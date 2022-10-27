Cover bands, ever the underdogs, generally linger somewhere near the bottom half of the live-music-prestige totem pole.

There comes a point where a cover performance is so elaborate, so well coordinated, that it turns into not just a concert, but a dazzling display of performance art. This might be the most applicable explanation of how Hairball, a 1970s and ‘80s arena rock cover band, has continued booking shows around the country for the past quarter of a century.

