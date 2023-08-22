My kitchen garden is often a hit-or-miss proposition, depending on how hungry the fat (and happy) groundhog who lives under my shed is on any given day or week. But I almost always can count on successfully growing lots and lots of basil, which I turn into pesto or cut into ribbons to top one of the all-time favorite summer dishes, bruschetta. Thanks to a sunny backyard, I also tend to have luck with a wide variety of chili peppers.

This Thai-inspired stir-fry makes good use of both ingredients, which, if you don't happen to grow in your yard or in a windowsill planter, are easy to find at any farmers market or even the smallest grocery store. It's also incredibly quick to pull together. In the waning days of summer — with so much to still see and do before the kids go back to school — that's definitely a good thing.

