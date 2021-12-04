The upcoming concert presented by the Cheyenne Guitar Society at the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium won’t have flashy production, but there will certainly be some fancy finger work.
The concert comes as part of an effort to increase their presence in Cheyenne. With it, they join the Laramie County Community College Foundation with the hope of regularly presenting guitar music to the community.
Steve Gilmore, treasurer of the Guitar Society, said giving people access to this type of performance is important for developing their presence in the community, particularly in regards to membership.
One of the performers for the concert is Gilmore’s son, Martin, who is an instructor of guitar at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Gilmore grew up in Wheatland, and was himself a member of the Guitar Society throughout his teenage years.
The Guitar Society gave him a community to rapidly improve his skills on the guitar. The pressure to learn and perform a new song to a crowd and a big effect was beneficial, and, in 2005, Gilmore became a full-time professional musician as a founding member of the band Long Road Home.
As a teacher and musician, he has always gravitated to the niche and underrepresented style of bluegrass guitar.
“A lot of urban academic folks realized what a treasure bluegrass music was and how special that the ensemble arrangement was,” Gilmore said about the folk revival of the 1950s and ‘60s. “They started playing with that ensemble and making new kinds of music, but also realizing that this is a whole different tradition that’s equally important as jazz or blues.”
Bluegrass has had a fluctuating relationship with the general public since its inception in the early 1900s, and an even stranger presence in the academic sphere. That’s beginning to change, considering Gilmore joined the staff at the University of Northern Colorado in 2017 to specifically teach a program on folk and bluegrass guitar.
The thing is, performing bluegrass is complex, but the style is still constantly trying to outrun the “Hee Haw” image, as Gilmore said. Bluegrass did historically spawn, in part, from the poorer white communities of Appalachia, but there’s just as much artistry to the form as blues, jazz or classical guitar.
Gilmore likens comparing bluegrass to blues, jazz and classical to comparing the singing styles of a country singer and opera singer. Both take talent, it’s just that the talent is packaged differently.
“There have been some unbelievable guitar players, and still are some unbelievable guitar players in bluegrass music,” Gilmore said. “They’re every bit as capable as the best of the jazz players and the best of the classical players.”
He won’t come into the performance with a set list, but rather will play the folk songs that come to his head. One of the key attributes of the solo folk style is the ability to improvise and express what he’s feeling in the moment.
Sean McGowan, acclaimed jazz guitarist and interim chair of music and entertainment industry studies at the University of Colorado at Denver, will play alongside Gilmore, but bring a different flair to the concert.
McGowan has a lot of playing styles and a lot of experience at his disposal. He’s written several books on multiple genres of guitar, written for Acoustic Guitar magazine, performed at festivals and regularly records albums, with a new blues-centric record titled “Union Station” on the way.
He won’t stick to a specific genre come Dec. 11; he never really tried to in the first place. Most often, he’ll be seen performing finger-style jazz guitar, but for this concert, he’ll be reacting to what Gilmore plays and feeding off the “vibe” of the audience, regardless of the genre it evokes.
“It’s just a natural connection, like if you’ve ever met somebody where they’re like a brother or sister and you can just finish each other’s sentences,” McGowan said. “That’s kind of what you want to go for musically so you’re all on the same wavelength.”
This takes reading the reaction of the audience and being comfortable wearing your heart on your sleeve. Play what you want to play, and hope that the audience forms a personal connection.
Sometimes, music seems to be an accompaniment to everyday activity, rather than a listening experience. McGowan won’t even sing in the concert, though Gilmore might, so finding that connection comes through years of experience and improvisation.
Music is a language for both Gilmore and McGowan. Gilmore once cut an entire record in Cairo, Egypt, with a musician who didn’t speak any English. McGowan recalls riffing the blues with musicians in Serbia years ago.
“Musicians will call it a vibe. It’s an energy being transmitted that isn’t verbalized or articulated in language,” McGowan said. “It’s something that you feel, and that’s not something that’s really promoted or encouraged in our society.”