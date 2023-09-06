Sometimes the best dish on a brunch or dinner table is the one made with just two or three simple ingredients.

In the last, dwindling days of summer, there’s no more magical pairing for a fresh, so-easy-you-can’t-believe-it salad than tomatoes still warm from the sun and tree-ripened, local peaches.

