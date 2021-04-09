Cheyenne and Laramie County
40th Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale – Now through April 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (daily). Free with $12 museum admission. This annual show features more than 300 original pieces of Western art by creators all over the country. The exhibit runs through April 18. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Free! A Poem a Day – Now through April 30, daily library hours. It’s National Poetry Month! Anytime you visit the Burns Branch Library in April, use a prompt to write a poem and receive a free DVD rental certificate or you can pick up a “poem in your pocket” to share with others. You can also check out one of the many poetry books you’ll find on display. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! StoryWalk – Now through April 30, daily library hours. Come experience the library’s first-ever StoryWalk at the Burns Branch Library! A StoryWalk is a different way to experience a book. Exercise your mind and your imagination as you read “Mae Among the Stars” by Roda Ahmed while walking through the library. This programs is best for families with children ages 3 to 5, but all are welcome. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Random Acts of Reading – Now through April 30, daily library hours. Looking for a new book to read? Use the Pine Bluffs Branch Library’s randomizer to introduce you to your next text! Don’t forget to turn in a book review in exchange for a video rental to see how the movie compares. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! D.E.A.R Drop Everything and Read Book Swap Weekend – April 9, 1-5 p.m. Stop by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to donate your used books and trade for some “new” titles. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
St. Patrick’s Day Dinner – April 9, 5:30 p.m. $15 (Checks or cash accepted via mail or drop off at Casey’s Club before or night of). Celebrate St. Patrick’s day late at this rescheduled event. All current reservations will be honored, and there are both drive-through and dine-in options. Reserva-tions requested for those who didn’t get them previously. Casey’s Club, 507 W. 28th St. 425-351-7319 (text). rfhouser@gmail.com
CLTP’s “The Brave Little Tailor” – April 9, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this family classic, which follows a young tailor who has been discounted his entire life because he is small. But when the tailor is brought before the cowardly king and his beautiful stepdaughter, he must find his own courage to battle a rampaging unicorn, two troublesome giants and a fierce dragon. Runs through April 18. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Kylie Frey Concert – April 9, 8-11 p.m. $12-$25. Up-and-coming, Louisiana-born (and now Nashville-based) country artist Kylie Frey is making her Wyoming debut with this stop on her national tour. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 307-634-4171
Cheyenne Arts Project Workshop: “Get Ready, Set Go!” – April 10, 9 a.m.-noon. Free, but registration required. Local artists Terry Kreuzer and Georgia Rowswell will present this do-it-yourself art workshop, which will provide a guide and practical suggestions for artists and craftspeople wanting to begin building their portfolios for application to art shows and festivals. Subjects featured will be Product Photography 101, Porfolio Making, and Smartphone Image Taking and Post-production of Images, as well as List Sharing for local art and craft festivals. This workshop is part of the Cheyenne Arts Project, funded by the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund and LightsON! Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263 or CAG.officemanager@gmail.com
Craft Fair – April 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market, where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items, including jewelry, crocheted items and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
High Spirit Holistic Show – April 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5 or five nonperishable food items or personal hygiene items to be donated to Salvation Army. Enjoy a day (or two, it runs through Sunday) of shopping, jewelry, reiki, readings and spiritual healing. Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. angiefarnum@yahoo.com
Free! Money Smart Week - April 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. A penny saved is a penny earned, and it is never too early to start saving! Come and grab activities to help little ones learn how money works. These fun activity kits are available all week long (through April 17) or while supplies last. Pick yours up on the second floor or through the library’s curbside pick-up service. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Kindermusik – April 10, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laura Sutton from Rhythm & You for a fun time with books, music and movement. Come to the second floor of the Laramie County Library to pick up your free rhythm kit, or request one utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service to participate in all the fun! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Stretch & Sip – April 10, 11 a.m. $38. Start your weekend with a brunch-fitness combo. This event will kick off with an hour-long yoga class led by Theresa Hansen, with brunch and breakfast cocktails to follow. Registration includes class, one brunch item, and bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys or one beer. Participants will be required to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another and provide their own yoga mat. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themet downtown.com
