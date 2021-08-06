Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Story Stone Adventures
– Now through Aug. 31, library hours. Story stones are pictures painted onto smooth pebbles, used as an aid in storytelling. All through August, the library will be placing story stones throughout the community. If you find some stones, you can use them to start telling or writing your own story by using the pencil and paper found in the baggie under the story stone. Bring your completed story to the Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Book Character Silhouette Challenge
– Now through Aug. 31, library hours. Each week, find a new and increasingly difficult display of book character silhouettes throughout the library. Staff challenge you to name each silhouette correctly and win a small prize. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Free! Stack the Cats Interactive Story Station
– Now through Aug. 31, library hours. Visit the library throughout the month of August and explore the imPAWsible interactive story station based on the book “Stack the Cats” by Susie Ghahremani. Try your hand at our stacking game and see how many cats YOU can stack! Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Believe the imPAWsible! Bookmark Contest Exhibit
– Now-Sept. 7, library hours. Enjoy the creativity of hundreds of third- and fourth-grade students from throughout Laramie County in the annual bookmark contest! Pick up a bookmark of the winning designs at any library location in Laramie County. 307-634-3561
Hell On Wheels Chuck Wagon Dinner And Rodeo
– Aug. 6, dinner at 5:30 p.m., rodeo at 7 p.m. $25-$50. Nothing gets you closer to Western heritage than a real cowboy dinner and a home-grown rodeo. Award-winning 3LazyR Chuck Wagon will be fixin’ up some home cooking, made the old fashioned way: brisket slow-cooked over a fire all afternoon with a side of beans, garlic-roasted baby potatoes and warm cobbler. After filling up, cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding and more. Archer Rodeo Arena, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
Fridays on the Plaza: Eminence Ensemble with Galactic Lemonz
– Aug. 6, 5:30 p.m. opener, headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy a performance by this Colorado-based group, which infuses elements of jazz, rock, electronic, metal, soul/funk and hip-hop. The show will be opened by Pine Bluffs three-piece rock band Galactic Lemonz. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square, Capitol Avenue and West 15th Street. www.cheyennepresents.com
Diamonds & Whiskey Concert
– Aug. 6, 6 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by award-winning country/rock band Diamonds & Whiskey. 21-and-up. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “65th Old Fashioned Melodrama”
– Aug. 6, 7 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Greenway Clean-Up
– Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-noon. The Laramie County Democratic Party will be cleaning up the Greater Cheyenne Greenway today. Meet at the parking lot of American Legion Post 6 Bingo Hall promptly at 10 a.m. A waiver will be available for you to sign to help with the clean-up. American Legion Post 6 Bingo Hall, 920 S. Greeley Highway. 307-286-5022
Free! Virtual Teen Dungeons & Dragons
– Aug. 7, noon-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “65th Old Fashioned Melodrama”
– Aug. 7, 7 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Dead Floyd Concert
– Aug. 7, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. From $25. Enjoy this live performance by Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd fusion band Dead Floyd, considered one of Colorado’s 10 best jam bands. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Letterboxing Club
– Aug. 8, 1:15–2 p.m. What is letterboxing? It’s a fun hobby where you get to hike and walk outside while searching for hidden “treasure.” In this four-part series, learn about how to find letterboxes, and how to make your own. Attendance at every meeting not necessary. Performance Park, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “65th Old Fashioned Melodrama”
– Aug. 8, 2 p.m. $10 for children, $12 for students, $14 for seniors and military and $16 for general adult admission. Put aside everything you’ve come to expect from the typical melodrama characters. This annual CLTP summer tradition follows a hero who gets kicked out of Laramie, a heroine and villain who share a love of bowling and a villainess who is much more than she appears to be. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
MarchFourth Concert
– Aug. 8, doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $15. Enjoy this live performance by MarchFourth, a traveling group of musicians and acrobats who perform brassy funk, rock and jazz music. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Free! Take It and Make It Mondays
– Aug. 9, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the library to pick up a craft packet to take home and make story stones! Use your story stones to create fun stories and plays. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns. 307-547-2249
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Aug. 10, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Aug. 10, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Joe Bonamassa Concert
– Aug. 10, 8 p.m. $79-$179. Come listen to Joseph Leonard Bonamassa, a blues rock guitarist, singer and songwriter who started his career at age 12 when he opened for B.B. King. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Free! Noon Meditation Series
– Aug. 11, noon-12:30 p.m. Start your journey toward inner peace as a student of meditation and/or yoga at this weekly session (with rotating instructors). Those seeking inner silence and awareness through soft music and commentary should grab a blanket, towel, cushion, etc., and head to the gardens’ first-floor gathering rooms for 30 minutes of meditation technique lessons. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Virtual Next Level Gaming
– Aug. 11, noon-1:30 p.m. Been itching for some Minecraft, Jackbox or Twitch Plays: Pokémon? Join Laramie County Library’s Next Level community and help decide what to play together next. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! The library is now offering Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. You will receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Free! Virtual Genealogy Wednesday: Researching Your Hispanic/Latinx Ancestors
– Aug. 11, 3-4:30 p.m. Do you have Hispanic or Latinx ancestors who originally came from Mexico, Central America, South America or the Caribbean? This class is for you! We will learn how to find our ancestors in U.S. and foreign records, whether they are located in computer databases, books, archives, cemeteries or public record offices. RSVP for the event at https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
Free! Listen to Your Art: Tie Dye It!
– Aug. 12, 10-11 a.m. If you haven’t expressed yourself through the classic art of tie dye, why not?! Join library staff at the Pine Bluffs City Park for some fun as we make colorful tie-dye creations. Bring one pre-washed, white cotton item with you to yield the best results. Pine Bluffs City Park, Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3646
Free! Dillinger’s Summer Concert Series
– Aug. 12, 8 p.m. Graham Good, of Denver-based rock band Graham Good & The Painters, will perform songs that “tell stories of growth, inspiration, and the brighter sides of living.” Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Tales Together at Romero Park
– Aug. 13, 10-10:30 a.m. Join library staff for a very special Tales Together in the park! This summer, meet in person for this interactive Early Literacy Class where participants will practice new skills, incorporate books, songs, rhymes, movements and more. Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. 307-637-6423
Hell On Wheels Chuck Wagon Dinner And Rodeo
– Aug. 13, dinner at 5:30 p.m., rodeo at 7 p.m. $25-$50. Nothing gets you closer to Western heritage than a real cowboy dinner and a homegrown rodeo. Award-winning 3LazyR Chuck Wagon will be fixin’ up some home cooking, made the old fashioned way: brisket slow-cooked over a fire all afternoon with a side of beans, garlic-roasted baby potatoes and warm cobbler. After filling up, cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding and more. Archer Rodeo Arena, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Sam Riggs Concert
– Aug. 7, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20 per person, $60 for a group of four. Join Sam Riggs for a night of rock-infused country in downtown Laramie. This concert is 21-and-up. The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St., Laramie. www.samriggsmusic.com