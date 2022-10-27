Cover bands, ever the underdogs, generally linger somewhere near the bottom half of the live-music-prestige totem pole.
There comes a point where a cover performance is so elaborate, so well coordinated, that it turns into not just a concert, but a dazzling display of performance art. This might be the most applicable explanation of how Hairball, a 1970s and ‘80s arena rock cover band, has continued booking shows around the country for the past quarter of a century.
This isn’t a barroom band weathering a drunken barrage of requests to play The Allman Brothers Band. It is a full show, fit with pyrotechnics, multiple LED screens and speakers to recreate the hits of artists like Guns n’ Roses, AC/DC, Van Halen, Queen, KISS, Motley Crue and Aerosmith.
While the band isn’t writing its own material, lead guitarist Happy, bassist Brian HBK, drummer Billy and vocalists Kris Vox, Joe Dandy and Dave Moody are all tasked with perfectly recreating the image, mannerisms, vocals and playing styles of some of rock music’s most iconic performers.
With Hairball performing at The Lincoln Theatre on Nov. 11, vocalist Moody, who’s been with the band for little over a year, spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle about what it’s really like preparing for a show as a high-production cover band.
After spending some years in a AC/DC cover band, Moody was brought into the Hairball lineup to fill the need for more “raspy-voiced” singers, like Gene Simmons, Brian Johnson, Kevin DuBrow, Tom Keifer and Alice Cooper.
WTE: I saw that you’re more of an AC/DC guy. Did you have to, in terms of joining this band, work at nailing those other lead singers’ voices? Even though you’ve got the raspy side down, was that a little bit of a process for you to build up to?
Moody: “Absolutely. Each singer is distinctive, though raspy. They have their own distinct voices. You have to figure out their timbre and tonality, and all of them are different. So, it took quite a bit of time and studying to get their voices down. But it’s been quite the journey, and a lot of fun on the way.”
Q: That’s one of the things that interests me the most. You guys have to learn the songs and perform them – it’s a lot of music from different musicians. What’s (preparing) like on your end?
A: “I mean, we grew up on this stuff. I wouldn’t say it’s easy, but I would say that we have more familiarity than anybody else does because this was our childhood. We were watching these videos and their mannerisms. The songs we know like nursery rhymes. We just had to adopt their mannerisms, adopt their authentic clothing.
“It’s a lot of work, but man is it rewarding when when you walk out there and you look like Gene Simmons or you look like Alice Cooper and you come across as that singer. You make people lose themselves a little bit and suspend (their) belief.”
Q: Being in a cover band, especially one where you go to such lengths to replicate, it’s like it’s an art form. There’s almost a performance art aspect to it.
A: “It is. And it’s to be romantic about – to look at your heroes and get to walk in their shoes and to be them for a few minutes. Is pretty cool to kind of look through the lens that they looked through and see the crowd’s reaction to the character and go, ‘Oh, this must have been what it was like for them when they first walked out.’”
Q: Is there a lot of pressure to get it perfect?
A: “The (actual musicians) can do what they want with their character because they created it. I have to be that character that people remember in the video and the songs that they listened to every single night, because that’s what people judge me on. They’re judging. They’re judging us to see if we can replicate and act like the character and sound like the character. So that’s the litmus test for this whole thing.
“That’s why it’s so convincing, and that’s why people love to come and see it. Because we do put in the time, we do put in the effort. We do make the necessary sacrifices that it takes to become these characters and do them justice.”
Q: In terms of prep, is it something where you’re sitting in front of the mirror and trying to nail their mannerisms? What is your preparation like?
A: “Some of it can be that, but most of it is watching the videos and watching their mannerisms on stage and going, ‘Oh, I see what he did there. I see the steps that he made, that this is something that he did.’ Most characters have about five or seven moves that they do on any given night that separates them from other characters. (They are) the ingredients to the character.”
Q: What character usually draws the most applause and interest, at least from your perspective?
A: “The great thing about our show is the anticipation of it. It’ll be the next character that gets the most response. No matter who comes out, it’s always such a surprise, and it’s always great, and the hits are always so big.
“I get a kick out of watching the other guys. It makes me happy whenever I see Prince come to life before me, whenever I see David Lee Roth come to life before me, whenever I see Axl Rose, or I see Freddie Mercury. It’s just amazing to watch.”