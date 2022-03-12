...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. Winds
will increase overnight and into the early to midday hours
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a high risk for blow overs.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds paired with a fresh snowpack
could lead to areas of blowing snow and reductions to
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Wiz Khalifa performs on Jan. 31, 2020, in Miami. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Universal Pictures/TNS)
Pittsburgh stars Girl Talk and Wiz Khalifa have announced a collaborative album with Big K.R.I.T. and Smoke DZA.
“Full Court Press” will be out on April 8 on Asylum/Taylor Gang, advanced by the Wednesday release of the single and video, “Put You On.”
Gregg Gillis, the electronic artist who goes by Girl Talk, said in a statement that it was a “unique intersection of all of our work.”
The process began in 2017, when Gillis hooked up with Khalifa, K.R.I.T. and DZA individually, with the idea of doing separate releases with each of them. Once he started mixing and matching their verses, he liked how it worked as a whole. Eventually they all gathered in Los Angeles for a multi-day studio session.
”These guys all go back with each other over 10 years, so it was just a great energy in the room,” Gillis said. “I wanted to have an environment where they could do what they do best: try out a bunch of different ideas and have fun with it.
”Wiz, K.R.I.T., and DZA all have very different styles. As a fan of each of them, I wanted to capture what it is that draws me to their music. It’s like with my previous albums, I’m trying to take pieces of all my favorite elements and then recontextualize it into something new.”
“Working with Girl Talk, Krit and DZA was a dope experience,” Khalifa said in a statement. “We got to mix all our sounds together and make a true timeless classic.”
Girl Talk, whose last solo album was 2010’s “All Day,” kicks off his first tour in over nine years later this month.