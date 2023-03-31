It’s safe to assume that the Cowboy State has a thin history of Japanese haiku poets.
Cheyenne resident Beth Howard, however, has been doing it since 2006.
“I don’t see haiku as an escape, but I do see it as kind of nourishment,” Howard said in a phone interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “It helps me to stay grounded. Even though there is a lot of violence in the world, it helps me to stay in touch with the possibility of peace and change.”
Come the end of April, Howard will be featured as one of the local poets to present their work in the Alan Kirkbride Memorial Poetry Gathering at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. Organizers hope it can become a yearly event.
Alan Kirkbride, a beloved Laramie County rancher with an affinity for memorizing and reciting poetry while he worked, died in early March 2022. While there will be cowboy poets in attendance, the full lineup offers a diverse range of poetry.
Still, Howard’s work is bound to stand out among the bunch.
A mother of two boys, both of whom completed multiple deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq during their respective tenures with the U.S. Marines and U.S. Army, Howard initially channeled her deep-seeded worry for her sons’ safety into haiku poetry with the help of author and friend Natalie Goldberg.
Truthfully, her poetry is more accurately categorized as “senryu,” a similar style of Japanese poetry that consists of a longer form. Equally structured and cryptic, her poetry is an outpouring of her thoughts and emotions surrounding the everyday — as displayed in one of her untitled published poems:
“almost forgetting
tiny maple leaves open
son is at war
hickory
strange nut
like me
learn how to live
watch the full moon rise”
While she used to pull from her sons’ experiences in war, her focus has changed in recent years. Though Howard still pulls from everyday experiences and reactions to the world she occupies, she has been left to process a source of violence that lies closer to home.
Howard is a longtime volunteer for the local chapter of the national advocacy group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, an organization focused on improving public safety and reducing gun violence in the United States.
Naturally, her focus has turned to gun violence in the United States, of which there have been more than 100 mass shootings in just the first three months of 2023. Howard is especially preoccupied with the increase in school shootings throughout the country.
She served on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees at the time of the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, when 12 students and one teacher were murdered in a suburb just south of Denver.
Unfortunately, the subject is not a new concern for Howard.
“I feel like we have failed two generations of schoolchildren now by not really being able to adequately address this issue,” she said.
Howard also emphasizes the importance of reducing gun violence experienced in urban areas that often don’t receive national consideration.
Incorporating the fact that Wyoming is far and away the national leader in suicide by firearm, and that a school in Denver was attacked by a domestic terrorist less than a month ago — as well as the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs last November — the issue is as regionally prominent as ever.
The most recent school shooting in Nashville was a significant influence on her, with her grandson attending classes in the area.
“I have to take a stand for life, and writing haiku poetry helps me to see life in every moment,” Howard said. “Every moment, even if I’m not writing a haiku about it, helps me to become a little more aware of it. Wanting to protect and preserve life becomes more important.
“Writing haiku all these years later, I’m still facing and still addressing that. It’s still (about) trying to bring a little more peace into my life and into the world.”
Howard intends to release a self-published book of poetry later this year. It will be available at the poetry reading by and emailing the author at bethbrohoward@icloud.com.