Cheyenne and Laramie County
Summer Reading Challenge 2021: Believe the imPAWsible! – Now through Aug. 16. Read for prizes in Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, completion prizes and events throughout the summer, it is sure to be a doggone good time! Begin your adventure by registering for a Beanstack account or signing in with your existing account. Track your reading progress in Beanstack until you reach the final goal of 1,200 minutes for the summer, then head to your local library in Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs or the Bookmobile to claim your completion prize. www.lclsonline.org/summer-reading-challenge-2021
Believe the imPAWsible! Bookmark Contest Exhibit – Now-Sept. 7, library hours. Enjoy the creativity of hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students from throughout Laramie County in the annual bookmark contest! Pick up a bookmark of the winning designs at any library location in Laramie County. 307-634-3561
Free! ImPAWsible I Spy Book Celebrity Pets – Now-June 30, library hours. Can you find Harry the Dirty Dog, Pete the Cat or Clifford? What about the Cat in the Hat or Bad Kitty? Visit the library’s I Spy display and try your hand at spying some of our favorite famous literary pets. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Odyzey presents VOYAGE featuring CloZee– June 18, 5 p.m. From $55. Jump into a jam-packed weekend of music, entertainment, food and art curated by EDM artist CloZee. Friday includes performances by CloZee, LSDREAM, Rome in Silver, VEIL and Orenda, followed by an after-hours renegade party curated by CloZee and Odyzey Music. Saturday will begin with morning yoga, sound baths, live art and a variety of creative performers. Saturday night’s main stage performances will include an audiovisual experience with CloZee x Android Jones, INZO, TRIPP ST., NotLö and Comisar. The Saturday night after hours party will include DJ sets from the community with an inclusive Open-Decks session. The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-302-0147
25th Annual Wyoming Brewers Festival– June 18, 5-10 p.m. $25 weekend pass (price until June 18), $35 general admission and $60 weekend pass. Since 1996, the Wyoming Brewers Festival has been raising money to support the revitalization of the Historic Union Pacific Depot in downtown Cheyenne. Toast to the 25th anniversary of this fundraiser with a choice of 75 brews (30+ regional and national brewers) and musical entertainment. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square, 121 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
Fridays on the Plaza: Jah Sun & The Rising Tide with Josh Gonzales Band– June 18, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by this one-man reggae band from northern California, Jah Sun, alongside national reggae group The Rising Tide. The show will be opened by Cheyenne’s own Josh Gonzales Band. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
Free! Cheyenne Gunslingers– June 18, 6 p.m. Head downtown just west of the Cheyenne Depot Museum to experience gunfights, western skits and other Wild West activities. All of the shows are family oriented. Gunslinger Square, West 15th Street at Pioneer Avenue. www.facebook.com/CheyenneGunslingers/
2nd Annual Cheyenne Fitness Rodeo– June 19, 7 a.m. $30, if purchased before June 1; $35, if purchased between June 1 and June 18 (all tickets include a commemorative T-shirt). Head to this community event hosted by several small local gyms (H.I.I.T 30, Mary’s Fitness, Little Lotus and Evolve Fitness). All proceeds from the Fitness Rodeo will benefit the CFD Old West Museum. In addition to supporting a local nonprofit, attendees will get to experience music by Rock on Wheels and several types of workouts, all in one event, like a rodeo! Lions Park Amphitheater, 4639 Lions Park Drive. www.facebook.com/CheyenneFitnessRodeo
Free! Pine Bluffs Book Club– June 19, 10-11a.m. Join staff in the mural courtyard behind the Pine Bluffs Branch Library for a monthly book discussion, or drop off your book review for our book club display featuring “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger. If there is inclement weather, the book discussion will take place on Zoom. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Chalk the Block! – June 19, 10 a.m.-noon. Get your family together and come help Laramie County Library staff “Chalk the Block!” Think of what you might like to draw in your 4-foot by 4-foot spot, and staff will provide the chalk (and the snacks, of course). Participants will also be playing some fun sidewalk chalk games appropriate for children. Masks and social distancing are strongly recommended. In the case of inclement weather, come up to the second floor to get your chalk in a bag to go! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. RSVP at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Celebration of U.S. Senate Passing Juneteenth Federal Holiday Bill– June 19, noon-6 p.m. Come and help celebrate Juneteenth, a potential National Federal Holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. Enjoy fun and games and a special attraction at 1:30 p.m. -The Celebrate Freedom Soul Dinner. This event is free to the public and is sponsored by the Cheyenne Chapter of the NAACP, Stephen Latham, President. Lions Park (near the Aquatic Center), 931 Martin Esquibel St. 307-256-8724
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club– June 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Ready for adventure? This month, the Burns Branch Library book club will be reading from “Secret of the Ninja” by Jay Leibold. Drop in at the Burns or Pine Bluffs branch to pick up your interactive club activity bag before we meet virtually. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons– June 19, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Odyzey presents VOYAGE featuring CloZee– June 19, 5 p.m. From $5. Jump into a jam-packed weekend of music, entertainment, food and art curated by EDM artist CloZee. This second day of the event will begin with morning yoga, sound baths, live art and a variety of creative performers. The evening’s main stage performances will include an audiovisual experience with CloZee x Android Jones, INZO, TRIPP ST., NotLö and Comisar. The after-hours party will include DJ sets from the community with an inclusive Open-Decks session. The Chinook at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-302-0147
Saving Abel Concert
