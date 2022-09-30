The best time of the year has returned.
Halloween, Samhain, All-Souls Day – no matter the cultural connection or the variations that come with it, we now have the opportunity to pay tribute to the dead, indulge in the occult or just celebrate a more chilling season.
There are many ways to entertain yourself this year, some of which will be covered in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle for the remainder of the month of October. From exploring the history of haunted locations in Cheyenne to visiting ghost towns of the Front Range and greater Wyoming, plenty will be available to keep readers’ heads on a swivel for events and activities to get in the Halloween mood.
For now, here are some of the smaller events coming during the month that are worth taking some time to visit.
“Nightmare on 17th Street” haunted house
As the premier haunted house in Cheyenne for 33 years, Knights of Pythias Lodge 122 gives visitors 15 rooms of scares, with room themes re-created and rotated every year.
Organizer Brian Hartwig said that 2021 was the busiest year the house has experienced so far, a result he didn’t expect when emerging from the worst parts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers decided to raise ticket prices from $10 to $15 this year to accommodate for the extra labor. All profit goes toward local charities.
If you arrive in costume, $5 will be deducted from your ticket price. Tickets are also available online this year in an effort to streamline the process.
Nightmare on 17th Street opens tonight and will run from 7-11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday until Halloween night. On Oct. 31, they will host a special “blackout night.”
Cheyenne Street Railway Frightseeing Trolley Tours
The Railway Trolley is celebrating 30 years of haunted tours this Halloween.
To commemorate the date, Sue James, transportation and trolley manager at the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, has formulated a sort of “greatest hits” frightseeing tour. Though the stops change every year, the tours are coordinated to hit the focal points of Cheyenne’s darker history.
As with years past, the tour isn’t meant to feature jump-out scares or gimmicks. The trolley car will be a relatively adult setting, featuring often grisly history about locations like the Cheyenne Depot, the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church bell tower and F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
Instead of running two tours at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. this year, there will be a trolley tour running each hour from 6-9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays throughout October. There will also be tours on Oct. 31.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.
Paranormal investigation
Haunting Across America returns to Cheyenne to offer a scientific approach to paranormal investigation at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum.
The founders will lead tours throughout the museum and stop at multiple stations to present experiments that test for supposed phenomena.
Tours will be held on Oct. 14 and 28 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Adult endeavors
The Downtown Development Authority is heading up the Monster Mash-Up Pub Crawl.
It’s a costume pub crawl with a twist. The DDA is encouraging participants to put on their best “mash-up” of two costumes – think something like “Stevie Wonder Woman” – with the chance to win a $50 gift card to a downtown business of their choice.
The crawl will hit different bars in downtown on Oct. 29 from 3-10 p.m. Wristbands are $25 online and $30 at the door, and can be picked up at the Depot entrance from 3-6 p.m. on the day of the event.
Pumpkin picking
It isn’t Halloween without pumpkin carving – and roasted pumpkin-seed eating.
To stock up on the bulbous gourds, residents can stop by First United Methodist Church, which has an annual pumpkin patch in the front lawn of the building.
On Oct. 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23, Fall on the Farm will be set up in the Motorsports Park at the Event Center at Archer. Hosted by East High School’s Cheyenne Frontier FFA and Skills USA, this event provides a modest fall festival with a massive pumpkin selection.
There will also be vendors, food trucks, games, a small petting zoo and an antique tractor show. Tickets for entry are $5.
Colorado events
It would be nice to have all the resources available to us in southeast Wyoming for a classic corn maze. But for this, residents have to travel to northern Colorado.
There is an abundance of opportunity to find a pumpkin patch, take a hay ride and interact with some animals in the crisp autumn air.
Traveling through the dusty farmland scouting pumpkins presents the perfect activity for some family fun.
Or, if traveling down to Denver is more your style, there are more mature haunted house options that aren’t for the faint of heart, as well as pub crawls and other party events.