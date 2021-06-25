Cheyenne and Laramie County
Summer Reading Challenge 2021: Believe the imPAWsible!
– Now through Aug. 16. Read for prizes in Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, completion prizes and events throughout the summer, it is sure to be a doggone good time! Begin your adventure by registering for a Beanstack account or signing in with your existing account. Track your reading progress in Beanstack until you reach the final goal of 1,200 minutes for the summer, then head to your local library in Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs or the Bookmobile to claim your completion prize. www.lclsonline.org/summer-reading-challenge-2021
Believe the imPAWsible! Bookmark Contest Exhibit
– Now-Sept. 7, library hours. Enjoy the creativity of hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students from throughout Laramie County in the annual bookmark contest! Pick up a bookmark of the winning designs at any library location in Laramie County. 307-634-3561
Free! ImPAWsible I Spy Book Celebrity Pets
– Now-June 30, library hours. Can you find Harry the Dirty Dog, Pete the Cat or Clifford? What about the Cat in the Hat or Bad Kitty? Visit the library’s I Spy display and try your hand at spying some of our favorite famous literary pets. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Yoga Together at Lions Park
– June 25, 10-10:30 a.m. This summer, Laramie County Library’s yoga group will be meeting once a month in person for this interactive early literacy class to practice stretching, movement and mindfulness through books, songs, interactive play and more. Yoga mats will be available for this event, but make sure to bring your water and put on the sunscreen. Masks and social distancing are strongly recommended. Lions Park (across from the Cheyenne Municipal Pool and next to the replica of the Statue of Liberty), 4603 Lions Park Drive. 307-634-3561
Uncle Kracker Concert
– June 25, Doors at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m. $25. Enjoy this live performance by famed country/rock artist Uncle Kracker. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Hell On Wheels Chuck Wagon Dinner And Rodeo
– June 25, 5:30-9:30 p.m. $25-$50. Enjoy a real cowboy dinner and a home-grown rodeo all in one. Award-winning 3LazyR Chuck Wagon will be fixin’ up some home cooking, made the old fashioned way: Slow-cooked over a fire all afternoon. Chow down on brisket and beans, garlic-roasted baby potatoes and warm cobbler. Then, mosey over to the rodeo arena to cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc, Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrels, Bull Riding, and more. Laramie County Fair Complex, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
Fridays on the Plaza: The Broadcast and Taylor Scott Band
– June 25, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by this Americana/soul band from Asheville, North Carolina, opened by Denver-based improvisational band (led by a Cheyenne native) Taylor Scott Band. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
Dueling Pianos
– June 25, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Wood Belly Concert
– June 25, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by Colorado-based contemporary bluegrass (otherwise known as newgrass/grassicana) band Wood Belly. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Superday 2021
– June 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Superday is an annual celebration that kicks off July as National Parks and Recreation Month. Hosted by the city of Cheyenne Community Recreation & Events Department, this year’s event will feature performances by alt-pop band Saint Nomad and indie rock band Wildermiss, as well as youth sports demos/skills activities, an adult grass volleyball tournament, Fun 5K Walk/Run, Tour de Prairie (25, 50, 75, 100-mile bike ride), and a chalk art festival. There will also be food vendors, water sports, community vendors, train rides, inflatables, a kid zone, gasoline alley, touch-a-truck, bubble machine and more. Lions Park, Carey Avenue at Eighth Avenue. 307-773-1044
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– June 26, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Safari Club
– June 26, 3-4 p.m. It’s time to explore the imPAWsible animals of our world! Join the Laramie County Library’s companion club to Oliver’s Animal Adventures to learn more about the amazing animal featured each week! This session, learn all about the Lynx and what makes this cat so special! RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Christian Lopez Concert
– June 26, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Christian Lopez from Martinsburg, West Virginia. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Summer Soiree: From Pen to Print
– June 27, 2-4 p.m. $50. Join fellow readers, library lovers and bookworms at Laramie County Library Foundation’s afternoon event celebrating some of Wyoming’s most impressive authors. Enjoy appetizers, desserts and summer drinks while listening to four Wyoming authors discuss their writing and publishing process, sharing how their amazing works make it from pen to print. Bring your favorite books or purchase new ones to be signed by our local authors at the end of the event. The Office Bar and Grill, 1600 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Magic Club New Videos
– June 28, on demand. Come learn simple tricks and illusions with Your Magic Library. Each week, participants will have access to entertaining step-by-step instructions on magic and stage performance, which helps to develop physical and social skills in learners of all ages. Materials for each video will be available on the second floor of the Laramie County Library or by using the library’s curbside pick-up service. Visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-magic-club/ any time throughout the week to watch.
