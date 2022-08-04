There are toxic work environments, and then there’s Pierpoint & Co.
The fictional London bank featured in the HBO series “Industry” should be high on any ranking of worst television workplaces, right up there with Waystar Royco from fellow HBO drama “Succession.” Everyone is constantly lobbing insults at each other, scheming about how to screw someone over, or mixing work and pleasure in a way that would trigger an immediate HR violation in a more rational context.
Season one of “Industry” was largely defined by Pierpoint employees either reveling in all that debauchery or trying to inject some sanity into a professional space not known for its restraint. Few of the characters’ best-laid plans resulted in anything changing or improving, but watching them try to navigate the hornet’s nest that is international investment banking made for some well-crafted story arcs and an entertaining season of television.
Ahead of the second season’s premiere Monday night, the Post-Gazette was provided with the first seven episodes of the show’s sophomore outing. Little has changed on “Industry” regarding how the Pierpoint gang relates to each other and their clients. Neither has the show’s signature chaotic style, across-the-board great performances or uncanny ability to make investment banking victories feel like the climax of a sports movie.
One could be forgiven for not enjoying the repulsive behavior of its characters, but like season one, “Industry” is never anything but its truest self.
Harper Stern (Carnegie Mellon University graduate Myha’la Herrold) begins season two in a state of uncertainty. She’s living in a hotel and afraid to go into the office due to COVID-19 anxiety. It’s there that she stumbles on Jesse Bloom (Jay Duplass), a bigwig investor who is exactly the kind of big fish Harper would love to reel in for Pierpoint.
Eventually, she is compelled back into the office and has to navigate a newfound sense of awkwardness with former friend Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and mentor Eric (Ken Leung) brought on by her choices at the end of last season. She still has some allies firmly in her corner, though, including her colleague, Robert (Harry Lawtey), ex-colleague Gus (David Jonsson) and new superior Danny (Alex Alomar Akpobome).
If you’re uncomfortable with a series that grapples directly with the effects of the pandemic, “Industry” season two may be a tough sell. It mostly focuses on how COVID-19 affected the global financial market, including how some profited off the misfortune of others. Those who pay attention to this sort of thing may recognize some real examples from the last two-plus years sprinkled in for texture.
“Industry” has always smartly avoided getting too into the weeds of how investment banking actually functions. Sure, folks are flinging jargon left and right, but viewers rarely are left wondering how a situation has played itself out. When Harper or anyone else does succeed at ... whatever it is they’re doing, the sense of accomplishment (and relief) they feel is palpable.
Even if you’re not into complex financial transactions, “Industry” has always been able to get by on vibes alone. There’s a pulsating beat permeating most scenes that makes the action feel almost operatic in how it keeps the momentum constantly moving forward. “Industry” also has a little “Uncut Gems” and “The Bear” in its DNA in terms of how it layers the chaos of the trading floor to fully immerse viewers in the commotion.
Style is the name of the game when it comes to how the show is directed. Every conversation is framed to be the most of whatever it needs to be. Subtlety has no place here, which extends to quite a few sex scenes that are extra steamy even for an HBO property. Season two cements “Industry” as by far the horniest show on TV.
That’s true for the characters’ personal lives, work relationships and just about anything they try to do. Again, witnessing the depths to which some of the main figures on “Industry” sink may not be enjoyable TV for everyone. But most of those low moments feel correct for the characters and where they are on their way to striking something resembling a reasonable work-life balance.
Performances remain stellar from top to bottom. Herrold does a great job revealing the cracks in Harper’s emotional armor and what that does to her both inside and outside Pierpoint. Yasmin seems to have learned all the wrong lessons from season one, but Abela never lets her become too cold. Leung really makes you feel for Eric as his station at Pierpoint comes into question, even when he’s chewing someone out in the most vicious way possible.
Duplass is an excellent addition as the sleazy but smart investor who Harper desperately wants on her side. So is Akpobome as Danny, who may be a bit more fun than his milquetoast exterior would indicate. A special shout out is also in order for Sagar Radia as Rishi, a senior trader at Pierpoint who delivers some of season two’s best one-liners and proves surprisingly loyal at the most important junctures.
If season one of “Industry” wasn’t your cup of tea, season two probably won’t change your mind. But for everyone who is already down for some high-minded depravity, season two more than scratches that itch.