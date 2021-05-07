Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Art & Text: Artist as Storyteller
– Now through May 17, library hours. Enjoy visual stories and written works crafted by K-12 students in Laramie County School District 1. Art is located throughout all three floors of the building. Runs through May 17. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Spring Home Show
– May 7, noon-7 p.m. Free admission. Doing some spring cleaning? How about spring home improvement in general? As the weather warms up, get a start on your home improvement projects after heading to this three-day event. Learn the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more while you meet with local and national vendors that can help you tackle any size project. Runs through Sunday. Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, 1530 W. Lincolnway.
Subtronics Concert
– May 7, 7 p.m. Enjoy this live performance by dubstep DJ and producer Jesse Kardon, better known by his alias, Subtronics. This show will also feature Calcium, Level Up and Guppi. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 307-634-4171
In the Whale Concert
– May 7, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10 (as part of the Music Discovery Series). Enjoy this live performance by Denver-based rock/heavy punk duo In The Whale. Masks and social distancing still required. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “The Last 5 Years”
– May 7, 7:30 p.m. $14-$24. Drama Desk award-winner “The Last 5 Years” is a modern musical love story centering on a couple’s doomed marriage. The show covers how 20-something New Yorkers Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, meet, fall in love, marry and divorce over the span of five years. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Laramie County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale
– May 8, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. This fundraising event is open to the public and features a bevy of plants for sale that are Laramie County tough! Pick out the perfect tomatoes, vegetables, herbs, ornamentals, roses and house plants. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670.
Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Fair
– May 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Shop goods from more than 24 local vendors and crafters for last-minute Mother’s Day, graduation and other spring gifts. Pine Bluffs Historic High School, 607 Elm St., Pine Bluffs.
Craft and Flea Market
– May 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a craft show/flea market, where attendees can shop a wide variety of unique handmade items, including jewelry, crocheted items and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Free! Virtual Kindermusik
– May 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laura Sutton from Rhythm & You for a fun time with books, music and movement. Go to the second floor of the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., to pick up your free rhythm kit, or request one utilizing the library’s curbside pickup service to participate. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cheyenne Spring Home Show
– May 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Doing some spring cleaning? How about spring home improvement in general? As the weather warms up, get a start on your home improvement projects after heading to this three-day event. Learn the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more while you meet with local and national vendors that can help you tackle any size project. Runs through Sunday. Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, 1530 W. Lincolnway.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– May 8, 1-3 p.m. This roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Historic Talk and Tea
– May 8, 2 p.m. $20 for members, $25 for non-members and $30 at the door. Enjoy an afternoon of tea and talk about the history of the CFD Old West Museum’s building. May is Historic Preservation Month, and the Museum is teaming up with the Alliance for Historic Preservation to tell some of the stories the Museum building wishes you knew. Curator Michael Kassel will give an engaging talk about this historic building. https://www.cfdrodeo.com/event/historic-talk-tea/.
”Finding Nemo” Screening
– May 8, 2:30 p.m. $5. Celebrate curiosity, creativity and imagination with the latest installment of this Pixar film series. Some of these animated favorites started as nothing more than sketches on a napkin at a lunch meeting in 1994 and have since made Pixar one of the world’s favorite storytellers. This week’s movie is the 2003 classic “Finding Nemo,” following a timid clownfish who sets out on a journey to bring his son home. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Free! Healing Dance with Larry Yazzie
– May 8, 5-7 p.m. Head to Cheyenne’s newest art gallery for this performance by Larry Yazzie of the Meskwaki Nation, who will play the Native flute and showcase Indigenous dances for blessings and healing. Light appetizers and wine will be served. Powder River Art Gallery, 1906 Thomes Ave. 307-286-8573
Minutes Notice Concert
– May 8, 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Come enjoy Wyoming’s own premier classic rock band perform live. Senators Steakhouse at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 307-634-4171
Subtronics Concert
– May 8, 7 p.m. Enjoy this live performance by dubstep DJ and producer Jesse Kardon, better known by his alias, Subtronics. This show will also feature Calcium, Of The Trees and Space Wizard B2b Guppi. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 307-634-4171
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “The Last 5 Years”
– May 8, 7:30 p.m. $14-$24. Drama Desk award-winner “The Last 5 Years” is a modern musical love story centering on a couple’s doomed marriage. The show covers how 20-something New Yorkers Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, meet, fall in love, marry and divorce over the span of five years. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Reformation Dance Company Presents “Strangely Beautiful”
– May 8, 8 p.m. $40. “Strangely Beautiful” means to look strange or different in a way that is striking or fascinating. This original and contemporary take on classical ballet will get audiences thinking of dance in a truly unique way. Masks and social distancing still required. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Cheyenne Spring Home Show
– May 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Doing some spring cleaning? How about spring home improvement in general? As the weather warms up, get a start on your home improvement projects after heading to this three-day event. Learn the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more while you meet with local and national vendors that can help you tackle any size project. Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, 1530 W. Lincolnway.
