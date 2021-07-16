Cheyenne and Laramie County
Summer Reading Challenge 2021: Believe the imPAWsible!
– Now through Aug. 16. Read for prizes in Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, completion prizes and events throughout the summer, it is sure to be a doggone good time! Begin your adventure by registering for a Beanstack account or signing in with your existing account. Track your reading progress in Beanstack until you reach the final goal of 1,200 minutes for the summer, then head to your local library in Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs or the Bookmobile to claim your completion prize. www.lclsonline.org/summer-reading-challenge-2021
Believe the imPAWsible! Bookmark Contest Exhibit
– Now-Sept. 7, library hours. Enjoy the creativity of hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students from throughout Laramie County in the annual bookmark contest! Pick up a bookmark of the winning designs at any library location in Laramie County. 307-634-3561
Free! Storytime and Craft
– July 16, 11 a.m. For pre-school aged children. Stories and projects are based on a weekly theme. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Believe the imPAWsible Zoo Visit
– July 16, 2:30-3:30 p.m. The zoo animals are coming! Learn some “imPAWsible” facts about a few select animals presented by the Riverside Discovery Center. Opportunities to ask questions and pet the animals will follow. The Riverside Discovery Center presentation in Burns will be at the Main Street Park across from the Burns Branch Library on Main Street at 1 p.m., and the presentation in Pine Bluffs will be at the Pine Bluffs City Park on Main Street at 2:30 p.m. 307-547-2249
4-Ever West Tattoo Festival
– July 16, 5-11 p.m. Free admission. This fifth annual event will feature more than 40 tattoo artists, a car show, an arm wrestling competition, live graffiti, face painting and balloons for the kids. Enjoy tattoo, mustache, pin-up contests and more. Runs through Sunday. Cheyenne Historic Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-421-7438
Free! Virtual Stuffed Animal Sleepover
– July 16, 5-6 p.m. Is your stuffed animal ready for a new adventure? When you bring your furry friend to stay the night at the library, you will need to sign a permission slip. Then, log on to the live Zoom later that evening for a bedtime story and a special goodnight. Friend pick-up is at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. There will be a “good morning” pick-up bag as well as a link to a video to watch all the shenanigans your stuffed animal participated in! Dolls and other “babies” are invited, as well. One per child, please. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar.
Hell On Wheels Chuck Wagon Dinner And Rodeo
– July 16, dinner at 5:30 p.m., rodeo at 7 p.m. $25-$50. Nothing gets you closer to Western heritage than a real cowboy dinner and a home-grown rodeo. Award-winning 3LazyR Chuck Wagon will be fixin’ up some home cooking, made the old fashioned way: brisket slow-cooked over a fire all afternoon with a side of beans, garlic-roasted baby potatoes and warm cobbler. After filling up, cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding and more. Archer Rodeo Arena, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
Fridays on the Plaza: Jocelyn & Chris with De Gringos Y Germmies
– July 16, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by Upstate New York-based sibling rock duo Jocelyn & Chris. The show will by opened by Laramie-based “Western surf rock” band De Gringos Y Germmies. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
Jessica Lynne Witty Concert
– July 16, 6 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by country artist Jessica Lynne Witty. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ 65th Old Fashioned Melodrama
– July 16, 7 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Free! Pine Bluffs Book Club
– July 17, 10-11a.m. Join this book discussion of “The Orphan Collector” by Ellen Marie Wiseman and pick up next month’s title. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Paint Slingers Art Festival
– July 17, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Wyoming’s original street art festival is coming back bigger than ever this year. Come watch 26 artists from Cheyenne and the Front Range cover 18 different walls in color. The hub of the event will be at West Edge Collective, 707 W. Lincolnway, where there will be food trucks and live music in the parking lot. Steamroller linoleum printing outside West Edge Collective will be going on at the same time. Various locations around downtown Cheyenne and the West Edge. Runs through Sunday. 307-631-2899
ImPAWsible Obstacle Course
– July 17, 10 a.m.-noon. The race is on! Can you beat this one-of-a-kind imPAWsible obstacle course? Challenge your family, challenge your friends or just challenge yourself to complete this block-long course that stretches all around the library. Sunscreen and water are encouraged. Performance Park, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., 307-634-3561
4-Ever West Tattoo Festival
– July 17, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Free admission. This fifth annual event will feature more than 40 tattoo artists, a car show, an arm wrestling competition, live graffiti, face painting and balloons for the kids. Enjoy tattoo, mustache, pin-up contests and more. Runs through Sunday. Cheyenne Historic Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-421-7438
Free! Virtual Choose Your Own Adventure Readaloud Book Club
– July 17, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Ready for adventure? This month, the group will be reading from “By Balloon to the Sahara” by D. Terman. You won’t need your own copy because everyone will be reading and choosing the adventure together! Drop in at the Burns or Pine Bluffs branch to pick up your interactive club activity bag before the virtual meeting. RSVP for this event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive the Zoom link via email.
