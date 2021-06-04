Cheyenne and Laramie County
Summer Reading Challenge 2021: Believe the imPAWsible!
– Now through Aug. 16. Read for prizes in Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, completion prizes and events throughout the summer, it is sure to be a doggone good time! Begin your adventure by registering for a Beanstack account or signing in with your existing account. Track your reading progress in Beanstack until you reach the final goal of 1,200 minutes for the summer, then head to your local library in Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs or the Bookmobile to claim your completion prize. www.lclsonline.org/summer-reading-challenge-2021
Believe the imPAWsible! Bookmark Contest Exhibit
– Now-Sept. 7, library hours. Enjoy the creativity of hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students from throughout Laramie County in the annual bookmark contest! Pick up a bookmark of the winning designs at any library location in Laramie County. 307-634-3561
Free! ImPAWsible I Spy Book Celebrity Pets
– Now-June 30, library hours. Can you find Harry the Dirty Dog, Pete the Cat or Clifford? What about the Cat in the Hat or Bad Kitty? Visit the library’s I Spy display and try your hand at spying some of our favorite famous literary pets. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Ballet Wyoming Presents “Con Classica”
– June 4, doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. From $25. Ballet Wyoming presents this 60-minute immersive performance of movement, sound and light, in partnership with members of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra and design and fabrication studio Nueshok. This ballet explores the human response to setting and circumstance; a journey of re-finding and redefining connection and conversation. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Fridays on the Plaza: Float Like A Buffalo with The Pamlico Sound
– June 4, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by this Denver-based, seven-piece funk rock band, opened by Boulder, Colorado-based contemporary funk and soul band The Pamlico Sound. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
Free! Cheyenne Gunslingers
– June 5, noon. Head downtown just west of the Cheyenne Depot Museum to experience gunfights, western skits and other Wild West activities. All of the shows are family oriented. Gunslinger Square, West 15th Street at Pioneer Avenue. www.facebook.com/CheyenneGunslingers/
Aaron Goodvin Concert
– June 5, doors at 6 p.m., show at 6:15 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by Canadian-American country artist Aaron Goodvin. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Ballet Wyoming Presents “Con Classica”
– June 5, doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. From $25. Ballet Wyoming presents this 60-minute immersive performance of movement, sound and light, in partnership with members of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra and design and fabrication studio Nueshok. This ballet explores the human response to setting and circumstance; a journey of re-finding and redefining connection and conversation. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Stretch & Sip
– June 6, 11 a.m. $38. Start your weekend with a brunch-fitness combo. This event will kick off with an hour-long yoga class led by Theresa Hansen, with brunch and breakfast cocktails to follow. Registration includes class, one brunch item, and bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys or one beer. Participants will be required to provide their own yoga mat. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com
Free! Bike Safety Rodeo
– June 6, 1-3 p.m. Take part in bike safety checks and adjustments; helmet giveaways, fittings and adjustments; bike demonstrations and techniques. North Cheyenne Community Park, 3200 Mynear St.
Free! Virtual Pint-Sized Polka
– June 7, on-demand. Start off your summer with a little skip in your step as library staff debuts its first event with Pint Sized Polka! Stop by the second floor to pick up an interactive craft starting June 7, then visit https://lclsonline.org/virtual-pint-sized-polka/ any time throughout the week to watch and have fun with Mike Snyder and his accordion. These videos will only be up through June 13. 307-634-3561
Tales Together: Pre-Recorded Early Literacy Class
– June 7, 10-10:30 a.m. (but can be watched afterward on demand). Experience special pre-recorded sessions of Tales Together that explore different places throughout Laramie County. This new session teaches skills that incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more each Monday morning. www.lclsonline.org/early-literacy-programming
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– June 7, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and create an animal soda pop planter, seeds included! Appropriate for all ages. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– June 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual CSI: “The Case of Little Red Riding Hood”
– June 8, 4-5 p.m. Virtually explore this reimagined classic fairy tale and try to solve clues at this whodunit mystery Zoom event. Want a head start finding out what really happened to Granny? Stop by the Pine Bluffs or Burns branch library to pick up a kit with additional activities, a detective notebook and clue cards with information on the unusual suspects, motives and more. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs, and Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-245-3646
Tuesday Night Comedy
– June 8, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Virtual Book Art Club
– June 9, 10-11 a.m. Love books? Love art? Then join Laramie County Library staff for a fun workshop making book art! All summer long, explore fun ways to make beautiful art from books. Stop in starting June 7 for a supply kit for the month-long club. Can’t make it to all the meetings? Join any time. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– June 9, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Genealogy Wednesday: Researching Your German Immigrant Ancestors
– June 9, 3-4:30 p.m. Learn how to begin researching your German ancestors. Laramie County Library staff will cover records and resources in the United States and Europe that will help you learn more about your family origins. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Cheyenne Filter Build
– June 9, 5-7 p.m. $50 donation (the cost of one water filter that will support a family of 10 for 10 years with clean water). Enjoy an evening where you can both learn about the world water crisis and do something to help! The evening will include filter building, live music, speakers, wine tasting, family activities and a silent auction. This event is sponsored by nonprofit Wine To Water. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 Lions Park Drive. https://give.winetowater.org/cheyennefilterbuild.
