There are toxic work environments, and then there’s Pierpoint & Co.

The fictional London bank featured in the HBO series “Industry” should be high on any ranking of worst television workplaces, right up there with Waystar Royco from fellow HBO drama “Succession.” Everyone is constantly lobbing insults at each other, scheming about how to screw someone over, or mixing work and pleasure in a way that would trigger an immediate HR violation in a more rational context.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

