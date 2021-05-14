Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Art & Text: Artist as Storyteller
– Now through May 17, library hours. Enjoy visual stories and written works crafted by K-12 students in Laramie County School District 1. Art is located throughout all three floors of the building. Runs through May 17. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Knights of Columbus All-You-Can-Eat Pizza Dinner
– May 14, 5-7 p.m. $8. Head to this dinner to chow down on all-you-can-eat Black Jack Pizza, a salad and a root beer float. Casey’s Club, 507 W. 28th St.
Jerrod Niemann Concert
– May 14, 6 p.m. $15. Jerrod Niemann is one of the foremost artists pushing the boundaries of country music today. The singer, perhaps best known for his 2014 hit “Drink to That All Night,” will make his Wyoming return to headline this show in south Cheyenne. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Cheyenne Audubon Talk with Nathan Pieplow
– May 14, 6 p.m. The Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society invites the public to a free, in-person presentation and book signing with Nathan Pieplow, author of “Peterson Field Guide to Bird Sounds of Western North America.” Pieplow will have books for sale. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for sitting on the lawn if the weather is good, or in the hayloft if not, and to bring binoculars for birding from ranch roads before and after the event. Horse barn at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch, 1100 Hereford Ranch Road. https://cheyenneaudubon.wordpress.com/.
”The Spring Musical”
– May 14, 7 p.m. Free, but donations welcome. Cheyenne Central High School’s theatre, choir and music (band/orchestra) departments are joining forces to give Central students the chance to get back on stage. The Spring Musical will consist of two 10-minute musicals, “Book Lovers” and “Welcome to Ridgington,” and the school orchestra will play several medleys from Broadway shows. Several singers will be highlighted in show tune solos. Performances also take place tomorrow and next weekend (Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22). Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. dramateacher78@gmail.com
Minutes Notice Concert
– May 14, 8 p.m. Free admission. Come enjoy Wyoming’s own premier classic rock band perform live. Alf’s Pub and Package, 1622 E. 19th St. 307-635-3171
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “The Last 5 Years”
– May 14, 7:30 p.m. $14-$24 ($10 for everyone on Thursday, May 13). Drama Desk award-winner “The Last 5 Years” is a modern musical love story centering on a couple’s doomed marriage. The show covers how 20-something New Yorkers Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, meet, fall in love, marry and divorce over the span of five years. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Free! Cheyenne Audubon’s Big Day Bird Count
– May 15, 6:30 a.m. The Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society invites birdwatchers of all skill levels to join for all or part of the Cheyenne Big Day Bird Count at the height of spring migration. An organized tour of Cheyenne’s birding hotspots will kick off the day, followed by a trek to Wyoming Hereford Ranch and the High Plains Grassland Research Station. Anyone birding on their own this day in the Cheyenne area is welcome to submit their sightings to compiler Grant Frost at frostgrant2@gmail.com. Meet at Lions Park in the parking lot next to the Children’s Village, 616 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-287-4953. https://cheyenneaudubon.wordpress.com/.
12th Annual Sherman Hill Train Show
– May 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $8 for adults, 12 and under free. Enjoy activities for the entire family, including the Riding Train for kids in the parking lot, a Kid’s Korner, operating model train layouts and vendors with a variety of RR wares and food. Plenty of free parking. Runs through Sunday. Frontier Park Exhibition Hall, 1312 W. Eighth Avenue. www.shermanhillrails.org or shmrrcts@gmail.com.
Cheyenne Small Business Market Spring 2021
– May 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Check all kinds of shopping off your list at this event. Several vendors and crafters will be on-site for your shopping pleasure, including a few food trucks for something to nibble on while you shop. Cheyenne Shrine Club, 224 E. Iowa St. 307-638-9416
Free! Virtual Pine Bluffs Book Club
– May 15, 11 a.m.-noon. Join library staff on Zoom for a book club discussion of “Indigo Girl” by Natasha Boyd. Don’t forget to pick up next month’s title, “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– May 15, 12:30–1:30 p.m. Ready for adventure? This month, the club will be reading from “Inca Gold” by James Becket. You won’t need your own copy, because the group will be reading and choosing an adventure together. Drop in at the Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., or the Pine Bluffs Branch, 110 E. Second St., to pick up your interactive club activity bag before the meeting. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– May 15, 1-3 p.m. This roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Explorers Legion
– May 15, 4-5 p.m. Want to explore the world without having to pack a bag? This is the club for you! Every month, participants will explore a new place, then will meet to discuss the places they’ve virtually visited. Don’t forget to pick up your travel kit by stopping at the second floor Ask Here Desk at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., or by utilizing the library’s curbside pickup service, starting May 8. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
CANCELED! Whiskey Myers and The Steel Woods Concert
– May 15, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $30-$50. After playing more than 2,000 live shows since its emergence in 2007, genre-bending band Whiskey Myers is bringing its outlaw fusion style (which has been featured on seasons 1 and 2 of Paramount Network’s hit show “Yellowstone”) to Cheyenne. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
”The Spring Musical”
– May 15, 7 p.m. Free, but donations welcome. Cheyenne Central High School’s theatre, choir and music (band/orchestra) departments are joining forces to give Central students the chance to get back on stage. The Spring Musical will consist of two 10-minute musicals, “Book Lovers” and “Welcome to Ridgington,” and the school orchestra will play several medleys from Broadway shows. Several singers will be highlighted in show tune solos. Performances also take place next weekend (Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22). Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. dramateacher78@gmail.com
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “The Last 5 Years”
– May 15, 7:30 p.m. $14-$24 ($10 for everyone on Thursday, May 13). Drama Desk award-winner “The Last 5 Years” is a modern musical love story centering on a couple’s doomed marriage. The show covers how 20-something New Yorkers Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, meet, fall in love, marry and divorce over the span of five years. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Magic Beans & Schema Things Concert
– May 15, 8 p.m. $10 (as part of the Music Discovery Series). Enjoy this live performance by Denver-based Jamtronica outfit Schema Things and funk/soul/rock act Magic Beans. Masks and social distancing still required. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
12th Annual Sherman Hill Train Show
– May 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $8 for adults, 12 and under free. Enjoy activities for the entire family, including the Riding Train for kids in the parking lot, a Kid’s Korner, operating model train layouts and vendors with a variety of RR wares and food. Plenty of free parking. Frontier Park Exhibition Hall, 1312 W. Eighth Avenue. www.shermanhillrails.org or shmrrcts@gmail.com.
