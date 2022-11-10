Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. Courtesy

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will continue the 2022-23 season with a performance of “French Connections at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The performance will also be livestreamed for those who prefer to watch from home, for $25 per household.

The concert begins with a lively and humorous piece by Jacques Ibert, “Hommage à Mozart.” The esteemed, but not yet well-known, 19th century French composer decided to honor German composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with this piece.


