Easiest veggies to grow in Wyoming

The easiest vegetables to grow in Wyoming include bush beans and squash (especially summer squash like yellow crook-neck and zucchini). Also, try leafy crops like spinach and lettuce; root crops: carrots and turnips; and the cole crop family, which includes broccoli, cabbage, kohlrabi and cauliflower. If you want more of a challenge, try tomatoes, peppers and corn (which need a warm, sunny spot).

Tags

