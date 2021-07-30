Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Pancake Breakfast
– July 30, 7-9 a.m. Come chow down on the ultimate free breakfast. Volunteers will serve up more than 100,000 flapjacks, cook 3,000 pounds of ham, serve 9,200 cartons of milk and 520 gallons of coffee, along with 630 pounds of butter and 475 gallons of syrup. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square Capitol & West 15th Street.
Free! Storytime and Craft
– July 30, 11 a.m. For pre-school aged children. Stories and projects are based on a weekly theme. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Lions Park, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Navy Rock Band Concert
– July 30, noon-1:30 p.m. Come hear American military members rock out at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Lions Park, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 901-413-0513
Free! Up The Creek Without A Paddle Concert
– July 30, 2 p.m. Toast to summer with a cold one in your hand while you enjoy live music courtesy of country band Up The Creek Without A Paddle. Alf’s Pub, 1622 E. 19th St. 307-635-3171
Fridays on the Plaza: Tris Munsick & The Innocents and The Josephines
– July 30, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by northern Wyoming-based country-western band Tris Munsick & The Innocents. The show will be opened by Bowling Green, Kentucky-based country band The Josephines. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. www.cheyennepresents.com
Free! Erica Sunshine Lee Concert
– July 30, 6-9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of live music provided by country singer/songwriter and Nashville recording artist Erica Sunshine Lee. Alf’s Pub, 1622 E. 19th St. 307-635-3171
Adam Doleac Concert
– July 30, 6 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by country singer/songwriter Adam Doleac. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “65th Old Fashioned Melodrama”
– July 30, 7 and 9:15 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Frontier Nights: Kane Brown
– July 30, 8 p.m. $65-$94. Rising country/pop star Kane Brown grew up in rural northwest Georgia and in the Chattanooga, Tennessee, area, and spent part of his childhood homeless. He attended several schools, but eventually landed at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, where he sang in the choir with “American Idol” season 10 runner-up and fellow country star Lauren Alaina (who he’d go on to release “What Ifs” with). He’ll be opened by sister duo Tigirlily and Restless Road, whose members have written songs for Rascal Flatts, Granger Smith and David James. Frontier Park, 1230 W. Eighth Ave. www.cfdrodeo.com or 307-778-7222
Free! CFD Grand Parade
– July 31, 9 a.m. Join in the fun as visitors from all over take in the sights and sounds of some of the top marching bands and horse-drawn vehicles in the country. Downtown Cheyenne between Cheyenne Depot Plaza and the Wyoming State Capitol. www.cfdrodeo.com
Free! Up The Creek Without A Paddle Concert
– July 31, 2 p.m. Toast to summer with a cold one in your hand while you enjoy live music courtesy of country band Up The Creek Without A Paddle. Alf’s Pub, 1622 E. 19th St. 307-635-3171
Mitchell Tenpenny With Chris Colston Concert
– July 31, 6 p.m. $10. Nashville country-pop artist Mitchell Tenpenny will perform with Southern rock/red dirt Texas country singer Chris Colston. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “65th Old Fashioned Melodrama”
– July 31, 7 and 9:15 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Drums Along the Rockies
– July 31, 7 p.m. $10. The Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps, one of the country’s premier marching bands, is going on an eight-state tour this summer. Come see three world-class drum corps including Mandarins, Blue Knight, and the Casper Troopers at this Cheyenne performance, which will feature two Laramie County natives. Cheyenne Central High School Stadium, 5500 Education Drive. www.troopersdrumcorps.org
Frontier Nights: Blake Shelton
– July 31, 8 p.m. Sold out. Country Music Association’s 2012 “Entertainer of the Year” is no stranger to our television sets. “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton is also a five-time Male Vocalist of the Year winner and Grammy nominee whose single “God’s Country” became his 26th No. 1 on country radio. Country artist John King, who was heavily influenced by country, rock and Southern rock artists growing up, will open. Frontier Park, 1230 W. Eighth Ave. www.cfdrodeo.com or 307-778-7222
Free! Letterboxing Club
– Aug. 1, 1:15-2 p.m. What is letterboxing? It’s a fun hobby where you get to hike and walk outside while searching for hidden “treasure.” In this four-part series, learn about how to find letterboxes, and how to make your own. Attendance at every meeting not necessary. Performance Park, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “65th Old Fashioned Melodrama”
– Aug. 1, 2 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Sean Curtis and The Divide Concert
– Aug. 1, 6 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by local country artist Sean Curtis and his band. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– Aug. 2, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and make story stones! Use your story stones to create fun stories and plays. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Aug. 3, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Virtual Book Making with Mark Ritchie
– Aug. 3, 6:30–8:30 p.m. The pamphlet stitch is a foundation for many bookbinding methods. It is a visible component throughout “Narratives of the Possible,” the library’s book arts exhibit. In this workshop, we will use the simple pamphlet stitch to explore imposition and one-, three- and five-hole bindings, as well as dos-dos structure, accordions, pockets and tabs. If you aren’t sure what this means, join in on the fun. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! Cheyenne Civic Concert Band Performance
– Aug. 3, 7 p.m. The Cheyenne Civic Concert will present an hour-long summer concert for the whole family. Bring chairs to enjoy this fun outdoor show featuring talented Cheyenne musicians. Brimmer Amphitheater in Lions Park, 4639 Lions Park Drive. cheyennecityband@gmail.com
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Aug. 3, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– Aug. 4, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Café Anime
– Aug. 4, noon-1:30 p.m. Connect with Laramie County Library staff on Discord to watch popular anime episodes and discuss them in the chat. This Café community is growing, and so are the activities. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “65th Old Fashioned Melodrama”
– Aug. 5, 7 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Smile Empty Soul Concert
– Aug. 5, 8 p.m. From $15. Enjoy this live performance by Los Angeles-originated hard rock/grunge band Smile Empty Soul. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Hell On Wheels Chuck Wagon Dinner And Rodeo
– Aug. 6, dinner at 5:30 p.m., rodeo at 7 p.m. $25-$50. Nothing gets you closer to Western heritage than a real cowboy dinner and a home-grown rodeo. Award-winning 3LazyR Chuck Wagon will be fixin’ up some home cooking, made the old fashioned way: brisket slow-cooked over a fire all afternoon with a side of beans, garlic-roasted baby potatoes and warm cobbler. After filling up, cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding and more. Archer Rodeo Arena, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
”Two Small Pieces of Glass”
– July 31, 2 p.m. $5 for general public, $3 for students, veterans, seniors, first responders and attendees under 18. This show follows two students as they interact with a female astronomer at a local star party. Along the way, the students learn the history of the telescope from Galileo’s modifications to a child’s spyglass to the launch of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. University of Wyoming Planetarium, North 10th Street & East Fremont Street, Laramie. 307-766-6506