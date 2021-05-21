Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Virtual Yoga Together
– May 21, 10-10:30 a.m. You don’t need a yoga mat to join in on this fun and different way of interacting with stories and books! Experience stretching and fun with this live early literacy class! RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Summer Reading Challenge Open House: Believe the ImPAWsible!
– May 21, 1-5 p.m. Join in the fun at the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to kick off the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge with fun, games, crafts and plenty of books to get your summer reading started! Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St, Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Cheyenne Fine Art Exchange Opening Reception
– May 21, 6-8 p.m. Are you in the market for some original artwork? WY/ART is hosting its inaugural Fine Art Exchange so you can barter face to face, whip out your credit card or bid through the silent auction. More than a dozen artists will have original work displayed to showcase their talents in fine arts and crafting. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W 15th St. www.wyartcoalition.com
Dave Nudo Concert
– May 21, 6 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by Northwest country artist Dave Nudo. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
”The Spring Musical”
– May 21, 7 p.m. Free, but donations welcome. Cheyenne Central High School’s theatre, choir and music (band/orchestra) departments are joining forces to give Central students the chance to get back on stage. The Spring Musical will consist of two 10-minute musicals, “Book Lovers” and “Welcome to Ridgington,” and the school orchestra will play several medleys from Broadway shows. Several singers will be highlighted in show tune solos. Performances run through Saturday. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. dramateacher78@gmail.com
Free! Virtual Jeopardy!
– May 21, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Join Laramie County Library staff for Jeopardy to battle for prizes and bragging rights. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “The Last 5 Years”
– May 21, 7:30 p.m. $14-$24. Drama Desk award-winner “The Last 5 Years” is a modern musical love story centering on a couple’s doomed marriage. The show covers how 20-something New Yorkers Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, meet, fall in love, marry and divorce over the span of five years. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Friday Night Dueling Pianos
– May 21, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. Pre-show dinner reservations are available at the attached restaurant, but will fill up quickly. There will also be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Kinship Connections of Wyoming Inaugural 5k: Not All Heroes Wear Capes
– May 22, registration opens at 8 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m. $30-$40 (children 5 and under are free). Kinship Connections of Wyoming is hosting its first 5k run/walk, and the goal is to raise awareness about kinship care and the critical need for caregiver support across Wyoming. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero or a hero of their own imagination. Lions Park, Carey Avenue at Eighth Avenue. 307-287-4803
Craft and Flea Market
– May 22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market, where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items, including jewelry, crocheted items and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Free! Summer Reading Challenge Kickoff
– May 22, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Summer Reading has begun! Join Laramie County Library’s Summer Reading Challenge Read-A-Thon to get started on your summer reading goal. As you read and complete activities, you will be able to earn minutes in your reading log. Stop by the second-floor Ask Here desk or use the curbside pickup service to pick up your Read-A-Thon kit (available May 21 and 22, or while supplies last), which will keep up your strength and endurance while reading. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-356
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– May 22, 1-3 p.m. This roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
”Cars” Screening
– May 22, 2:30 p.m. $5. Celebrate curiosity, creativity and imagination with the latest installment of this Pixar film series. Some of these animated favorites started as nothing more than sketches on a napkin at a lunch meeting in 1994 and have since made Pixar one of the world’s favorite storytellers. This week’s movie is the 2006 classic “Cars,” following a hot-shot race car named Lightning McQueen, who gets waylaid in Radiator Springs, where he finds the true meaning of friendship and family. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Afternoon Tea and Concert
– May 22, doors at 2:30 p.m., show at 3 p.m. $15 for age 12 and up, $10 for children 10 and younger and free for CYS siblings. Enjoy an afternoon of classical music, performed live by several of Cheyenne’s most talented string musicians. An online auction fundraiser will take place May 7-22 to fundraise for the symphony. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. www.cheyenneyouthsymphony.com
Twenty Hands High Concert
– May 22, 6 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by Denver-based modern country and southern rock band Twenty Hands High at the self-professed largest bar in Wyoming. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Saturday Night Dueling Pianos
– May 22, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. Pre-show dinner reservations are available at the attached restaurant, but will fill up quickly. There will also be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Steely Dan + Grateful Dead Tribute Concert
– May 22, 8 p.m. $10 (as part of the Music Discovery Series). Enjoy this live performance by Boulder, Colorado-based Steely Dead, a musical hybrid of the Grateful Dead and Steely Dan. Masks and social distancing still required. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Minutes Notice Concert
– May 22, 8 p.m.-midnight. Free admission. Come enjoy Wyoming’s own premier classic rock band perform live. The Knotty Pine Saloon, 603 W. Sixth St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3842
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– May 24, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a curled paper hyacinth bouquet; perfect to give to moms, a friend or to brighten up a room. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Book Discussion Group
– May 25, 6-7 p.m. Join Laramie County Library for a Virtual Book Discussion Group. May’s read will be “My Sister, the Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite. Go to the third floor Ask Here desk at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., to check out a copy of the book. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Tuesday Night Comedy
– May 25, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– May 26, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Next Level: Gaming
– May 26, 5-6 p.m. Been itching for some Minecraft, Jackbox or Twitch Plays: Pokémon? Join this Next Level community and help decide what to play together next. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/ calendar/.
