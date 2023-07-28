Too many live-action TV comedies these days aren’t even comedies (cough, “The Bear,” among others) but don’t tell that to the Television Academy or its list of Emmy nominees this year. Joke writing may be a diminishing art on television, but animated TV comedies happily and staunchly remain the place to find screwball humor that’s just gags upon gags.

That was always one of the key pleasures of “Futurama,” which premiered nearly a quarter century ago. A show delighted by the comedic possibilities of incompetence, it also has one of the funkier histories of cancellations and rebirths. Originally premiering on Fox in 1999, it then had a couple of straight-to-DVD movies (later carved into episode-length chunks), only for the series to be revived (and then canceled yet again) by Comedy Central, only to be revived one more time now in its 11th season on Hulu.

