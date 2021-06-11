Cheyenne and Laramie County
Summer Reading Challenge 2021: Believe the imPAWsible!
– Now through Aug. 16. Read for prizes in Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, completion prizes and events throughout the summer, it is sure to be a doggone good time! Begin your adventure by registering for a Beanstack account or signing in with your existing account. Track your reading progress in Beanstack until you reach the final goal of 1,200 minutes for the summer, then head to your local library in Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs or the Bookmobile to claim your completion prize. www.lclsonline.org/summer-reading-challenge-2021
Believe the imPAWsible! Bookmark Contest Exhibit
– Now-Sept. 7, library hours. Enjoy the creativity of hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students from throughout Laramie County in the annual bookmark contest! Pick up a bookmark of the winning designs at any library location in Laramie County. 307-634-3561
Free! ImPAWsible I Spy Book Celebrity Pets
– Now-June 30, library hours. Can you find Harry the Dirty Dog, Pete the Cat or Clifford? What about the Cat in the Hat or Bad Kitty? Visit the library’s I Spy display and try your hand at spying some of our favorite famous literary pets. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free Tales Together at Lions Park
– June 11, 10:10-11a.m. Join Laramie County Library staff for a special Tales Together in the park. This summer, participants will be meeting in person for this interactive early literacy class to practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Bring a blanket or chairs. Masks and social distancing are strongly recommended. Lions Park (across from the Cheyenne Municipal Pool and next to the replica of the Statue of Liberty), Carey Avenue at Eighth Avenue. 307-634-3561
Free! Cheyenne Celtic Festival: Celtic Bison Highlander Strength Competition
– June 11, 1 p.m. Come watch 60 men and women battle for the ultimate prize at this competition, which kicks off the first day of the Cheyenne Celtic Festival. This event will finish up as the opening act for Fridays on the Plaza plays on the other side of the Depot. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square, Capitol and West 15th Street.
Feel The 277 Burn
– June 11, 5:30-9 p.m. Free admission. The Unaccompanied Student Initiative is hosting this free night of family fun featuring live music by the City Creek Band, a silent auction, raffles and games. Cheyenne Fire Rescue and the Cheyenne Police Department will also have exhibits and demonstrations. Need a snack? Enjoy several food trucks, and both regular and adult beverages. Cheyenne Frontier Days Garden Amphitheater, 1230 W. Eighth Ave. 307-220-2391
Fridays on the Plaza: Head for the Hills with Pert Near Sandstone
– June 11, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by this Fort Collins, Colorado-based modern string band, opened by Minneapolis-based bluegrass/newgrass band Pert Near Sandstone. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
Mark Wills Concert
– June 11, 6 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by country artist Mark Wills. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
CSO’s “Raiders Of The Lost Ark In Concert”
– June 11, 7 p.m. $12-$55. This rescheduled event will feature Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra musicians performing a live accompaniment while the iconic Indiana Jones film plays behind them. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyennesymphony.org
Free! Virtual Jeopardy!
