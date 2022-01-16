So you made it to 2022.
Feels good, doesn’t it? Some might have noticed that it’s off to an … interesting start. Is it entirely sane to expect that just by crossing the fine line separating Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 we are now free from all the adversity of the prior year?
No, no it isn’t.
But we’re going to do it anyway.
While we can’t anticipate every peak and valley coming in 2022, we can turn to our calendars, grab that oversized red marker, and circle the dates and events that are worth working toward across the Front Range.
Icelandic’s Winter on the Rocks at Red Rocks
When: Jan. 28
Where: Red Rocks Amphitheater, Morrison, Colorado
This annual event is celebrating 30 years of bringing some of the biggest names in electronic dance music to headline a frigid party on the open air steps of the famous Red Rocks Amphitheater. Catch Diplo, Sofi Tucker, Talib Kweli and Jacoby in this year’s installment. Tickets are close to being sold out, so don’t get cold feet.
Battle of the Bands
When: Feb. 5-June 10
Where: The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave., Cheyenne
Four months of local artists facing off against one another. Each month features a different genre, with the winner of each night earning a spot to perform in the final showcase in June. The genres are as follows: Rap/Hip-Hop, Singer/Songwriter, Rock Bands and Metal Bands.
Not only is this a valuable opportunity for local musicians to throw their hat in the ring, it’s great for any local looking to get a glimpse at what talent is brewing in Cheyenne. The $5 cover charge per person will serve as the prize money for each night’s winner.
Josh Turner
When: Feb. 10
Where: The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave., Cheyenne
The multi-platinum, Grammy and Country Music Award nominated singer/songwriter Josh Turner is coming to The Lincoln. Expect a night of sonorous country hits.
Symphony Underground with Patti Fiasco
When: March 18
Where: The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave., Cheyenne
The idea for Symphony Underground has been brewing for a while now, but it’s finally time to experience the collaboration you never knew you needed. Join members of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra as they back local band Patti Fiasco in a night of rock and orchestral music.
Gilbert Gottfried
When: March 19
Where: The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave., Cheyenne
Comedian’s comedian Gilbert Gottfried is continuing the streak of big names in stand-up coming through The Lincoln as he makes a stop in Cheyenne for his Dirty Comedy Festival. The show boasts a raunchy set, with no topic being off limits. This comedian recommends leaving your “political correctness” at home.
The Art of Banksy Exhibition
When: April 14
Where: Denver Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway, Denver
Traveling to only three cities in the United States this year, the Art of Banksy Exhibition holds the world’s largest collection of privately owned art from the mysterious street artist. This exhibit, being held at the Denver Sports Castle, will feature some of his most famous work. Make the trip to Denver; it’ll be worth it.
John Mulaney: From Scratch at Red Rocks
When: April 17
Where: Red Rocks Amphitheater, Morrison, Colorado
Renowned stand-up comedian John Mulaney, best known for his hit stand-up specials on Netflix, is giving two shows in one day at Red Rocks Amphitheater. Whether you’re a diehard comedy fan or not, Mulaney will make you laugh. This is a show you don’t want to miss.
Chicago at the Cheyenne Civic Center
When: April 24
Where: Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St.
The legendary hall of fame rock band Chicago is making a stop in Cheyenne on their 2022 tour. Tickets are on sale now.
Cheyenne Little Theater Players presents “Cabaret”
When: May 6-22
Where: Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway
The hit broadway musical is getting the Little Theatre treatment this spring. Set in a Berlin nightclub, the story follows American writer Cliff as the 1920s draw to a close. “Cabaret” explores the dark, heady and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich.
Completion of the mobile Arthaus
May 2022
The scheduled completion date of Arthaus, Arts Cheyenne’s new mobile art exhibit truck, is tentative. But since its initial unveiling, they’ve gained more sponsors and made more improvements. There have been setbacks, but once Arthaus is complete, art lovers can find a point of pride in seeing their mobile exhibit showcasing local artwork while parked at different events and locations around the city.
26th Wyoming Brewers Festival
When: June 17-18
Where: Cheyenne Depot Plaza
Is there any other time during the year that you can drink beer for charity? All proceeds from the Wyoming Brewers Festival, held in the Depot Plaza every year, go toward the restoration and upkeep of the Historic Cheyenne Depot. An average of 35 breweries from across the region attend each year, half of which are Wyoming based. There’s plenty of local food, live music and other events to go with it.
Laramie Brewfest
When: July 9
Where: Downtown Laramie
Held every year on the Saturday of Jubilee Days, the Laramie Brewfest will return to present up to 40 different breweries for beer lovers to try, over half of which are locally and regionally owned. Tickets go on sale the first week of June, and with a limited capacity of just 2,000, they often go quick.
Paint Slingers Street Art/4 Ever West Tattoo Fest
When: July, dates TBD
Where: Multiple locations, downtown Cheyenne
These two events combine to add some alternative color and ink to Cheyenne. Event-goers can stop to watch muralists from around the region show up to perform their craft on any bare wall in their path, though they focus mainly on those downtown.
Simultaneously, the 4 Ever West Tattoo Fest invites tattoo artists from across the country to offer walk-up tattoos in the Cheyenne Depot Plaza for anyone looking to join in on the beautification by adding some inked flair to their skin. There will also be food and a musical performance.
Cheyenne Frontier Days
When: July 22-31
Where: Frontier Park and other Cheyenne locations
It’s that time of year again, time for the “Daddy of ‘em All.” What else can be said about the supermassive event? The largest outdoor rodeo event in the world also features a parade, carnival, and countless culinary and alcohol-induced experiences. Then there’s Frontier Nights, a nightly concert venue supplying crowds with the biggest names in country music.
Edge Fest
August, date TBD
This free one-day music festival returned bigger than ever in 2021, with headlining acts like Tai Verdes, who’s currently on a world tour, and pop/rock artist LP, who’s written songs for Cher, Rhianna, Celine Dion and Christina Aguilera. A celebration of music, art, food and drink brings light, awareness and healing to the West Edge district in Cheyenne.
Laramie County Fair
When: Aug. 4-13
Where: Events Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway
Tractor pull, demolition derby, pig wrestling ... hopefully this is starting to get you in the spirit of the Laramie County Fair. There’s still a lot of factors that the Events Center at Archer has to nail down in regards to what’s included in this year’s event, but there’s sure to be the usual fanfare of greasy fried food, award-winning animals and exhibit hall.
Cheyenne Arts Celebration
When: Aug. 20
Where: Lions Park, Cheyenne
Though 2021 was its inaugural year, Arts Cheyenne saw a substantial turnout in a hybrid festival held in Lions Park. The lineup for this year’s event is far from being released, but they’re looking for bigger musical names, as well as expanding the visual art format to include more local artists. They also expect to have an all-new kid-friendly art section. Rest assured, this year’s will be bigger and better.