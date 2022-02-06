The second-floor hallway of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens has become a colorful mosaic.
The only complete art installation hosted by the gardens, the Glass Art Show, is celebrating its 39th anniversary this year.
It’s somewhat hidden and could be stumbled upon by guests simply wandering through the second floor of the gardens or missed entirely. Once found, one is surrounded by the single largest glass show in the state of Wyoming.
This year, there are 69 different forms of glass art being displayed in the show, a significant step up from last year’s reduced collection of just 37. What’s more, there are 30 smaller display case pieces, which forced the show to slightly expand this year.
The gardens are also holding a raffle to auction off a hanging lamp that was donated to the show. All the proceeds go to support the Botanic Gardens.
Where there once was mostly stained glass pieces, the show now features more artists working in the medium of glass painting and glass fusing, all of which yield completely different results.
“I think it’s helpful to show people that there’s not just stained glass, or there’s not just fused glass, there’s so many different ways you can use it,” said Amelia Bales, event coordinator for the Botanic Gardens. “It can be three-dimensional, like a lamp. It can be efficient in that it can be anything.”
Each artist was able to submit seven pieces, five of which are up for sale. Walking through the hall where the pieces are displayed, it’s easy to get caught in the rainbow of light created by the decorative art.
In the past, the gardens had too many pieces that weren’t up for sale, leaving potential buyers frustrated. This year, nearly all of the works can be purchased, and many are already spoken for. But if someone purchases a glasswork, it will remain on the wall until April 2 so as not to hinder anyone else’s viewing experience.
One of the most established local glass artists is Barb Christofferson. Although she’s been taking part in the show since she and her husband moved to Cheyenne in 2016, Christofferson has been working with stained glass for at least 40 years and teaching for 20 years.
Along with fellow glass artist Rhonda McCune, whose work also hangs in this year’s show, Christofferson remains one of the last local artists to teach the art of making stained glass, just as she learned it so many years ago.
“In the past, the wall has been all the way down and just packed full of stained glass, and this year, there’s more of the painted glass and fused glass, and a lot of other beautiful pieces,” Christofferson said.
She teaches her students how to cut their glass, grind down the sharp edges, then wrap the pieces in copper foil, all in her own garage home studio. The shards fit together like multicolored puzzle pieces, making up an owl, polar bear or cowboy boot, which she then solders together in one complete image.
But she’s seen less and less stained glass art as time has gone by. Though she does have repeat students in her classes, who have improved immensely since they first began, she suspects that the newer forms of glass art are gaining in popularity.
Glass painting is a much less common form of glass art, which is why few artists submitted in the medium this year.
Maren Kallas of Cheyenne has been painting glass since 2008. The twist is that she has taken her passion for historic preservation and woven it into her craft.
Kallas uses old window panes as her canvas, scrounging and antique hunting for classic designs, some more than 50 years old. When she finds them, she transforms them.
Two such pieces are hanging in the show this year. One of the windowpanes was actually given to her by close friend Shane Smith, who the Botanic Gardens Conservatory is named after.
“I choose old materials because I need people to see them as beautiful again, because I see them as beautiful, even with their chipped paint, even with the glaze missing – even with all that, I love it all,” Kallas said. “The object I choose to paint on, I’m in love with. That’s why I have to paint on it. I want other people to see it, too.”
One of the pieces she submitted features a selection of botanicals, the other a mermaid, which she chose because of the fictional creature’s transformative qualities. She feels like she herself is going through a change in her life, and the image of a mermaid perfectly captures the feeling.
The process of painting these images onto glass is trickier than it seems. She must use highly toxic, enamel-based paint, because it is the only kind that will dry correctly on a glass surface. As a result, she has a tight two hours to completely finish her artwork before it solidifies.
But enamel paint gives the images a transparency that allows light to shine through and create vibrant images out of her illustrations.
There used to be a larger presence of glass artists in Cheyenne, but in recent years, the group that traditionally met every other month or so underwent a change in leadership and essentially disbanded.
Christofferson has actually begun traveling into northern Colorado to get her materials, mingle with other artists and cultivate ideas. There was a time when most of the Cheyenne Glass Art Show was made up of just Wyoming artists, but after a spike in submissions last year, Colorado artists have become more prevalent here.
Lois Rentz is a member of the Glass Artists of Colorado, one of the groups that has gained a greater following recently. Since hearing that the Cheyenne glass group disbanded, she was actually tasked with reaching out to Wyoming artists and seeing if they needed a group to join.
This is her second year in the show, and she’s happy to be back in the mix.
“I love getting recognition. When I was there at the reception, I actually talked to a couple of the Wyoming artists, and it was kind of fun meeting new people,” Rentz said. “I enjoy sharing what I know, what I’ve learned and learning from others. I mean, everybody’s got their own way of doing things.”
Rentz actually started by working with stained glass, but for about the past 15 years, she has worked with fusing glass instead.
The difference is that fusing glass is created through a process of firing different layers of glass in a kiln. The artist begins with a base layer and cooks it at a high temperature. When it has cooled, they add another layer of imagery, then cook that at a slightly lower temperature, maintaining the original image, but adding the new.
One of Rentz’s works that sold on the first day of the show is a mid-century modern display of cats getting curious in a living room. She’s been making her “MidMod Cats” for some years now, but she said she doesn’t like to stick to just one style. Also in the show is a rectangular glass clock, as well as a curved display of aspen trees.
Kay Wilson, a fellow Glass Artists of Colorado member, also tends to get creative in her glass art. One of her many submissions this year is a glass birdhouse, as well as a fused glass image of a cowboy. In particular, she’s looking to create mixed media works, using metal or wood in her pieces.
“I think it’s more interesting than just putting it in a stand or making a plate out of it,” Wilson said. “I like things that have character. I kind of think outside the box a little bit.”