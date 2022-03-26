The Events Center at Archer is dark, but not empty. There’s shouts, cheering and the sound of small impacts coming from glowing points in the dark.
People in electric tutus, vibrant T-shirts and wrist bands are all gathering together on black-lit basketball courts. Opposing teams of six people each face off in a desire to come out on top, or possibly second, for prizes that are being kept a secret so as not to spoil the surprise.
It’s a game of dodgeball – one of many that will be played April 16 at the 3rd Annual Glow in the Dark Dodgeball tournament hosted by the Laramie County Corner’s Office. All proceeds go to support the Laramie County Grief Support group, started in 2018 as a support system for those who have experienced the sudden loss of a friend or family member.
Rebecca Reid was elected as Laramie County coroner in 2018. She played a large part in starting up the Grief Support Group after taking a look at other cities and seeing a need for it here.
“All the money that’s raised stays in Laramie County to help all of our families who have suffered a loss,” Reid said. “Some of the things that we provide for our families is biohazard cleanup, if they need it. We also provide a hotel, if they need a hotel to stay in. We’ll provide food.”
There isn’t a set list of things that the grief support group will provide care for. Depending on their situation, families can reach out to the coroner’s office and explain how they might need help.
There’s difficulties that people fail to foresee when they experience the loss of someone near to them. In the past, the support group has helped pay the fee to reclaim an abandoned vehicle that’s been towed. They also construct memory boxes for children, full of itemized memories of lost loved ones, to help them work through the grief.
“We can’t just help certain families whose loved ones died from a certain cause of death,” Reid said, referring to the Grace for 2 Brothers Foundation and victim assistance programs at the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and Cheyenne Police Department.
“You need to help everybody,” she continued. “It’s not our job as a coroner to start these organizations, but I feel that if we can have these organizations and keep them going, that families will be able to come together and actually process their grief.”
Unfortunately, everything has a price, and so after its inception, Reid had to put together a fundraiser that would accumulate enough money to keep this important initiative functioning.
So she and the rest of the office started the Glow in the Dark Dodgeball competition. Buy-in is $200 per team, and with 30 teams allowed entry this year, profit ends up being a major source of buoyancy for the support group.
“When myself or one of my employees are working the death of someone’s loved one, and you tell them that we have this grief support group, their eyes get so big,” Reid said. “They get to know that there’s people out there that care and that are willing to help them, and that’s why we do it.”
But Reid wanted to make sure that fundraiser was active, fun and upbeat. At this year’s event, the team at the office has coordinated for there to be food trucks, local vendors and other prize-winning opportunities for people to enjoy while working through their three guaranteed games of dodgeball.
People are welcome to come and simply watch from the stands and cheer their friends on, as well. Remember, costumes are encouraged.
For those on the court, the day isn’t necessarily all fun and games. In the past, the tournament has gotten competitive. All ages are free to do battle.
The tournament used to have three types of competition – one for men, one for women and a co-ed league. This year, the organization eliminated the gender-specific competitions, as the mixed teams were far more popular.
Every team must have three men and three women, with the option of two additional substitute players. Some of the most entertaining parts of the competition are seeing entire families, friend groups and romantic partners band together.
Lost friends and family are included in the event through the addition of “memory banners.” The coroner’s office will contact families who have gone through the grief support group and see if they want to feature their lost loved one on a banner hanging from the ceiling or wall in their honor.
When the competition is over, the families will receive the banner until next year, where it will once again hang at the tournament.
“We’re able to help all these families,” Reid said. “I don’t care who you are, I don’t care your race, your sex, what your religion is, I’m here to help you in your time of need. That’s the most rewarding thing for all of us here in my office.”