...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310 and 313.
* WIND...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 17 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop may spread rapidly. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
‘Good Morning America’ host Michael Strahan going to space with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin
Michael Strahan has gone from the football field to a morning show. Now he’s going to space.
The longtime New York Giants defensive end and current “Good Morning America” co-host announced Tuesday that he’s headed into orbit on the next launch of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin on Dec. 9.
Strahan began preparation two weeks ago, getting fitted for his flight suit and making sure his hulking frame would even fit into the seat.
“I want to go to space,” Strahan said Tuesday. “I think being there at the first launch, it really was mind-blowing.”
The “GMA” host was on the ground in Texas in July for Blue Origin’s first launch, which included Bezos and his brother Mark.
After that, Strahan said, a crew member approached him and invited him to join another flight.
The upcoming New Shepard launch will include Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American to fly to space, space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick and Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess and his child, Cameron.
“I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative pioneers in aviation, now space travel,” Strahan said.
“And it’s going to take a while but I do believe that it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on Earth, and I just want to be a part of it.”