write a poem and receive a free DVD rental certificate or you can pick up a “poem in your pocket” to share with others. You can also check out one of the many poetry books you’ll find on display. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! StoryWalk
– Ending today, library hours. Come experience the library’s first-ever StoryWalk at the Burns Branch Library! A StoryWalk is a different way to experience a book. Exercise your mind and your imagination as you read “Mae Among the Stars” by Roda Ahmed while walking through the library. This programs is best for families with children ages 3 to 5, but all are welcome. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Random Acts of Reading
– Ending today, library hours. Looking for a new book to read? Use the Pine Bluffs Branch Library’s randomizer to introduce you to your next text! Don’t forget to turn in a book review in exchange for a video rental to see how the movie compares. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros
– April 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Celebrate the love of books, family and languages from your own home! Pick up a celebratory activity pack at the library (while supplies last) and tune into the library’s special, prerecorded bilingual Spanish-English storytime at https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual STEAM Connections at Home
– April 30, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Have fun with a STEAM challenge each month that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. The April challenge is to build an insect home. You are encouraged to finish the challenge and then join us for virtual presentations of completed projects and participate in a discussion. You can also send a photo of your completed challenge to Burns@lclsonline.org for display in the library. STEAM kits can be picked up at the Burns Branch or Pine Bluffs Branch. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Jazz Night with The Delbert Anderson Trio
– April 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $50 (includes the performance, heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar). The Delbert Anderson Trio consists of Delbert Anderson on trumpet, Nicholas Lucero on drums and Mike McCluhan on bass. The trio is inspired by early Indigenous music from the Diné tribe, and fuses jazz, funk and improvisation with Diné melodies to create an entirely new sound. The group will perform at Jazz Night before its two May 1 workshops. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. www.cfdrodeo.com
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– May 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Shop local at this indoor market. Vendors will be selling everything from locally sourced fruits and meats to artwork and body care products. Shoppers can also enjoy live music while they peruse the day’s offerings. Facial coverings are required for entry, hand sanitizer will be provided, and everyone is required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups. Cheyenne Depot Museum and Gift Shop, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Free! Spring Wellness with the Delbert Anderson Trio
– May 1, 10-11:30 a.m. Enjoy this hour-and-a-half wellness session lead by the Delbert Anderson Trio (recently featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series). Coffee and doughnuts will be provided by community partner CASA of Laramie County. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. www.cfdrodeo.com
Sip & Shop
– May 1, 10 a.m. Free admission. Enjoy a unique local shopping experience where you can purchase fine art and gifts from local artisans. Looking for a gift for a special woman in your life for Mother’s Day? Look no further. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Jazz, Hip-hop and Rap Music Workshop with the Delbert Anderson Trio
– May 1, 1-3 p.m. $10. The Delbert Anderson Trio will lead this hands-on educational experience for junior high and high schools students to learn about contemporary jazz, hip-hop and rap music, along with Diné/Navajo culture. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– May 1, 1-3 p.m. This roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
2021 Corgi Derby
– May 1, 2-4 p.m. $25 per dog (45 spots available for corgis, and five for mutts), $30 for VIP seat in “Millionaire’s Row” (includes closer seating and a Bloody Mary). Register your Corgi to run in the third annual Corgi Derby to raise money for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Pine Bluffs Distilling, 322 N. Beech St. 307-245-3000
Cars and Coffee
– May 2, 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Car fans can come chat and show off their vehicles over a cup of Rail Yard coffee. There won’t be designated spots, so participants should park where they can. Rail Yard – Coffee Haus & Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Free! ACCC’s “Joy” Concert
– May 2, 4 p.m. Soar through spring with the help of this uplifting Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus concert showcasing many of the most skilled young singers in Laramie County. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneaccc.com
Free! Virtual Prerecorded Early Literacy Class
– May 3, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week) Join Laramie County Library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. This week’s theme is “Good Things to Eat.” https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– May 3, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a curled paper hyacinth bouquet; perfect to give to moms, a friend, or to brighten up a room. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Moms are Marvelous Week
– May 3-8, library hours. All week long, you can pick up a craft packet with the supplies needed to create a pop-up tulip card for your mom, grandma, aunt or any special someone. Plus, fill out a paper flower to tell us why she is special. While you’re there, check out the display of books featuring traditional and nontraditional roles of motherhood. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307- 547-2249
Free! Mother’s Day Bouquet
– May 4-8, library hours. Visit the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to pick up all the supplies you need to make colorful daisies, roses, tulips and more! Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St, Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Children’s Book Week Superpower Challenge 2021
– May 4-8, library hours. Celebrate the superpower of reading in this challenge. Kids can earn badges while discovering a new passion or reaffirming a current interest. This challenge will involve activities divided into various categories from STEAM to social activism. Stop by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St, Pine Bluffs, for activities. 307-245-3646
Free! May The 4th Be With You!: Build Your Own Lightsaber
– May 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The Force is strong with this one! Sign up to receive a DIY Lightsaber Kit to celebrate May the Fourth. Instructions will be included, and an online tutorial will be available on the library website. This event is intended for kids in grades 3-12. Kits are now available for pickup from Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– May 4, 10-10:30 a.m. Join us for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Star Wars Original Trilogy Watch Party
– May 4, 12-6:30 p.m. Join Laramie County Library staff via Zoom to watch all three of the original Star Wars movies. RSVP for the Zoom link, sit back and enjoy a story from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Tuesday Night Comedy
– May 4, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– May 5, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Wellness Wednesday Webinar
– May 5, 3 p.m. Working out has never been so much fun as it has been since the start of Bingocize. This week’s Wellness Wednesday Webinar Series will feature the creator of Bingocize, Dr. Jason Crandall, who will explain what Bingocize is and where to take part. Crandall is an associate professor of exercise science and co-director of the Western Kentucky University Center for Applied Science in Health and Aging in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where his research focuses on a novel physical and cognitive intervention to improve quality of life of older adults. www.facebook.com/AARPWY
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– May 5, 5-6 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. This Café community is growing, and so are the activities. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– May 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Join us for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Brown Bag Book Club
– May 6, 6-7 p.m. Virtual Brown Bag Book Club will meet twice during the month of May. Participants will review the first half of the book on May 6 and the second half on May 20. Participants can pick up their book to check out on the second floor of the library or by utilizing the library’s curbside pickup service, along with a “brown bag” with a dessert, drink and an interactive activity. This month, participants will be reading “The Egypt Game” by Zilpha Keatley Snyder. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Knights of the Turntable
– May 6, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs with a different theme every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Josh Ward Concert
– May 6, 6 p.m. $15. Enjoy this live performance by Texas-born country artist Josh Ward. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Virtual Tax Refund Info: Earned Income Tax Credit
– May 6, 6-7 p.m. Jeri Hunter from the Wyoming Taxpayer Advocate Service will present an overview of the Earned Income Tax Credit, which can help certain workers and families reduce their taxes and increase their refund amounts. This program will cover the details of the EITC and help you determine whether you qualify. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.