...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than a half
mile in dense fog. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low
as 34 degrees will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM MDT this morning.
For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS..Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
In the 1800s pioneers traveling westward brought along pumpkin seeds. Even when other crops failed, pumpkins often provided large harvests. In tougher times, pumpkin meat was substituted for flour, molasses, and sugar. Pumpkins could be stored without refrigeration. With the advent of refrigeration in the late 1940s, pumpkins lost much of their dietary popularity.