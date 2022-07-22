Hailie Jade, Eminem’s daughter, has entered the Shady business.

The 26-year-old social media influencer has launched a weekly podcast, “Just a Little Shady,” the title of which references Eminem’s altar ego, Slim Shady. The first episode premiered Friday.