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “The Last 5 Years”
– May 9, 2 p.m. $14-$24. Drama Desk award-winner “The Last 5 Years” is a modern musical love story centering on a couple’s doomed marriage. The show covers how 20-something New Yorkers Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a budding novelist on the brink of wild success, meet, fall in love, marry and divorce over the span of five years. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Free! Virtual Prerecorded Early Literacy Class
– May 10, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched at any time throughout the week) Join Laramie County Library staff for a prerecorded interactive early literacy class. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! A new session is posted each Monday morning and will be available all week. This week’s theme is “A Day at the Beach.” https://lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming/
Cowgirls of the West May Luncheon
– May 10, 11:30 a.m. $25 with reservation, $30 at the door. The Cowgirls of the West invite the public to the latest installment of its monthly luncheons. The speaker will be Mike Kassel, associate director and curator of collections at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. Kassel has found never-before-seen footage from the 1936 rodeo, as well as the home movies of Byron Hirst documenting Cheyenne Frontier Days through the 1940s and the 1950s. Join his peek into the past to see what CFD was like back in the day. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-2814
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– May 10, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create a curled paper hyacinth bouquet; perfect to give to moms, a friend, or to brighten up a room. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– May 11, 10-10:30 a.m. Join us for a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
We Drink and We Know Things
– May 11, 6 p.m. Put on your smarty pants and grab a beer at this weekly trivia night. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. www.facebook.com/freedomsedgebrewing
Tuesday Night Comedy
– May 11, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– May 12, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Preserving Your Family History
– May 12, 3-4:30 p.m. Do you have old family photos or old newspaper clippings that you’d like to preserve? What should you do to care for the antique family Bible in your closet? Join us to learn how to preserve your genealogical research and family history documents. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Cosmic Origins Spectograph
– May 8, 2 p.m. $5 for adults, $3 for students and attendees under 18. Enjoy a 30-minute film highlighting the current research of Cosmic Origin Spectrograph aboard the Hubble Space Telescope, the last instrument installed by the NASA astronauts. C.O.S. is providing an unprecedented view into the vast spaces between galaxies, which surrounds our own Milky Way. The presentation will be followed by a live lecture, Q&A and star talk. University of Wyoming Planetarium, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie. 307-766-6506
Free! David Miner Concert
– May 15, 8 p.m. Join David Miner live at the Duck for a night of acoustic county and western music. The evening will also include a performance by special guest Danno Simpson. The Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St., Laramie. 307-745-5501
The Front Range
”East Of The Sun & West Of The Moon”
– May 7-16. $12 in-person (socially distanced), $15 for livestream. Watch this beloved Norwegian folktale about a prince bewitched by an evil troll queen come to life with performers from Debut Theatre Company. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.lctix.com
KISSm Live in Concert
– May 8, doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. $12-$100. Enjoy an evening of music provided by this world-famous tribute to KISS. This theater is operating at limited capacity, so reserve a table in advance online. Photo ID required for entry. Please wear a mask. Moxi Theater, 802 Ninth St., Greeley, Colorado. https://tinyurl.com/moxikiss
An Evening with Random Rab
– May 13 and 14, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $160 for a four-person table. Enjoy a live performance by this self-described entheogenic sound sculptor with a penchant for the bizzareality. The Aggie Theatre has reopened with a socially-distant setting and each show is limited to 100 guests. Tickets may be purchased in tables of four or eight, and Tony’s Pizza will be available for purchase. All events are 21+. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.theaggietheatre.com