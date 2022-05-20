...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east-central, south-central and southeast
Wyoming and panhandle Nebraska. This includes Cheyenne,
Laramie, Rawlins, Douglas, Kimball, and Saratoga.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford to join ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1932′
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are joining forces to bring another element of the “Yellowstone” universe to the small screen.
Paramount+ announced the news Tuesday, though it did not elaborate on who the two would portray in the Oscar-nominated Taylor Sheridan’s prequel that currently holds the working title of “1932.”
“The next story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” the streaming service said in a statement.
Expected to hit the streamer this December, “1932” isn’t the first prequel linked to Emmy-nominated neo-western drama “Yellowstone,” which stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton.
The streamer also pointed to the the ”record-breaking” success of spinoff “1883” – which Paramount+ says is its “most-watched title ever ... globally.”
The news comes on the heels of the fifth season of “Yellowstone” starting production.