– June 11, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Join Laramie County Library staff for online Jeopardy and battle for prizes and bragging rights. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Third Rail Album Release Party
– June 11, 8-11 p.m. Free admission. Celebrate the debut of local band Third Rail’s new album with drinks and a live show. Alf’s Pub and Package Liquor, 1822 E. 19th St. 307-635-3171
Burns Day
– June 12, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Enjoy a whole day of activities and fun for the whole family, starting with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by a 5K run, parade, car show, craft/vendor show, horseshoe tournament, cornhole tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and one-pitch softball tournament. Other activities at this Lions Club event includes dummy roping for kids, games, a petting zoo and a cake walk. Dance to live music to finish off the day. Thirsty or hungry? There will be a beer garden and food trucks as well. Main Street, Burns. burnslionsclub21@gmail.com
Free! 22nd Annual Pilgrimage
– June 12, 9 a.m. Come visit the largest Marian statue in the United States at this annual event, which kicks off at 9 a.m. with Stations of the Cross, followed by Mass led by Father August and Father Lenz at 10 a.m. Eventgoers can also enjoy live music by Dave Niemann and Chris Tuck. Our Lady of Peace Shrine, right off I-80 (coming from the west, take exit 401 and follow the signs), Pine Bluffs. www.ourladyofpeaceshrine.com
12th Annual “Spring into Green” Greenway Celebration
– June 12, 8 a.m. $20-$35. Get outside and get active at this 5k run/walk and 10k run put on by the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation. This fundraiser helps support the mission of the foundation, to improve the amenities along the 40-plus miles of multi-use Greenway in Cheyenne, and this year, specifically, proceeds will support Phase 2 of the Greenway Wayfinding Plan. Health precautions allowing, there will be awards, music and food. Smalley Park Picnic Shelter, west of Seminoe Road and Melton Street. www.cheyennegreenwayfoundation.org
Free! Outdoor Reading Party
– June 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Join library staff in celebrating the return of Burns Day with a book exchange, games, scavenger hunt, prize drawing, cookies and lemonade (all outdoors). You might even find a great spot to sit and read. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Cheyenne Celtic Festival
– June 12, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free admission. This celebration of all things Celtic begins with a parade and a calling of the clans, followed by an afternoon of eating and shopping from vendors ranging from leather goods to Celtic jewelry. Eventgoers can also enjoy highlands games and performances by MileHighlanders (Denver’s alternative pipe band experience), Once Upon a Tune (an Irish/Scottish trio from Fort Collins, Colorado) and many more. Runs through Sunday. Lions Park Softball Field, 408 S. Lions Park Drive.
Free! Virtual Kindermusik
– June 12, 10-10:30 a.m. Join Laura Sutton from Rhythm & You for a fun time with books, music and movement. Come to the second floor of the Laramie County Library to pick up your free rhythm kit, or request one utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service to participate in all the fun! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– June 12, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
CSO’s “Raiders Of The Lost Ark In Concert” Matinee
– June 12, 2:30 p.m. $12-$55. This rescheduled event will feature Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra musicians performing a live accompaniment while the iconic Indiana Jones film plays behind them. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyennesymphony.org
Free! Celtic Jam Session
– June 12, 7-9 p.m. Come grab a drink and enjoy live Irish and Scottish music as part of the Cheyenne Celtic Festival. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 W Fox Farm Road.
Free! Josh Kirk at Powder River Art
– June 12, 7-9 p.m. Josh Kirk of season 9 and 10 of the hit History Channel show “Mountain Men” (who also runs a large bison ranch in Lander) is coming to sing and play guitar at PRAG for the gallery’s two-year anniversary. Enjoy art, live music and a full bar at this evening of creative fun. Powder River Art Gallery, 1906 Thomes Ave. powderriverartgallery.net. 307-286-8573
Trace Bundy Concert
– June 12, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10 (as part of the Music Discovery Series). Enjoy this live performance by Boulder, Colorado-based artist Trace Bundy, otherwise known as “The Acoustic Ninja.” The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Cheyenne Celtic Festival
– June 13, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free admission. This celebration of all things Celtic begins with a parade and a calling of the clans, followed by an afternoon of eating and shopping from vendors ranging from leather goods to Celtic jewelry. Eventgoers can also enjoy highlands games and performances by MileHighlanders (Denver’s alternative pipe band experience), Once Upon a Tune (an Irish/Scottish trio from Fort Collins, Colorado) and many more. Lions Park Softball Field, 408 S. Lions Park Drive.
Greater Cheyenne Greenway 30th Anniversary Celebration
– June 13, 2-5 p.m. Celebrate the Greenway’s birthday with entertainment, a raffle, bike safety coloring pages, sidewalk chalk, food trucks and a beer vendor. Kids can decorate their bike and join the Kids’ Bike Parade around Lake Minnehaha at 3 p.m. There will also be Greenway merchandise for sale, including ceramic coffee mugs, travel cups and T-shirts. The day ends with the Cheyenne Slow Roll at 4 p.m., featuring music from the ‘90s (bikers are encouraged to wear their favorite ‘90s fashion). Holliday Park (by the Big Boy), 19th Street and Morrie Avenue.
