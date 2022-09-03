Wyoming Tribune Eagle
It’s just a festival, but it makes it feel like there’s something right in the world.
The Cheyenne Greek Festival is making its return on Sept. 16 by turning the Frontier Park Exhibition Hall into one big celebration of Greek culture with food, drink, dance, music and community spirit that welcomes all walks of life.
The Greek community in Cheyenne, while still lively, consists of a smaller concentration than in years past. George Costopoulis, the chairman of the Greek Festival, said the majority of attendees are of Greek heritage and are members of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Christian Church.
Saints Constantine and Helen hosts the event as a fundraiser for the church’s general fund. Attending might seem like a step outside the comfort zone for those not familiar with traditional greek celebration, but rest assured, this is a good-times celebration.
“I kind of walked out to the cemetery and it’s like ‘little Greek town’ out there. There used to be a lot of Greeks (in Cheyenne),” Costopoulis said in a phone interview. “Just like anything else, people move away. I moved away. A lot of people after they grow up, they go to bigger cities.
“Ethnically, we’re not that large, to be honest with you. Our focus really is more on orthodoxy and the Christian aspect of it all.”
The religious and cultural aspects of the celebration go hand in hand. Neither interferes with the other, and they don’t detract from the core of the event – fostering camaraderie.
It certainly takes a community effort to put this all on, with how much food and drink must be supplied to satisfy what could be several thousand attendees. Adding to the flavor is the fact that the majority of the work is done by multi-generational Greek families and longtime members of the Greek Orthodox church in Cheyenne.
“We organize the baking with all the families that come down and help out,” Costopoulis said. “Next week we’re gonna bake, I don’t know how many loaves of Greek bread. Then we’re gonna go and bake the rosettes pastries and some of the other pastries next week as well.”
“It’s kind of a big production. It’s not Cheyenne Frontier Days, but it’s one of the next best things.”
The event has maintained the same atmosphere since its creation some 30 years ago.
Many of the members of the greek community have been attendees since it was founded, it’s that integrated as a local tradition. Costopoulis compared regional Greek festivals to a kind of Thanksgiving gathering, where family members and friends travel to meet at the gathering.
Denver has a large Greek festival that was recently held, to which many Cheyenne residents travel, but the event has a door charge. Conversely, the Cheyenne Greek Festival does not charge for entry, only food and drink, and expects that there will be a large number residents traveling from greater Wyoming to be in attendances.
Costopoulis is also expecting visitors from Nebraska and Colorado.
Jim Messer, a member of Saints Constantine and Helen, has been volunteering with the festival for 30 years and served as chairman twice.
His parents, who were Greek immigrants, played a vital role in building the church. That commitment is why he’s still volunteering today.
“We were raised in the church. It was just the way my parents raised us,” he said. “‘Go the extra yard for your church, church members are your family as well.’ The big thing is it helps fundraise for our church. The other thing is that it’s a great community that people in Cheyenne seem to love.”
Messer oversees set-up and tear-down of the event, among other smaller responsibilities. He regularly witnesses teamwork and community involvement necessary to keep the festival running, from ROTC from local high schools lending a head for tear-down to Kiwanis club members helping cook.
The most encouraging to Messer are the younger members of the church who remain heavily involved.
“Now that I’m 61, I can’t jump up into the reefer truck anymore,” he said, laughing. “But I’ve got some younger guys that are gonna just take everything out of the cooler and unload the semi truck.”
The Cheyenne Greek Festival will run from Sept 16-17. Entry is free, food and drink will be purchasable with either cash or credit card.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.