Is there anything better than a well-built salad? And by salad, I mean a towering wedge of crunchy iceberg lettuce topped with a tangy, yet creamy homemade blue cheese dressing and juicy chunks of ripe, diced tomato and crunchy bacon bits.

A staple on steakhouse and some gastropub menus, the salad is thought to date back at least to the early 1900s, a few years after the first cultivar for iceberg lettuce was developed in California.