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons – April 10, 1-3 p.m. This roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
“Monsters, Inc.” Screening – April 10, 2:30 p.m. $5. Celebrate curiosity, creativity and imagination with the latest installment of this Pixar film series. Some of these animated favorites started as nothing more than sketches on a napkin at a lunch meeting in 1994 and have since made Pixar one of the world’s favorite storytellers. This week’s movie is the 2001 classic “Monsters, Inc.,” following monsters whose job is to scare children so they can turn the screams into energy to run their city. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Mule Deer Foundation Banquet – Curt Gowdy Chapter – April 10, 5 p.m. $30-$800. Come celebrate mule deer, wildlife conservation, habitat improvement and Wyoming’s hunting heritage with the Mule Deer Foundation. The evening will feature raffles, games and both a silent and a live auction. All proceeds will directly benefit mule deer conservation. Archer Event Center, 3967 Archer Parkway. 307-246-0246
Cheyenne Dance Club Big Band Dance – April 10, 6-10 p.m. $15-$87 (depending on if you’re going as a couple or not, and if you’d like dinner and/or a lesson). The Cheyenne Dance Club is a nonprofit club dedicated to the preservation of big band music and ballroom dancing. Come join members for a fun-filled evening of dancing to the sound of the DEKette Orchestra. If you don’t know how to dance, take advantage of this month’s class, basic rumba, from 5-6 p.m. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-630-6093 or cheyennedanceclub@aol.com
CLTP’s “The Brave Little Tailor” – April 10, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this family classic, which follows a young tailor who has been discounted his entire life because he is small. But when the tailor is brought before the cowardly king and his beautiful stepdaughter, he must find his own courage to battle a rampaging unicorn, two troublesome giants and a fierce dragon. Runs through April 18. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
OTHERWISE Concert – April 10, 8 p.m. $15. Enjoy this performance by Las Vegas-based alternative metal/rock band OTHERWISE, with special guests Heart-sick Heroine of Denver. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
High Spirit Holistic Show – April 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5 or five nonperishable food items or personal hygiene items to be donated to Salvation Army. Enjoy a day of shopping, jewelry, reiki, readings and spiritual healing. Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. angiefarnum@yahoo.com
CLTP’s “The Brave Little Tailor” – April 11, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this family classic, which follows a young tailor who has been discounted his entire life because he is small. But when the tailor is brought before the cowardly king and his beautiful stepdaughter, he must find his own courage to battle a rampaging unicorn, two troublesome giants and a fierce dragon. Runs through April 18. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Pot of Gold Fundraising Quarter Auction – April 11, doors at 2 p.m., shopping/viewing at 2:30 p.m. Free admission. Come enjoy this “FUN”draising event supporting the Cheyenne Shriners. Bidding paddles will be $5 each or 3 for $10. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction featuring several gift baskets and certificates. Concessions will also be available during the event, benefiting the Shriners. Cheyenne Shrine Club, 224 E. Iowa St. www.simplicity307.com
Free! Virtual Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class – April 12, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched on demand). Join Laramie County Library staff for a pre-recorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. https://lclsonline.org/ early-literacy-programming/
Cowgirls of the West April Luncheon – April 12, 11:30 a.m. $25 with reservation, $30 at the door. The Cowgirls of the West invite the public to the latest installment of its monthly luncheons. The speaker will be Charles Jake Johnson of Douglas, who will give a talk about his family history of ranching and homesteading. All proper social distancing will be observed. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-2814
Free! Art & Text: Artist as Storyteller – April 12, 1-5 p.m. Enjoy visual stories and the written word created by K=12 students in Laramie County School District 1. Art is located throughout all three floors of the library. Runs through May 17. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays – April 12, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a folded paper bunny that can be used as a decoration or a magnet. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together – April 13, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laramie County Library staff for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club – April 13, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of April. Participants will review the first half of the graphic novel on April 13 and the second half on April 27. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the Laramie County Library, or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. The graphic novel for the month is “Superman Smashes the Klan” by Gene Luen Yang and Gurihiru. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.