Free! Virtual STEAM Connections at Home
– May 28, 1–2 p.m. Have fun with a STEAM challenge each month that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. The May challenge is to invent an original board game for your family to play. You are encouraged to finish the challenge and then join us for virtual presentations of completed projects and participate in a discussion. You can also send a photo of your completed challenge to Burns@lclsonline.org for display in the library. STEAM kits can be picked up at the Burns Branch, 112 Main St., or Pine Bluffs Branch, 110 E. Second St. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
CharlestheFirst Concert
– May 28, doors at 4:30 p.m., show at 5:30 p.m. From $55. Jam out to dance/electronic artist Charlesthefirst with EPROM, Tsuruda, Esseks, Huxley Anne and Black Carl at this drive-in concert. The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-302-0147
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Free! Danno Simpson Concert
– May 21, 7 p.m. Join Danno Simpson live at the Buckhorn Bar for a night of original music. Simpson is a singer/songwriter based out of Northern Colorado by way of Dallas. He plays an original blend of country, Americana, bluegrass and folk music all over the Front Range. Buckhorn Bar & Parlor, 114 E. Ivinson Ave., Laramie. www.dannosimpson.com
Great American Eclipse of 2017
– May 21, 7 p.m. $5 for adults, $3 for students and attendees under 18. Relive and celebrate the eclipse of 2017 that passed through Wyoming. Experience full-dome images of the eclipse captured from the ground and air, and explore the science of eclipses. University of Wyoming Planetarium, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie. 307-766-6506
Free! Jay Martin Concert
– May 22, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy a live performance by Jay Martin, who blends soft vocals with groovy, soft-rock progressions. Bond’s Brewing Co., 411 S. Second St., Laramie. 307-460-3385
The Barstool Brothers with Mads Alexandrite Concert
– May 28, 8 p.m. $5. Join The Barstool Brothers for another good ol’ romp alongside Mads Alexandrite, fully ready to rock some six strings. The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St., Laramie. 307-745-5501
The Front Range
See/Hear...Illuminated Stories In Song Drive In
– May 22, 8:30 p.m. $10. Opera on Tap Colorado presents a visual album of four song cycles featuring live Colorado singers and video artists from across the U.S., performing Richard Strauss’ “Four Last Songs/Vier letzte Lieder,” Ernesto Cordero’s “Four Works for Voice and Guitar,” Robert Owens’ “Mortal Storm” and Nkeiru Okoye’s “Brooklyn Cinderella.” This hybrid outdoor performance will be at the drive-in, with in-car and bring-a-chair options. Audience members in their cars will tune in with audio transmitted via FM radio. Runs through Sunday. The Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, Colorado. colorado@operaontap.com
Shaun Mercier (Ft Dj Lokee) w/Flow Mane, One Peace, Samuri Rip, Johnny Badaxx, Rolos Rios & More
– May 27, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $100 for a four-person table, $200 for an eight-person table. Enjoy a live performance by rapper Shaun Mercier. The Aggie Theatre has reopened with a socially distant setting, and each show is limited to 100 guests. Tickets may be purchased in tables of four or eight, and Tony’s Pizza will be available for purchase. All events are 21+. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.theaggietheatre.com
The Arcadian Wild Concert
– May 27, 7 p.m. $180 for a table of six. Enjoy an evening of music provided by The Arcadian Wild, a band with one foot planted firmly in choral and formal vocal music and the other in progressive folk and bluegrass. This theater is operating at limited capacity, so reserve a table in advance online. Photo ID required for entry. Please wear a mask. Moxi Theater, 802 Ninth St., Greeley, Colorado.