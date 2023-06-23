ENTER-MUS-GRETA-VAN-FLEET-JOSHKISZKA-GET

Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet performs onstage at Microsoft Theater on Dec. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TNS)

 Kevin Winter

Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kiszka came out in an Instagram post on Tuesday, saying he’s been in “loving, same-sex relationship” with his partner for eight years.

“It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds and laws in Tennessee and beyond,” the band’s frontman said in his post.

