The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will continue the 2022-23 season with a performance of “French Connections at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The performance will also be livestreamed for those who prefer to watch from home, for $25 per household.
The concert begins with a lively and humorous piece by Jacques Ibert, “Hommage à Mozart.” The esteemed, but not yet well-known, 19th century French composer decided to honor German composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with this piece.
The next piece on the concert, Louise Farrenc’s “Symphony No. 3,” has never been performed by CSO before. Written in 1847, Louise was one of very few female composers to have their music published and performed from that era.
Composing during the same time period as Beethoven, Schumann and Mendelssohn, “Symphony No. 3” is a masterpiece with a nod in the style of Felix Mendelssohn. Not only is it rare that the piece was written by a woman, it’s equally rare that it was composed as a symphony.
“(French composers) were more focused on things like opera and ballet at that time,” William Intriligator, CSO music director and conductor, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “They were sort of reacting against the influence of Beethoven, and they didn’t necessarily want to follow in Beethoven’s steps.
“And then this woman kind of bucked the trend, and she wrote Symphony No. 3. In a way, her style is a little bit more German than it is French.”
In addition to composing, Farrenc was the first woman on the faculty of the Paris Conservatoire of Music, where she taught for 30 years.
The program will concludes with the return of violin soloist Michael Ludwig performing Johannes Brahms’ “Violin Concerto.”
Ludwig first soloed with the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra back in 2009. Intriligator said that his return is one of the most exciting aspects of the concert for him.
The Brahms piece has a unique placement in the show, given that it is unusual for smaller concerto to close out the show.
“It’s a little unusual to end a concert with that, but the Brahms concerto is a really big piece,” Intriligator said. “It’s such an exciting piece. I think it’s going to be a good way to end the show.”
Those interested can also attend the Lunch and Learn discussion from noon-1 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Library, which will also be livestreamed on the CSO Facebook page.
Classic Conversations, a series where Intriligator speaks with attendees about the show, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, prior to the concert in the Civic Center.