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “The Last 5 Years”
– May 16, 2 p.m. $14-$24. Drama Desk award-winner “The Last 5 Years” is a modern musical love story centering on a couple’s doomed marriage. The show covers how 20-something New Yorkers Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, meet, fall in love, marry and divorce over the span of five years. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Free! Virtual Prerecorded Early Literacy Class
– May 17, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week) Join Laramie County Library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. This week’s theme is “Tails and Tales.” https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– May 17, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a curled paper hyacinth bouquet; perfect to give to moms, a friend, or to brighten up a room. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Garden Seminar Series: Preparing Your Garden
– May 17, 6-8 p.m. Laramie County Extension Office is hosting the first session of the Extension Garden Seminar Series. Taught by Laramie County horticulturist Catherine Wissner, this program will teach you how to prepare your garden for a successful growing season. Future sessions will cover protecting your crop, weed management, harvest and storage considerations, and cooking your bounty. Preregistration is required. Laramie County Community College, Pathfinder Building, Room 409, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-633-4383 or jschae14@uwyo.edu. https://tinyurl.com/extgarden21
Free! International Museum Day
– May 18, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Celebrate International Museum Day with free admission and 20% off at the gift store all day. The International Council of Museums established International Museum Day in 1977 to raise awareness of the roles museums play in cultural exchange, enriching cultures and developing mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1416. www.cfdrodeo.com/cfd-old-west-museum
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– May 18, 10-10:30 a.m. Join us for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Tuesday Night Comedy
– May 18, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
SEEING! presented by the University of Wyoming Planetarium
– May 15, 2 p.m. $5 for adults, $3 for students and attendees under 18. “SEEING!” follows a photon’s creation and journey across the galaxy to a young stargazer’s eye. The viewer follows the photon into the girl’s eye, learning the structures of the eye and their functions, prior to taking a ride on the optic nerve. University of Wyoming Planetarium, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie. 307-766-6506
Free! David Miner Concert
– May 15, 8 p.m. Join David Miner live at the Duck for a night of acoustic county and western music. The evening will also include a performance by special guest Danno Simpson. The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St., Laramie. 307-745-5501
Free! Danno Simpson Concert
– May 21, 7 p.m. Join Danno Simpson live at the Buckhorn Bar for a night of original music. Simpson is a singer/songwriter based out of Northern Colorado by way of Dallas. He plays an original blend of country, Americana, bluegrass and folk music all over the Front Range. Buckhorn Bar & Parlor, 114 E. Ivinson Ave., Laramie. www.dannosimpson.com
Great American Eclipse of 2017
– May 21, 7 p.m. $5 for adults, $3 for students and attendees under 18. Relive and celebrate the eclipse of 2017 that passed through Wyoming. Experience full-dome images of the eclipse captured from the ground and air, and explore the science of eclipses. University of Wyoming Planetarium, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie. 307-766-6506
The Front Range
Canciones De Nuestras Tierras (Songs Of Our Homelands)
– May 14, 5:30 p.m. $30. Canciones de Nuestras Tierras (Songs of Our Homelands) invites you to explore the rich tapestry of Latinx music and culture. Discover festive performances of opera, works by Latinx composers, mariachi and baile folklórico as you stroll through the gardens. Led by renowned soprano Cecilia Violetta López, performers include baritone Luis Ledesma, pianist Nathan Salazar, musicians from the Opera Colorado Orchestra, and Denver’s own Mariachi Sol De Mi Tierra and ArtistiCO Dance Company. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver. www.operacolorado.org
An Evening with Random Rab
– May 14, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $160 for a four-person table. Enjoy a live performance by this self-described entheogenic sound sculptor with a penchant for the bizzareality. The Aggie Theatre has reopened with a socially distant setting and each show is limited to 100 guests. Tickets may be purchased in tables of four or eight, and Tony’s Pizza will be available for purchase. All events are 21+. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.theaggietheatre.com
Pecos & The Rooftops Concert
– May 15, 7 p.m. $180 for a table of six. Enjoy an evening of music provided by Pecos & The Rooftops, a group of friends based out of Northeast Texas who met in Lubbock, Texas. This theater is operating at limited capacity, so reserve a table in advance online. Photo ID required for entry. Please wear a mask. Moxi Theater, 802 Ninth St., Greeley, Colorado.
Free! Mindful Looking Online with the Denver Art Museum
– May 18, 1-1:45 p.m. Mindful Looking invites you to slow down and spend time with a single work of art from the Denver Art Museum. This month, examine the contemporary photograph “Melora” by Nicholas Kahn and Richard Selesnick. Advance registration is not required. https://tinyurl.com/denverKahn