Tales Together: Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class
– June 28, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched afterward on demand). Experience special pre-recorded sessions of Tales Together that explore different places throughout Laramie County. This new session teaches skills that incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more each Monday morning. www.lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– June 28, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create an animal soda pop planter, seeds included! Appropriate for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Patient Seminar: The Sacroiliac Joint
– June 28, 6 p.m. Dr. Steven Beer will host this virtual seminar to discuss the sacroiliac joint as a cause of lower back pain. He will review anatomy, causes and symptoms of SI joint dysfunction and diagnosis and treatment options—including non-surgical and surgical. Dr. Beer is a board-certified neurosurgeon with Wyoming Spine & Neurosurgery in Cheyenne. Registration required. https://bit.ly/3gonJab.
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– June 29, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Tuesday Farmers Market
– June 29, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Tuesday Night Comedy
– June 29, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Back-A-Kid Breakfast
– June 30, 6:30-9 a.m. This event brings the Cheyenne community together for a morning of celebration, empowerment and advocacy. It also makes it possible to serve Club members for just $10 per year. This year, guests will hear from Austin, the Cheyenne Youth of the Year, in addition to an inspiring keynote speaker. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. https://bgcchey.org
Free! Virtual Book Art Club
– June 30, 10-11 a.m. Love books? Love art? Then join Laramie County Library staff for a fun workshop making book art! All summer long, explore fun ways to make beautiful art from books. Stop in starting June 7 for a supply kit for the month-long club. Can’t make it to all the meetings? Join any time. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– June 30, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– June 30, 5-6 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. This Café community is growing, and so are the activities. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– June 30, 6-7 p.m. Join Laramie County Library staff outdoors this summer for book club in Performance Park just outside the west entrance of the library. Every week, participants will be reading and choosing their own adventure together. The group will also make crafts, chat about what books everyone is reading, etc. This event is for children in grades K-3. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Visit https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Jamey Johnson Concert
– June 30, 7:30 p.m. $45.50-$85.50. Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson will headline this concert with limited seating (capped at 750 ticket buyers). Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. CheyeneeEvents.org. 307-637-6363
Free! Knights of the Turntable
– July 1, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs with a different theme every month. If you don’t want to play, just come listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Free! Cheyenne Gunslingers
– July 1, 6 p.m. Head downtown just west of the Cheyenne Depot Museum to experience gunfights, western skits and other Wild West activities. All of the shows are family oriented. Gunslinger Square, West 15th Street at Pioneer Avenue. www.facebook.com/CheyenneGunslingers/
Fridays on the Plaza: Hazel Miller & The Collective with Hector Anchondo
– July 2, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by Colorado-based smooth jazz singer Hazel Miller and her band. The show will by opened by Omaha-based blues group Héctor Anchondo Band. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
Kyle Park Concert
– July 2, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $15. Enjoy this live performance by Kyle Park, who found healing in country music at the age of 14 after the death of his father and never looked back. 21-and-up. Photo ID required for entry. Local band Third Rail will open. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Cruz Contreras Concert
– July 2, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by the frontman, founder, and driving force behind The Black Lillies’ raw and rootsy sound. (He’s also the co-founder of Robinella and the CCstringband.) The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Cheyenne Firecracker 5k/10k
– July 3, 8 a.m. $35-$55 to register. Run to fight hunger in Laramie County! The 5th Annual Cheyenne Firecracker 5k/10k will benefit Needs Inc., and there will be a food pantry set up at the Depot at the same time as the race. T-shirts, running bibs and refreshments will be provided to registered runners. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennefirecracker5k.com
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Free! Laramie PrideFest Pride in the Park
– June 26, noon-6 p.m. Celebrate pride with this afternoon of music, games, discussion panels and more! Laramie PrideFest’s mission is to use an intersectional framework to plan and host a series of community events that create a safe environment for all in order to celebrate, honor and support Wyoming’s LGBTQ community while centering the legacy of where Pride began, the 1969 Stonewall Riots. Washington Park, 18th Street and Sheridan Street, Laramie. Laramie.pridefest@gmail.com. 307-389-9604
”Dawn of the Space Age”
– June 26, 2 p.m. $5 for general public, $3 for students, veterans, seniors, first responders and attendees under 18. From the launch of the first artificial satellite, Sputnik, to the magnificent lunar landings and privately operated space flights. Be immersed and overwhelmed with this most accurate historic reconstruction of man’s first steps into space. Who were these people who took part in these death defying endeavors? Witness their drive, their passion and their perseverance to explore space. University of Wyoming Planetarium, North 10th Street & East Fremont Street, Laramie. 307-766-6506
The Front Range
3420 w/Drewbeats, Graymattr & Soul.method Concert
– June 27, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $25-$30. Enjoy a live performance by Colorado-rooted psychedelic jam-tronica band 3420 (Three For Twenty), the collaborative vision of Josh Sommerfeld, Marty Muzik, and Stryker Steele. All events are 21+. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. www.theaggietheatre.com
Long Cut Concert
– July 2, doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. $20-$120. Enjoy an evening of live music by “hick hop” duo Long Cut, aka Bryan Thomas and JT Adams. This theater is operating at limited capacity, so reserve a table in advance online. Photo ID required for entry. Moxi Theater, 802 Ninth St., Greeley, Colorado. 970-584-3054