– June 19, 6 p.m. $20. Enjoy this live performance by rock band Saving Abel. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
En Avant Dance Student Showcase: “Warrior Women”
– June 19, 6:30 p.m. $15. En Avant Dance is proud to present “Warrior Women,” a student showcase/fundraiser for the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative. Students and instructors will perform a wide variety of dance numbers choreographed around a theme of Warrior Women. Dance styles include lyra/aerial hoop, Irish, jazz, tap, ballet, lyrical/contemporary, hip-hop, modern, pointe and more. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-673-6363 or www.CheyenneEvents.org
Comedy Night– June 19, doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $18. Get your giggles on at this comedy show featuring two talented comedians. This is a 21-and-over event. A limited food menu and full bar are available. All seating complies with local guidelines for social distancing. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com
OUT & PROUD: Drag Cabaret– 7:30 p.m. $15. The Cheyenne Little Theatre Presents the OUT & PROUD Drag Cabaret, an LGBTQ+ pride celebration. This dynamic (PG-rated) show is hosted by Oblivia, Queen of the Clueless, with performances by Temple Ceiling, Ambrosia Beaverhousen, Natalia Wynters, MaveRick, & Ladycat De’Ore. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
The Burroughs Concert– June 19, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by Colorado-based nine-piece modern soul band The Burroughs. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Virtual Oliver’s Animal Adventures– June 21, on demand. Join Oliver as he explores the fantastic world of new animals. This is a five-week series from June 21 through the month of July. Stop by the second floor or use the library’s curbside pick-up service to pick up a fun, interactive puppet activity each week. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-olivers-animal-adventures/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Free! Virtual Magic Club New Videos– June 21, on-demand. Come learn simple tricks and illusions with Your Magic Library. Each week, participants will have access to entertaining step-by-step instructions on magic and stage performance, which helps to develop physical and social skills in learners of all ages. Materials for each video will be available on the second floor of the Laramie County Library or by using the library’s curbside pick-up service. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-magic-club/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Tales Together: Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class– June 21, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched afterward on demand). Experience special pre-recorded sessions of Tales Together that explore different places throughout Laramie County. This new session teaches skills that incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more each Monday morning. www.lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays– June 21, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create an animal soda pop planter, seeds included! Appropriate for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Cheyenne Gunslingers– June 21, 6 p.m. Head downtown just west of the Cheyenne Depot Museum to experience gunfights, western skits and other Wild West activities. All of the shows are family oriented. Gunslinger Square, West 15th Street at Pioneer Avenue. www.facebook.com/CheyenneGunslingers/
Free! Virtual Tales Together– June 22, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! National Selfie Day– June 22, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. On average, 93 million selfies are taken per day – why not take one at the Pine Bluffs Branch Library? Library staff are celebrating National Selfie Day with books and book selfie stations! Pose with Harry Potter (capes and wands provided) or post a pic on our Tome Throne. Summer Reading scavenger hunters: don’t forget to send your scavenging selfies to the library at pbab@lclsonline.org. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Tuesday Farmers Market– June 22, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Cheyenne Gunslingers– June 22, 6 p.m. Head downtown just west of the Cheyenne Depot Museum to experience gunfights, western skits and other Wild West activities. All of the shows are family oriented. Gunslinger Square, West 15th Street at Pioneer Avenue. www.facebook.com/CheyenneGunslingers/
Tuesday Night Comedy– June 22, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Virtual Book Art Club– June 23, 10-11 a.m. Love books? Love art? Then join Laramie County Library staff for a fun workshop making book art! All summer long, explore fun ways to make beautiful art from books. Stop in starting June 7 for a supply kit for the month-long club. Can’t make it to all the meetings? Join any time. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Noon Meditation Series– June 23, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
”Extreme Explorers”– June 18, 7 p.m. $5 for general public, $3 for students, veterans, seniors, first responders and attendees under 18. Humans can’t survive most environments on Earth without purpose-built clothing, shelter and advanced food and water infrastructure. But what about in space? Watch this movie and you’ll learn what it takes for robots – and maybe people – to endure in these places. University of Wyoming Planetarium, North 10th Street & East Fremont Street, Laramie. 307-766-6506
GCW Outlaw Mudshow– June 19, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $10-$40. Game Changer Wrestling debuts in Laramie featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton. The Range Arena, Albany County Fairgrounds, 2934-2994 S. Third St., Laramie. 307-742-3224
The Front Range
Moxi Theater Comedy Showcase– June 19, doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. $30-$120. Enjoy an evening of comedy by regional performers Mo Vida, Luke Gaston and Nancy Norton roasting Tobias Livingston. This theater is operating at limited capacity, so reserve a table in advance online. Photo ID required for entry. Moxi Theater, 802 Ninth St., Greeley, Colorado. 970-584-3054
An Evening with In the Whale– June 20, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Enjoy a live performance by Denver-based hard rock band In the Whale. All events are 21+. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.theaggietheatre.com