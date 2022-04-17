Across the region, the back rooms of local record stores are filled with cardboard boxes so heavy that the shop owners and managers can hardly lift them.
It’s all because of this upcoming Saturday – Record Store Day 2022.
Every year since 2008, the organization of the same name that launched the worldwide event has curated a list of exclusive vinyl record releases that flood the shelves of independent shops, leading customers to line up at 8 a.m. to get their hands on a limited copy to add to their collection.
The main focus of Record Store Day is to drive business to brick-and-mortar locations by selling exclusive releases to record stores across the country.
With the revival of vinyl causing a boom in the industry – so much so that record plants are overwhelmed to the point of having to push some releases to a later date – Record Store Day is only becoming more prominent for record store owners.
Record selection
In Cheyenne, Ernie November has participated in every Record Store Day since its inception. Store manager Ben Duran is making sure the day is as much of an event as it can be for the shop.
“Even in Cheyenne, its great seeing the rave for vinyl,” Duran said over the phone while looking at a list of releases. “It’s a busy day. We’ll sell so much, man, probably a top five day of the year.”
The process of applying for the records set for release on Record Store Day is competitive, and in many ways, unpredictable. There are only so many copies of the records featured. Earlier in the year, shops scan the list and apply to purchase the records that they want in their store.
Many shops poll their customers on what records they most want to get their hands on. Some owners and managers pick and choose the records themselves, particularly shooting for releases that are sure to sell out.
“A couple regulars who hit us up are like ‘can you try for this, can you try for that,’ and we work that out,” Duran said. “If they want them, others probably do, too.”
For example, one of the most popular issues this year is a special edition copy of The Doors’ final LP “L.A. Woman (1971).” This exclusive release comes with multiple demos that follow the creative progression of each track up to their final form.
Other popular records are a 7” release from Taylor Swift, a Grateful Dead box set from a live performance in 1972 and an early live performance from Willie Nelson.
Duran specifically didn’t expect to receive an exclusive 50th Anniversary copy of the Rolling Stones’ greatest hits. He also received the new Red Hot Chili Peppers album, a Black Pumas 7” record and some copies of Motorhead’s “Lost Tapes Vol 2.”
The process is suspenseful, which, while exciting, can be frustrating, too. Record stores don’t know which records they receive until the shipments come in.
“I don’t go through and buy every single record,” Mike Fogerty, owner of All Sales Vinyl in Fort Collins, Colorado, said. “You never know what you’re gonna get with those really popular ones. We’ll put together what we think we want, then, a lot of times, double the order.
“Then, you know, fingers crossed all of them will come in.”
Preparing for the crowd
Fogerty opened All Sales Vinyl in 2018 and expanded to Longmont, Colorado, the following year with the cleverly named All Sales Vinyl 2. The relatively young record store has hardly had a chance to weather a true Record Store Day.
Fogerty manned the ship through the pandemic, which either canceled the in-person aspect of the day entirely, or, like last year, divided the day out into multiple smaller dates.
“It’s been a while since we had a really good Record Store Day,” Fogerty said. “This is back to the old school – tons of releases coming out in one day.”
Record stores are bursting with customers when Record Store Day comes around. The business is good, but it creates much more work, and, in some cases, greater stress for owners. Fogerty, like others, will open up at 8 a.m., earlier than usual, to accommodate for increased business.
But he also has to prep for the rush of people looking to complete their collections. Those records in high demand will go fast, and owners have to prepare for reactions when they sell out before the afternoon comes around.
“People always get disappointed if they don’t get the outcome that they were hoping to get,” he said.
Young as his business is, he’s been around the block enough to know he had to develop a system to streamline the day. Just like the other stores, Fogerty is coordinating with his customers ahead of time.
“We’ve been doing it long enough that I think we got it pretty well down,” he said. “If I’ve only got five copies, I’ll let that sixth person know before I even open the door.
“Then at least they got a choice to stay in line or run down to the next spot.”
Fogerty also noted that last year’s titles weren’t as strong as this year, an opinion that he shares with John Jankow, owner of Downtown Sound in Loveland, Colorado.
Getting in the groove
Though Jankow isn’t exactly interested in many of the titles listed, he sees a lot of quirky colored vinyl, hair metal reissues, live album releases and has received a lot of requests to stock lesser-known independent bands.
Jankow has participated in Record Store Day for the past several years, but this is the first time he’ll be on the other side of the counter. Just this year, Jankow purchased Downtown Sound, and there’s been plenty of learning to do.
Though he and his wife’s shop deals 95% in used vinyl, the goal is to make Record Store Day a big event for the store. Downtown Sound participated in Record Store Day prior to their acquisition of the business, but this is the biggest shipment of new vinyl they plan to order all year.
“It is really a day where people can only get certain exclusive records at an independent record store,” Jankow said. “It’s a good business day for us. If all goes right, it should really help get us through for a while. It’s just fun, and it’s really great to just be part of a celebration of record stores and independent businesses.”
Being on the other end seems like a simple transition, but Jankow didn’t know how much preparation went into the day.
When they receive the shipments, owners have to crack open their boxes – some of these stores have received up to 60 – and cross check the haul with the inventory lists included. They then have to log them in the computer system, decide how to price them and, finally, stock them.
“We’re probably on the smaller end of a lot of the stores,” Jankow said. “It depends on what other stores ordered, what we are going to be able to get. It looks like we got a good amount, based on the amount of boxes.”
Big day for legendary shop
A little farther south, a Denver institution is all but finished preparing for its busiest weekend of the year. The team there has learned to turn the day into one of festivity.
Wax Trax Records opened in 1974, making it the oldest record store in the city. It was bought and relocated by Dave Stidman and Duane Davis in 1978, who began importing punk and new wave records when the genres were underground commodities.
Pete Stidman, Dave’s son, is now a part owner of the store he once worked in as a child. The record store is bigger now, and having to pick and choose what exclusive titles to sell isn’t as pressing a matter. Stidman orders about as many as he can.
On Friday, he and the staff will stay late and distribute the plethora of records out to their designated genres. When the day begins, the same number of staff will return to accommodate for the surge of customers throughout the day.
When asked whether the excitement outweighs the increase in workload, Stidman just laughs.
“It’s always great to have a lot of people in the shop,” he said. “Our weekends are pretty big anyway, but I think, for the most part, everybody likes it. Most of our staff is in some kind of band, so we do celebrate local music.”
In celebration of Record Store Day, Wax Trax is kicking off their series of sidewalk shows on April 23 at 1 p.m. with a performance by musician Tammy Shine from the Denver rock outfit Dressy Bessy.
Regardless of where you are or what locations are officially participating, April 23 is the day to support the local independent record store.