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– July 17, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Margaritas with my Senoritas
– July 17, 6-9 p.m. $25 per individual, $175 for a table of eight. Sip on a margarita (courtesy of Dillinger’s) and munch on food (catered by Best tacos y burritos La Paz) with your soul sisters while you watch a dance performance by the members of Las Angelitas Unidas for the ultimate girls’ night out. This event is 21-and-up. The Louise, 110 E. 17th St. 307-275-5729
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ 65th Old Fashioned Melodrama
– July 17, 7 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
4-Ever West Tattoo Festival
– July 18, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. This fifth annual event will feature more than 40 tattoo artists, a car show, an arm wrestling competition, live graffiti, face painting and balloons for the kids. Enjoy tattoo, mustache, pin-up contests and more. Cheyenne Historic Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-421-7438
Free! Paint Slingers Art Festival
– July 18, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wyoming’s original street art festival is coming back bigger than ever this year. Come watch 26 artists from Cheyenne and the Front Range cover 18 different walls in color. The hub of the event will be at West Edge Collective, 707 W. Lincolnway, where there will be food trucks and live music in the parking lot. Steamroller linoleum printing outside West Edge Collective will be going on at the same time. Various locations around downtown Cheyenne and the West Edge. 307-631-2899
Free! Letterboxing Club
– July 18, 1:15–2 p.m. What is letterboxing? It’s a fun hobby where you get to hike and walk outside while searching for hidden “treasure.” In this four-part series, learn about how to find letterboxes, and how to make your own. Attendance at every meeting not necessary. Performance Park, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “65th Old Fashioned Melodrama”
– July 18, 2 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Chugwater Music Festival
– July 16 and 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $20 for adults, $10 for children. Head to Chugwater for a weekend of food, shopping and live music. Entertainment will primarily be country, western and bluegrass music, and a new artist will take the stage every hour throughout each day (runs through Saturday). Chugwater Wyoming Municipal Park, 321 Third St., Chugwater. 307-331-9298
Heart Mothers Bending Over Backwards to End Human Trafficking
– July 17, 10-11 a.m. Free, but donations appreciated. Heart Mothers is hosting a free yoga event to raise awareness of the horror that is human trafficking. The nonprofit is asking for donations to raise money to purchase the 70+ girls ranging in age from 1-18 in the AEFSIP recovery center in Cambodia to get new yoga mats. Can’t make it in person? Join in virtually via livestream on Facebook (@heartmothers) and Instagram (@heartmothers_us). Washington Park, north of the bandshell on 18th Street, Laramie. morganamuchmore@gmail.com
The Front Range
The String Cheese Incident
– July 16 and July 17, doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Enjoy this live performance by country/rock band The String Cheese Incident of Crested Butte and Telluride, Colorado. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, Colorado. 720-865-2494