Free! Virtual Next Level Gaming
– June 9, 5-6 p.m. Been itching for some Minecraft, Jackbox, or Twitch Plays: Pokémon? Join Laramie County Library’s Next Level community and help decide what to play together next. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Wine’n Down Wednesday
– June 9, 5:30 p.m. $25 for yoga, $40 for yoga and wine. Unwind at Cheyenne’s newest cocktail bar. Start the evening with an hour-long yoga practice led by Theresa Hansen, owner of Little Lotus Yoga. Then, end your evening with some wine and small bites provided by Graffiti Cuisine. All participants should bring their own yoga mat. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– June 9, 6-7 p.m. Join Laramie County Library staff outdoors this summer for a book club in Performance Park, just outside the west entrance of the library. Every week, participants will be reading and choosing their own adventure together. The group will also make crafts, chat about what books everyone is reading, etc. This event is for children in grades K-3. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Visit https://lclsonline.org/calendar/
Narratives of the Possible: Artists’ Books
– June 10-Aug. 10, library hours. University of Wyoming art professor and artist Mark Ritchie curated this annual invitational exhibit featuring renowned artists from not only Wyoming, but across the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, France and the United Kingdom. Pieces include traditional codex forms, sculptural forms incorporating bookmaking techniques, narrative on film strips and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Virtual Stuffed Animal Sleepover
– June 10-11, 10 a.m.-midnight. Have you ever wondered what happens at the Laramie County Library when it’s closed? Share this secret world with your stuffed animal friends at this event. Listen to a virtual bedtime story and say goodnight to your friend at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, June 10. Staff will keep you updated on all the sleepover adventures, and then you can come pick up them up the next day. Dolls and other “babies” are invited, as well. One stuffed animal per child please. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Free! Virtual Tales Together
– June 10, 10-10:30 a.m. Join a live virtual Tales Together via Zoom! During this interactive early literacy class, participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! RSVP for this class at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Cheyenne Artwalk
– June 10, 5-8 p.m. Come enjoy original artwork at Cheyenne Artwalk. During this monthly event, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants play host to a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. This month’s event includes A Century at the Hynds, a special celebration of the 100th birthday of the Hynds Building that will feature live entertainment and visual art at Art@the Hynds, Blue Door Arts and Three Crows Gallery and Gifts. www.cheyenneartwalk.com
Feel The 277 Burn
– June 11, 5:30-9 p.m. Free admission. The Unaccompanied Student Initiative is hosting this free night of family fun featuring live music by the City Creek Band, a silent auction, raffles and games. Cheyenne Fire Rescue and the Cheyenne Police Department will also have exhibits and demonstrations. Need a snack? Enjoy several food trucks, and both regular and adult beverages. Cheyenne Frontier Days Garden Amphitheater, 1230 W. Eighth Ave. 307-220-2391
Fridays on the Plaza: Head for the Hills with Pert Near Sandstone
– June 11, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by this Fort Collins, Colorado-based modern string band, opened by Minneapolis-based bluegrass/newgrass band Pert Near Sandstone. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
Mark Wills Concert
– June 11, 6 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by country artist Mark Wills. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Virtual Jeopardy!
– June 11, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Join Laramie County Library staff for online Jeopardy and battle for prizes and bragging rights. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Burns Day
– June 12, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Enjoy a whole day of activities and fun for the whole family, starting with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by a 5K run, parade, car show, craft/vendor show, horseshoe tournament, cornhole tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and one-pitch softball tournament. Other activities at this Lions Club event includes dummy roping for kids, games, a petting zoo and a cake walk. Dance to live music to finish off the day. Thirsty or hungry? There will be a beer garden and food trucks as well. Main Street, Burns. burnslionsclub21@gmail.com
Free! 22nd Annual Pilgrimage
– June 12, 9 a.m. Come visit the largest Marian statue in the United States at this annual event, which kicks off at 9 a.m. with Stations of the Cross, followed by Mass led by Father August and Father Lenz at 10 a.m. Eventgoers can also enjoy live music by Dave Niemann and Chris Tuck. Our Lady of Peace Shrine, 185 Equality, Pine Bluffs. www.ourladyofpeaceshrine.com
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
”Dark Matter Mystery”
– June 5, 2 p.m. $5 for adults, $3 for students and attendees under 18. What keeps Galaxies together? Researchers all around the world try to answer questions like these, and this full-dome planetarium show takes you on the biggest quest of contemporary astrophysics. You will see why we know that Dark Matter exists, and how this search is one of the most challenging and exciting searches science has to offer. Join the scientists on their hunt for Dark Matter with experiments in space and deep underground. University of Wyoming Planetarium, North 10th Street & East Fremont Street, Laramie. 307-766-6506
Twenty Hands High Concert
– June 5, 9 p.m. Enjoy a night of Southern rock and dancing during this live performance by Denver-based modern country and southern rock band Twenty Hands High. Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St., Laramie. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
The Front Range
OpenStage Theatre & Company Presents “Tiny Beautiful Things”
– Now-June 12. $22. Based on the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted by Nia Vardalos for the stage, this play is about recognizing the chaos and healing when you are broken and finding the spirit and determination to move on. Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, 408 Mason Court, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730
Dyablo and El Cacho Concert
– June 5, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20-$160. Enjoy an evening of music provided by Mexican-American rapper Dyablo of San Diego and Denver-based Mexican rap artist El Cacho. This theater is operating at limited capacity, so reserve a table in advance online. Photo ID required for entry. Please wear a mask. Moxi Theater, 802 Ninth St., Greeley, Colorado. 970-584-3054