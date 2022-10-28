ENTER-WENDELL-WILD-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele voice demons Wendell, left, and Wild in “Wendell & Wild.” (Netflix/TNS)

 NETFLIX

“Wendell & Wild” brings together such an appealingly eclectic collection of pieces and parts that it’s pretty easy to forgive its convoluted plot and herky-jerky storytelling.

Debuting on Netflix this week, the animated horror-comedy adventure is the first directorial effort from stop-motion master Henry Selick since 2009’s highly regarded “Coraline.”


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus