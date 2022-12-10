The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan,” a documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were released on Netflix Thursday after much suspense. We watched it so you don’t have to.

The hotly anticipated show explores the couple’s upbringings, in their words, before discussing their first meeting and falling in love. It also tracks their current lives in California, with interviews and footage shot on mobile phones. The remaining three episodes, which can be watched on Dec. 15, were teased and look to show “how a family and a family business became in direct conflict.” “Harry & Meghan” was made by Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus.


