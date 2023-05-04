Go big and go home.

Now the co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios for parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, writer-director James Gunn closes out a wholly satisfying trilogy of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” an adventure every bit as heartfelt, uproarious and grand as you would hope and, at this point, expect.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus