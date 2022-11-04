The rise of the avocado

Prior to the 1960s, the avocado was virtually unknown outside of the tropics. Thanks to marketing campaigns, they quickly became accepted by American cooks and are common in Mexican cuisine and salads. Speed up the ripening of an avocado by placing them in a plastic bag with an apple. A ripe fruit will be firm but yield to gentle pressure. Ripe fruits can be stored in the refrigerator for many days.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus