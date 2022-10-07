Pumpkins were once a symbol of bounty

In the 1800s pioneers traveling westward brought along pumpkin seeds. Even when other crops failed, pumpkins often provided large harvests. In tougher times, pumpkin meat was substituted for flour, molasses, and sugar. Pumpkins could be stored without refrigeration. With the advent of refrigeration in the late 1940s, pumpkins lost much of their dietary popularity.