Free! Cheyenne Celtic Festival: Kirkin O’ The Tartans
– June 13, 2-3 p.m. A Scottish-American post-World War II tradition, “Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans” is a ceremony in which God’s blessing is sought for the tartans worn by the Scots. This tradition appears to have begun in World War II as a Scottish-American event, though it has now spread to many parts of the Scots’ world and will end the Cheyenne Celtic Festival. Lions Park Softball Field, 408 S. Lions Park Drive.
Free! CSO’s “Symphony at Sunset”
– June 13, 7 p.m. Join CSO for a free, family friendly pops concert in the park! This concert features Cheyenne’s hometown symphony along with Colorado Symphony Orchestra principal trumpet Justin Bartels. Featuring light classics, movie music, patriotic tunes and more, there’s something for everyone. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket, but don’t worry about snacks, because food trucks will be on-site for purchases. Lions Park Amphitheater, 4639 Lions Park Drive. www.cheyennesymphony.org
Free! Virtual Magic Club New Videos
– June 14, on-demand. Come learn simple tricks and illusions with Your Magic Library. Each week, participants will have access to entertaining step-by-step instructions on magic and stage performance, which helps to develop physical and social skills in learners of all ages. Materials for each video will be available on the second floor of the Laramie County Library or by using the library’s curbside pick-up service. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-magic-club/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Tales Together: Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class
– June 14, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched afterward on demand). Experience special pre-recorded sessions of Tales Together that explore different places throughout Laramie County. This new session teaches skills that incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more each Monday morning. www.lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– June 14, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create an animal soda pop planter, seeds included! Appropriate for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– June 15, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Dinner and a Book Club
– June 15, 5:30-7 p.m. The Laramie County Library’s book club title this month is “The Orphan Collector” by Ellen Marie Wiseman. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link. 307-547-2249
Tuesday Night Comedy
– June 15, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Global Wind Day Mosaic Wind Chimes Craft
– June 15-19, library hours. Celebrate Global Wind Day all week and pick up a craft kit that highlights Wyoming’s favorite and most abundant natural resource: the wind! Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Virtual Book Art Club
– June 16, 10-11 a.m. Love books? Love art? Then join Laramie County Library staff for a fun workshop making book art! All summer long, explore fun ways to make beautiful art from books. Stop in starting June 7 for a supply kit for the month-long club. Can’t make it to all the meetings? Join any time. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
”From Earth to the Universe”
– June 12, 2 p.m. $5 for adults, $3 for students and attendees under 18. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe for as long as there have been people. A desire to comprehend the Universe may well be humanity’s oldest shared intellectual experience. Yet only recently have we truly begun to grasp our place in the vast cosmos. Watch this movie to learn about this journey of celestial discovery, from the theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to today’s grandest telescopes. University of Wyoming Planetarium, North 10th Street & East Fremont Street, Laramie. 307-766-6506
Jonathan Foster Concert
– June 12, 8:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy an evening of live acoustic music provided by California-based Americana/folk artist Jonathan Foster. Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St., Laramie. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
The Front Range
OpenStage Theatre & Company Presents “Tiny Beautiful Things”
– Now-June 12. $22. Based on the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted by Nia Vardalos for the stage, this play is about recognizing the chaos and healing when you are broken and finding the spirit and determination to move on. Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, 408 Mason Court, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730
Hip Hop CO-OP
– June 11, doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. $10-$40. Enjoy an evening of music provided by several of northern Colorado’s best hip-hop artists. This theater is operating at limited capacity, so reserve a table in advance online. Photo ID required for entry. Please wear a mask. Moxi Theater, 802 Ninth St., Greeley, Colorado. 970-584-3054